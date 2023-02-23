🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia women’s basketball team closed the regular season with a historic 3-point shooting performance.

Saturday’s success couldn’t carry over into the postseason on Wednesday.

The Cougars kept launching threes but only hit 4-of-31 in the MAC Freedom semifinals, falling 66-55 on the road to Stevens in Hoboken, N.J.

Misericordia (18-8) had entered the conference playoffs as the No. 3 seed by hitting a school record 20 threes on 50 attempts in a rout of FDU-Florham over the weekend. Alyssa Bondi made nine of them to break another program record.

It was a different story against the second-seeded Ducks, a team receiving votes in the D3hoops.com top 25. The Cougars missed their first 13 shots from behind the arc and were just 1-for-18 from long range in the first half.

Despite the drought hitting 1-for-25 at one point, Misericordia remained in the game and pulled within five points in the fourth quarter.

The lone player who didn’t attempt a three for the Cougars, forward Meaghan McCaffrey, shined with a career-high 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting and an 8-for-10 showing at the foul line.

McCaffrey got to the basket for layups on consecutive possessions in the fourth to cut the deficit to 56-51 with 4:03 left in regulation.

But when Stevens hit its only three of the night — the Ducks finished just 1-for-12 — with 1:58 to go, the lead went back up to 10. Stevens made 5-of-6 free throws from there to seal the win, advancing to Saturday’s championship game.

McCaffrey added eight rebounds while Gianna Delfino recorded a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds to go with three assists. Bondi had 10 points, four boards and three assists.

Jess Broad scored 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting to lead the Ducks (22-4).

The home team won all three meetings between the teams this season, with the Cougars prevailing 57-52 on Jan. 21 when Stevens was up to No. 17 in the national rankings.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Manhattanville 4, Wilkes 1

Christian Blomquist scored 4:30 into the third period to pull the Colonels within one, but they could not complete the rally as their season ended on the road in the UCHC quarterfinals.

The host Valiants broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period and then tallied just 17 seconds into the third. Manhattanville added two more goals after Blomquist’s score, including an empty-netter to seal the win.

Garrett Nieto played the majority of the game in net for Wilkes before Michael Paterson-Jones took over midway through the third.

Wilkes ended its seasons at 13-10-3 with an 11-8-2 mark in UCHC play.