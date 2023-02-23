🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — Each day this winter when Vince Bucciarelli headed out to coach the Dallas girls basketball team, he started his trip closer to Abington Heights High School, where he coached for 32 seasons and spent his teaching career, than he was to the Back Mountain.

Bucciarelli returned to the place where he guided teams to 592 wins and 26 championships, but even with Deanna Klingman, his assistant for six years, coaching from down the sideline in front of the other bench, he did his best to make the game about the important task at hand.

“It wasn’t about me,” Bucciarelli said after the Dallas season ended with a 46-38 loss to defending champion Abington Heights in the District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals. “It was about the girls.

“I didn’t say anything about, ‘Oh, win it for me, I’m back here.’ … ‘It’s you. You got us here, you go do what you’re capable of doing.’”

For the most part, the underdog Mountaineers did that.

A scoreless second quarter, however, created too big a deficit.

Dallas rallied from 20 down in the middle of the third quarter to get within six in the middle of the final minute, but never completely got over missing 13 shots from the floor and two from the foul line in the second quarter.

Abington Heights used a 14-0 second quarter to take a 25-9 halftime lead, which it eventually extended to 33-13.

The Comets moved within one win of making to Mohegan Sun Arena for the eighth straight year. Only the Abington Heights and Hazleton Area girls have played there in every year since the championship series was moved to the arena.

Peyton Houlihan, who grabbed 14 rebounds, and Caroline Murray led Abington Heights with 13 points each.

Freshman Molly Walsh scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to try to bring Dallas back. She also grabbed 13 rebounds.

Victoria Spaciano had six points and nine rebounds while Elizabeth Viglone had six points, eight rebounds and four steals in the loss.

Abington Heights concentrated its defensive efforts on Walsh, Viglone and Spaciano, the three Dallas offensive leaders, and limited them to combined 1-for-19 shooting in the first half.

“You can’t play a team like Abington and score nothing in the second quarter,” Bucciarelli said. “But, I’m proud of how the girls came back.”

Pittston Area 41, Crestwood 30

Kallie Booth led the way with 19 points while Daniella Ranieli scored 13 as the top-seeded Patriots opened with a win the Class 5A quarterfinals.

The No. 8 Comets got 13 points from Cadence Hiller and 10 from Keira Dougherty.

Pittston Area will now take on No. 4 Scranton on Saturday in the semifinals. The Knights beat North Pocono 64-31 in their quarterfinal matchup.

Lake-Lehman 48, Western Wayne 22

A balanced effort from the No. 2 seed Black Knights saw Hailey Kline, Brenna Hunt and Ella Wilson all finish with 12 points in a Class 3A quarterfinal win.

Lehman led 11-2 after one quarter and advanced to Saturday’s semifinals for another meeting against division rival Holy Redeemer. The Knights beat the Royals for the WVC championship last weekend.

Holy Redeemer 64, Elk Lake 36

Mia Ashton scored 16 points to lead nine different scorers for the No. 3 Royals in a Class 3A quarterfinal victory.

Meghan Albrecht added 14 points for Redeemer, which gets a rematch with Lake-Lehman in Saturday’s semifinals.

Dunmore 57, Wyoming Seminary 14

The No. 1 Bucks held the No. 8 Blue Knights to three field goals to win their Class 3A quarterfinal matchup.

Maddie Olshemski scored 10 points for Seminary. Dunmore will host Mid Valley in Saturday’s semifinals.

Northwest 58, Northumberland Christian 29

Charleigh Miner came out firing, scoring 14 of her game-high 29 points in the first quarter as the Rangers prevailed in the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals.

Karsyn Miner added 13 points in the win as Northwest advanced to the semifinals against top-seeded South Williamsport.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delaware Valley 54, Wilkes-Barre Area 48

Tied at halftime and after three quarters, the host Warriors got nine points in the fourth from Jake Brower to edge past the Wolfpack in the District 2/4 Class 6A quarterfinals.

Karree Ascerno led No. 5 Wilkes-Barre Area with 13 points. Waarithi Oseni and Vincent Garrett each added 10.

Ronnie McManus had 17 points while Brower and Tyee Irving scored 12 apiece for the No. 4 Warriors, who advanced to Monday’s semifinal at top-seeded Williamsport.

Scranton 57, Wyoming Valley West 47

The No. 6 Spartans claimed a lead at the end of the first quarter before the third-seeded Knights pulled away in the second quarter en route to a win in the District 2/4 Class 6A quarterfinals.

Maki Wells and Zach Konopke led Valley West with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Scranton will travel to Hazleton Area for Saturday’s semifinals. The Cougars had a first round bye.

Tunkhannock 61, Hanover Area 47

Ben Chilson scored 20 points to help lead the No. 4 Tigers over the No. 5 Hawkeyes in the Class 4A district quarterfinals.

Dylan Mateus had 13 points while Shane Macko scored 10 for Tunkhannock, which advanced to take on top-seeded Valley View in Saturday’s semifinals.

Hanover Area got 10 points apiece from Sedrick Beasley and Brayden Sock.

Valley View 54, Berwick 42

The eighth-seeded Bulldogs trailed by just three at halftime, but fell short against the No. 1 Cougars in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Billy Hanson scored 13 points for Berwick, which also got 10 apiece from Sean Murphy and Matt Lonczynski. Valley View will host Tunkhannock in Saturday’s semifinals.

Northwest 61, Canton 32

Josh Miner (18) and Ryan Miner (16) combined for 34 points and the second-seeded Rangers advanced with a win in the District 4 Class 2A tournament.

Zac O’Day added 10 points for Northwest, which will take on Muncy in the semifinals.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

King’s 21, Clarks Summit 6

The Monarchs opened the season with an outburst led by Chase Yochem, who went 4-for-5 with seven RBI, hitting two home runs and a double.

Gregory Ahlstrom finished 3-for-3 with four RBI while Nick Ciszak homered and drove in three. Adin Hoderewski struck out four in four innings for the win.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes 3, Drew 0

Jackson Shafer led the Colonels with 13 kills in a 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 non-conference sweep.

Paul Binner added 10 kills.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Dickinson 20, Misericordia 9

Emily Baro scored three goals for the Cougars, who suffered their first loss of the season.

Michelle Torzilli (assist) and Molly Celesky added two goals apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals

Abington Heights 46, Dallas 38

DALLAS (38) – DelGaudio 2 0-0 5, Strobel 0 0-0 0, Viglone 1 4-6 6, Walsh 5 9-12 19, Spaciano 3 0-0 6, Bryk 0 2-2 2, Porasky 0 0-0 0, Ricardo 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 15-20 38.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (46) – Zalewski 3 2-4 9, Murray 4 3-4 13, K. Scoblick 1 1-5 3, Coleman 2 2-2 6, Houlihan 6 1-4 13, Walsh 1 0-0 2, Notari 0 0-0 0, L. Scoblick 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-19 46.

Dallas`9`0`14`15 — 38

Abington Heights`11`14`14`7 — 46

Three-point goals – DAL 1 (DeGaudio); AH 3 (Murray 2, Zalewski)

District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals

Pittston Area 41, Crestwood 30

CRESTWOOD (30) — Bozinko 0 0-0 0, Glowacki 1 0-0 3, Hiller 6 0-0 13, Gallagher 0 1-2 1, Dougherty 5 0-2 10, Andrews 0 0-0 0, Petrosky 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 1-4 30.

PITTSTON AREA (41) — Ranieli 4 3-4 13, Booth 6 4-8 19, Karp 1 0-0 2, A. Callahan 0 1-4 1, Baiera 1 4-5 6, Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, G. Callahan 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 12-21 41.

Crestwood`9`7`7`7 — 30

Pittston Area`17`3`10`11 — 41

Three-point goals — CRE 3 (Glowacki, Hiller, Petrosky); PA 5 (Booth 3, Ranieli 2)

District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals

Lake-Lehman 48, Western Wayne 22

WESTERN WAYNE (22) — Kotchessa 1 0-0 2, Palmer 1 0-2 2, Kidder 0 0-0 0, Mistishin 3 3-5 9, Lukos 1 0-2 2, Kellogg 0 0-0 0, Kromko 0 0-0 0, Long 2 0-0 4, Graboske 0 1-2 1, Mildner 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-11 22.

LAKE-LEHMAN (48) — Biscotto 0 0-0 0, Kline 4 3-4 12, Hunt 6 0-0 12, Wilson 4 2-2 12, Keefe 1 1-2 3, Jenkins 2 1-2 5, Breslford 1 0-0 2, James 0 0-0 0, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Perlis 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-10 48.

Western Wayne`2`6`4`10 — 22

Lake-Lehman`11`13`15`9 — 48

Three-point goals — WW 0; LL3 (Wilson 2, Kline)

District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 64, Elk Lake 36

ELK LAKE (36) — Curley 0 4-4 4, Upright 1 0-0 2, Kerr 2 1-2 5, Traver 4 1-2 9, Johns 0 0-1 0, Keeney 0 0-0 0, Greenwood 1 0-0 3, Casselbury 4 2-2 11, Shingler 0 0-0 0, McGlynn 1 0-3 2, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Tewksbury 0 0-0 0, Lord 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-14 36.

HOLY REDEEMER (64) — Albrecht 5 4-5 14, Kroptavich 0 0-1 0, Racicky 3 0-0 6, Ashton 7 1-2 16, DelBalso 2 3-4 8, Quinn 0 0-0 0, Cegelka 3 0-1 6, Boylan 1 1-2 3, Pekarovsky 0 0-0 0, Corridoni 1 0-1 2, Karnes 0 0-0 0, Chimock 3 0-3 6, Skibitsky 1 0-0 3, Wylie 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 9-19 64.

Elk Lake`11`9`5`11 — 36

Holy Redeemer`15`21`20`8 —64

Three-point goals — EL 2 (Greenwood, Casselbury); HR3 (AShton, DelBalso, Skibitsky)

District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals

Dunmore 57, Wyoming Seminary 14

WYOMING SEMINARY (14) — Skoranski 0 0-0 0, Olshemski 2 5-8 10, Griffin 0 0-0 0, Parra 1 0-0 2, Smeraldi 0 0-0 0, Lichtenstein 1 0-0 2, Luksic 0 0-0 0, Ziegler 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 5-8 14.

DUNMORE (57) — Talutto 7 1-1 15, Am. Dempsey 0 0-0 0, Lewis 3 0-0 7, Canavan 5 0-0 10, Brown 0 0-0 0, Summa 2 0-0 5, Al. Dempsey 1 0-0 2, Pacewicz 1 2-2 4, Brier 0 1-2 1, Toomey 5 1-1 11, Valvano 0 0-0 0, Monahan 1 0-0 2, Waters 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-6 57.

Wyo. Seminary`5`2`1`6 — 14

Dunmore`21`22`11`3 — 57

Three-point goals — SEM 1 (Olshemski); DUN 2 (Lewis, Summa)

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 2/4 Class 6A quarterfinals

Delaware Valley 54, Wilkes-Barre Area 48

WILKES-BARRE AREA (48) — Jannuzzi 3 0-2 6, Valentin 0 0-0 0, Oseni 4 2-3 10, Ascerno 5 3-4 13, Garrett 4 0-0 10, Cottle 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0 2-2 2, Keating 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 7-11 48.

DELAWARE VALLEY (54) — Brower 3 4-7 12, Irving 5 2-2 12, McManus 7 0-2 17, Corrie 0 0-0 0, Parker 0 1-2 1, Berrios 3 0-0 8, U’Glay 0 0-0 0, Olsommer 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 9-15 54.

Wilkes-Barre Area`6`13`14`15 — 48

Delaware Valley`7`12`14`21 — 54

Three-point goals — WBA 3 (Garrett 2, Keating); DV 7 (McManus 3, Brower 2, Berrios 2)

District 2/4 Class 6A quarterfinals

Scranton 57, Wyoming Valley West 47

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (47) — Wells 5 2-2 12, Walker 1 3-5 6, Konopke 4 2-4 10, Weatherspoon 3 0-0 6, Terry 0 0-0 0, Lewis 2 0-0 6, Wojciechowski 2 0-0 5, McKenith 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-11 47.

SCRANTON (57) — Battaglia 2 5-6 10, Cenord 3 1-2 9, Almonte 6 2-3 14, Lazdowsky 2 0-0 6, Laybourn 1 0-0 2, Conforti 2 0-0 6, Chandler 1 0-0 2, Murphy 3 0-0 8, Lugo 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-11 57.

Valley West`15`7`10`15 — 47

Scranton`14`18`10`15 — 57

Three-point goals — WVW 4 (Lewis 2, Walker, Wojciechowski); SCR 9 (Cenord 2, Lazdowsky 2, Conforti 2, Muprhy 2, Battaglia)

District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals

Tunkhannock 61, Hanover Area 47

HANOVER AREA (47) — Noe 3 0-0 6, Beasley 4 1-3 10, Popson 2 0-0 4, Florek 1 0-0 2, Sock 4 0-1 10, McCoy 3 0-0 7, Dewey 0 0-0 0, Hayward 4 0-0 8, Hummer 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 1-4 47.

TUNKHANNOCK (61) — Macko 5 0-0 10, Chilson 7 2-2 20, Brown 2 0-0 5, Yuhas 0 1-2 1, Mateus 6 1-3 13, DeMarco 1 0-0 3, Ergott 3 0-0 9, Madan 0 0-0 0, Jennings 0 0-0 0, Kandrovy 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 4-7 61.

Hanover Area`9`13`7`18 — 47

Tunkhannock`14`13`18`16 — 61

Three-point goals — HAN 4 (Sock 2, Beasley, McCoy); TUN 9 (Chilson 4, Ergott 3, Brown, DeMarco)

District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals

Valley View 54, Berwick 42

BERWICK (42) — Murphy 3 4-6 10, Hickman 2 0-0 6, Hanson 5 2-4 13, Lonczynski 4 0-0 10, Degroat 1 0-0 3, Howie 0 0-0 0, Ramiro 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-10 42.

VALLEY VIEW (54) — A. Kucharski 5 6-7 16, Jewell 5 6-10 16, Yusavage 4 3-4 12, Pegula 0 0-0 0, Rupp 3 0-0 6, Hilling 0 0-0 0, N. Kucharski 0 0-0 0, Memo 2 0-0 4, Veno 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 15-21 54.

Berwick`10`14`8`10 — 42

Valley View`18`9`13`14 — 54

Three-point goals — BER 6 (Hickman 2, Lonczynski 2, Hanson, Degroat); VV 1 (Yusavage)