Bryce Harper’s arrival at spring training camp remains a couple of weeks away as the Philadelphia Phillies slugger recovers from elbow surgery.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that Harper is taking swings with a bat at home in Las Vegas and will report March 8 or 9.

Harper had surgery on his right elbow in November after leading the Phillies to the NL pennant. The Phillies said then that Harper was expected to return in a designated hitter role by the All-Star break and could play right field by season’s end.

“He’s doing great from the recovery perspective,” Dombrowski said. “In his progress, doctors are happy where he is.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said the next step in the rehab progress will be Harper hitting off a tee and taking soft toss in a batting cage.

The 30-year-old Harper sustained small tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in April. He last played right field at Miami on April 16.

Harper had a platelet-rich plasma injection in May and shifted to DH. He went on to help the Phillies reach their first World Series since 2009, and they lost to Houston in six games.

He hit .349 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games.

Harper missed two months last season after breaking a thumb when he was hit by a pitch in late June. The two-time NL MVP hit .286 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 99 games.

SONG JOINS PHILS

Noah Song threw and performed agility drills on on a back outfield wearing Phillies shorts and T-shirt, a far different different uniform for the 25-year old.

Song had been a flight officer training on a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft before transferring from active duty to reserves.

“I think really the most important thing is just recognizing the fact that I really enjoy both,” Song said Thursday while sitting on top of a picnic table just beyond the left-field fence at Phillies spring training camp. “If there’s nothing else to do other than the military, this is where I want to be. I’m feel really blessed and really lucky that I haven’t had to do anything that I don’t want to do yet.”

Song impressed in his only pro season, making seven starts for Boston’s Class A Lowell affiliate in 2019, striking out 19 in 17 innings with a 1.06 ERA. With a fastball in the upper 90s mph, he went 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings during his senior year at Navy.

Song, who is from California, was taken by the Phillies from Boston in the winter meeting draft for unprotected minor league players in December with hopes he would play after military service.

“We feel it’s worth the gamble,” Dombrowski said. “We felt it was worth the upside risk. Will be able to do it? We’ll see.”

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander said his aspiration to reach the major leagues looked further and further from reality during the past few years. Then, the transfer request made around nine months earlier was approved.

“I don’t think a lot of people could have expected it,” Song said. “But I’m here now. I don’t really necessarily know what my future or ceiling might be. Just trying to figure out what it is, what the new one is.”

Song last week had his bullpen session since 2019 last week. He played catch when he could on open spaces at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

“It felt rough,” Song said. “Felt like I kind of trying to walk again. I was kind of learning things.”

CORTES ADVANCING

New York Yankees All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes worked an inning in his first simulated game since a strained right hamstring resulted in a 10-day layoff.

The injury cost Cortes a chance to pitch for the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic.

Cortes, who struck out Anthony Rizzo, is set to have another simulated game before possibly appearing in a spring training game.

“Actually, it was a lot better than I thought it would be,” Cortes said. “Just because it was my first live, I didn’t know how the leg was going to react with the intensity and facing those guys.”

Cortes went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts last year.

GAMEL JOINS RAYS

Outfielder Ben Gamel and the Tampa Bay Rays finalized a minor league contract.

Gamel, who turns 31 on May 17, hit .232 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs in 115 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. He’s a .253 career hitter with 40 homers and 198 RBIs over portions of seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Seattle, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.