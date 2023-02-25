🔊 Listen to this

Tied after three quarters, the Holy Redeemer boys basketball team took command down the stretch. Now the Royals are headed to the district finals and, after that, the state tournament.

Zach Perta and George Sabatini each scored six points in the fourth quarter to help Redeemer pull ahead for a 50-43 victory over Riverside on Friday in the District 2 Class 3A semifinals.

Perta finished with 17 points while Jacob Hunter had 12 and Sabatini added 10.

The top-seeded Royals led No. 4 Riverside 25-23 at halftime before finding themselves in a 37-37 tie heading into the fourth.

Riverside hit 10 3-pointers in the first three quarters, but Redeemer held the Vikings to just one field goal and six points in the final frame to advance to the Class 3A championship at 8 p.m. Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Royals will face No. 2 Mid Valley, which ousted Old Forge 48-31 in Friday’s other semifinal. Both finalists have qualified for the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

West Scranton 78, Dallas 72 OT

For the second straight round, the Invaders went into a WVC gym and knocked the home team out of the playoffs.

On Friday it took overtime as West Scranton, the No. 6 seed out of seven teams in the District 2 Class 5A bracket, upset the No. 2 Mountaineers in the semifinals.

Tristan Lee stole the show for West, finishing with 34 points as the Invaders rallied from a 36-29 halftime deficit, pulling within four points after three quarters before heading to overtime tied 62-62.

Evan Laybourn-Boddie scored five of his 21 points in overtime while Chris Ogden had seven of his 15 in the extra frame.

Darius Wallace scored all 10 of Dallas’ points in overtime and finished with a team-high 22. Jude Nocito added 20 while Michael Bufalino had 17.

The win clinched a spot in the state tournament for the Invaders and ended the Mounts’ season. West Scranton had opened district play by winning 56-45 at No. 3 Pittston Area on Tuesday.

Now the Invaders will look for a third straight upset when they face top-seeded Abington Heights in next Friday’s district finals at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Comets defeated North Pocono 47-24 in the other semifinal.

Dallas ended its season at 21-5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Williamsport 54, Hazleton Area 37

No. 1 seed Hazleton Area fell behind 14-6 after one quarter and couldn’t catch up as the No. 4 Millionaires knocked out the Cougars in the District 2/4 Class 6A semifinals.

Sophia Shults scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the second half, but the Cougars’ rally fell short to end their season at 16-8. Alexis Reimold added nine points.

Williamsport had five players score at least nine points, led by 12 off the bench from Nadirah Tutler.

The Millionaires advanced to next Friday’s subregional championship against either Wilkes-Barre Area or Wyoming Valley West. The Wolfpack host the Spartans at 7 p.m. Monday in the bracket’s other semifinal.

Scranton Prep 45, Nanticoke Area 26

The Trojanettes’ season came to an end against the top-seeded Classics, who turned a 6-6 tie after one quarter into an 18-10 halftime lead that grew from there in the Class 4A semifinals.

Natalee Atkins scored seven points for No. 4 Nanticoke Area while Kate Reed added six. The Trojanettes finished 10-14.

Prep’s Claire McGrath led all players with 15 points. The Classics clinched a spot in the state tournament with the win and will play No. 2 Wyoming Area for the D2-4A championship at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

COLLEGES

WRESTLING

Wilkes, King’s at regionals

Four wrestlers from local schools went 2-0 to reach the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships at York College.

Wilkes’ Austin Fashouer (125 pounds), Jack Bauer (133) and Cameron Butka (197) were joined by Kade Kravits (174) of King’s to reach the final four of their respective brackets, looking to lock up bids to the NCAA tournament.

The Colonels also made some history as Caleb Burkhart recorded two falls at 285 to set a new school record for pins in a season with 22. He rebounded from being pinned himself by the Monarchs’ Jacob Feese in the first round.

Wilkes advanced eight of 10 wrestlers to the second day, recording 67.5 points to sit fourth out of 21 in the team standings. King’s has five competitors still alive and is in 10th place with 43.5 points.

INDOOR TRACK

MAC championships

The Misericordia women finished the opening day of the MAC Indoor Championships in first place at Alvernia.

Brenna Karnish scored a win in the weight throw to lead the Cougars. Sarah Wagner took third in the long jump and was part of the second-place 4×200 relay team.

King’s got two podium finishes, led by Madelynn Pefilio’s new program record in the long jump that landed her in fifth place. Katelyn Shoemaker took sixth in the weight throw.

Victoria Zultevicz also broke a Monarchs record in the 60 hurdles during the preliminary heats.

On the men’s side, Misericordia is in sixth place in the team standings. Matthieu Brunelle led the Cougars with a silver in the long jump.

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 2 Class 3A semifinals

Holy Redeemer 50, Riverside 43

RIVERSIDE (43) — Monahan 2 1-2 7, McNally 1 0-0 2, Godlewski 2 0-0 6, Rose 3 2-2 9, Antoniacci 5 4-4 19, Alfieri 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-8 43.

HOLY REDEEMER (50) — Perta 5 3-4 17, Wright 2 0-4 5, Lussi 2 1-2 6, Hunter 5 0-0 12, Kozerski 0 0-0 0, Sabatini 5 0-0 10, Atherton 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-10 50.

Riverside`16`7`14`6 — 43

Holy Redeemer`18`7`12`13 — 50

Three-point goals — RIV 10 (Antoniacci 5, Monahan 2, Godlewski 2, Rose); HR 8 (Perta 4, Hunter 2, Wright, Lussi)

District 2 Class 5A semifinals

West Scranton 78, Dallas 72 (OT)

WEST SCRANTON (78) — Ogden 3 6-6 15, Laybourn-Boddie 8 5-7 21, McConologue 0 0-0 0, Lee 15 4-6 34, Price 3 0-0 6, Keeler 0 2-2 2, Lloyd 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 17-21 78.

DALLAS (72) — Nocito 8 2-2 20, Wallace 10 2-4 22, Bufalino 7 2-2 17, Cumbo 1 2-4 4, Williams 1 0-0 2, Timinski 0 0-0 0, Faux 3 0-0 7, Farrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 8-12 72.

West Scranton`17`12`18`15`16 — 78

Dallas`17`19`15`11`10 — 72

Three-point goals — WS 3 (Ogden 3); DAL 4 (Nocito 2, Bufalino, Faux)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 2/4 Class 6A semifinals

Williamsport 54, Hazleton Area 37

WILLIAMSPORT (54) — Rainer 4 0-2 9, Wilson 0 0-1 0, Chilson 5 1-2 11, Nieto 3 1-3 9, Baney 5 1-2 11, Mahon 0 0-0 0, Helmrich 1 0-0 2, Crews 0 0-0 0, Tutler 6 0-1 12. Totals 24 3-11 54.

HAZLETON AREA (37) — Yost 0 0-0 0, Williams 2 2-2 6, Reimold 4 1-2 9, S. Shults 6 0-0 13, Kennedy 0 3-4 3, Buglio 0 0-2 0, Macko 0 0-0 0, Hebel 0 0-0 0, Fay 0 1-2 1, E. Shults 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 2 1-2 5, Radice 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-14 37.

Williamsport`14`13`12`15 — 54

Hazleton Area`6`10`12`9 — 37

Three-point goals — WIL 3 (Nieto 2, Rainer); HAZ 1 (S. Shults)

District 2 Class 4A semifinals

Scranton Prep 45, Nanticoke Area 26

NANTICOKE AREA (26) — K. Reed 3 0-0 6, G. Reed 0 0-0 0, Lukowski 0 0-0 0, Majiros 1 0-0 2, Baran 2 0-4 4, Atkins 3 1-2 7, Donahue 0 0-0 0, Aufiero 1 2-2 4, Heffron 1 0-0 3, Felici 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-8 26.

SCRANTON PREP (45) — Collins 1 1-2 3, Jenkins 4 0-0 9, McGrath 7 0-0 15, Cafarella 2 2-2 7, Dennebaum 2 2-2 6, Moore 0 0-0 0, McIntyre 0 0-0 0, Hillebrand 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 506 45.

Nanticoke Area`6`4`10`6 — 26

Scranton Prep`6`12`16`11 — 45

Three-point goals — NAN 1 (Heffron); SP 4 (Jenkins, McGrath, Cafarella, Hillebrand)