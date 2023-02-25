🔊 Listen to this

Alex Nylander and Valtteri Puustinen keep filling the net for the Penguins. It just hasn’t been adding up to wins.

Both wingers tallied again on Friday night, but they were the only goal scorers for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a 3-2 loss at Syracuse.

With 21 games left on the schedule, the Penguins are in last place in the Atlantic Division but trail Bridgeport by just three points for the final playoff spot.

The Penguins found themselves trailing 3-1 after two periods, a score that held up until the final two minutes of regulation when they pulled their goalie for an extra attacker.

Puustinen took a cross-ice feed from Nylander and hammered home a one-timer from the left circle to make it 3-2 with 1:11 left. But the push for the tying goal fell short, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fell to 2-6-0-2 in its last 10 games.

Nylander, Puustinen and Drake Caggiula all finished with two points on the night. Nylander scored his team-leading 23rd of the season on a first period power play, tapping in a feed from Caggiula into an open net.

That answered a power play goal by the Crunch three minutes earlier by Alex Barre-Boulet. Syracuse took control with second period goals from Rudolfs Balcers and Lucas Edmonds.

Dustin Tokarski finished with 27 saves on 30 shots for the Penguins, who are back on the ice Saturday to host Belleville at 6:05 p.m.