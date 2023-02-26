🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — A move made from sheer desperation suddenly spelled doom for Hazleton Area.

Who knew the favored Cougars could be pressed right out of the district playoffs?

Yet, Scranton’s aggressive, late-game defense erased an eight-point deficit over the final five minutes of regulation Saturday and Rykeese Cenord converted four foul shots over the final 33 seconds of overtime as the Knights stung second-seeded Hazleton Area, 66-64 in the District 2/4 Class 6A semifinals at Hazleton Area High School.

Scranton will face the winner of Monday’s semifinal between Williamsport and Delaware Valley for the title next Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Both finalists advance to the state tournament, while Hazleton Area’s season came to an end.

“They were trapping hard,” said Cougars outgoing senior Chris Catrone, who finished with a team-high 16 points. “We just couldn’t beat that. I think we got out of ourselves and how we usually play.”

Using a full-court press defense wasn’t really how Scranton wanted to play against a Hazleton Area team that finished the season 14-9. But when Joey Marshall came up with a steal and layup to give the Cougars a 47-39 lead with 5:08 to play, the Knights changed their strategy and turned to the press for the first time all night.

“Pretty much out of necessity at that point,” Scranton coach Tony Battaglia said.

It worked wonders, as Scranton forced four turnovers in a three-minute span. P.J. Murphy’s driving layup pulled Scranton within three points with just under two minutes remaining, Chris Chandler’s basket cut Hazleton Area’s lead to two 14 seconds later and Dillon Lazdowsky’s 10-foot runner tied the game at 57-57 with 16 seconds to go in regulation and sent the game to overtime.

“We have some athletic guys who just made some plays,” Battaglia said.

The Knights kept making them through the three-minute overtime period.

Luke Gennaro scored five points in overtime, Murphy drilled a trey and Cenord kept Hazleton Area chasing by hitting four of his six free throws over the game’s final 33 seconds.

The last set the final score, as a last-second 3-point attempt by Hazleton Area twice bounced off the rim before falling to the floor — giving 12-11 Scranton its sixth straight win while snapping the Cougars’ four-game streak.

“They were hitting some free throws, we were just missing,” Catrone said. “Definitely frustrating.”

District 2/4 Class 6A semifinals

Scranton 66, Hazleton Area 64 (OT)

SCRANTON (66) — Tony Battaglia 3 0-0 8, Rykeese Cenord 4 4-6 13, Oliver Almonte 5 0-0 10, Dillon Lazdowsky 6 0-0 13, Donnie Laybourn 0 1-2 1, Chris Chandler 1 0-0 2, Jaheam Roberts 2 1-2 5, P.J. Murphy 2 3-4 11, Kole Conforti 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 9-14 66.

HAZLETON AREA (64) — Luke Gennaro 5 2-3 15, Nikoli Santiago 3 5-6 12, Samy Guzman 2 3-4 7, Chris Catrone 6 4-6 16, Joey Marshall 7 0-1 14, Junior Coste 0 0-0 0, Bryant Diaz 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-20 64.

Scranton`10`12`14`21 9 — 66

Hazleton Area`8`15`15 19 — 64

3-point goals — SCR 7 (Battaglia 2, Murphy 2, Lazdowsky, Conforti, Cenord); HAZ 4 (Gennaro 3, Santiago)