A strong showing for Dallas in Saturday’s District 2 diving championships was highlighted by a second consecutive district crown for Brianne Dempsey, who outlasted some stiff competition in the Class 2A girls field to win gold at the Wyoming Valley CYC.

Dempsey finished the morning diving session with a total score of 262.65 through six dives, narrowly edging out Elk Lake’s Leanne Walter at 254.80 points to win the district title and add another medal to her trophy case after a gold last year and a silver medal in 2021.

Her performance was one of several standout performances from the Mountaineers, who took four of the top five spots in the girls’ competition and had Noah Dunbar place third on the boys’ side.

After a year without any district tournament competition on the boys’ side at Class 2A, Tunkhannock locked down the top two spots in this year’s tournament, with River Strauss winning gold and Patrick Marbaker taking the silver just ahead of Dunbar.

Strauss finished with 145.65 points, Marbaker with 125.80 and Dunbar with 120.95 points.

The afternoon’s Class 3A competition was dominated largely by teams from outside the Wyoming Valley Conference, with Ethan Horutz claiming the boys’ gold for Abington Heights and Lyndie Peters from Williamsport taking gold on the girls’ side.

Horutz, a second-place finisher in last year’s District 2 championships, finished with a final score of 238.30 to secure the gold, just ahead of Dominick Horning of Williamsport (224.10) and James Reese (221.45) from Abington Heights, who finished third for the second consecutive year after winning the district title in 2021.

For Peters, Saturday’s win was her second district title in a row, but her first time winning the gold in competition with District 2 divers. District 4’s Williamsport competed last year in the District 6 diving championships, where Peters won gold, before switching this year to compete in what was a District 2/4 subregional.

She finished with 257.20 points, ahead of second-place finisher Noelle Alguire of Tunkhannock, who scored 223.35 total points.

The medalists will receive their medals at next weekend’s District 2 swimming championships. The top two finishers in Class 2A boys and girls will advance to the state diving tournament; Class 3A will send two divers from the girls’ side and one from the boys’ side.

PIAA District 2 Diving Championships

Class 2A Girls

* — state qualifier

1. Brianne Dempsey (Dallas) — 262.65*

2. Leanne Walter (Elk Lake) — 254.80*

3. Megan Kuzma (Dallas) — 250.75

4. Allyson Gattuso (Dallas) — 230.75

5. Emma Miller (Dallas) — 200.85

6. Lillian Rauch (Elk Lake) — 185.05

7. Macy Waters (Wyoming Area) — 170.40

Class 3A Girls

1. Lyndie Peters (Williamsport) — 257.20*

2. Noelle Alguire (Tunkhannock) — 223.35*

3. Lily Lindsay (Williamsport) — 222.25

4. Veronica Matthies (Abington Heights) — 218.30

5. Etain Starr (Delaware Valley) — 191.80

6. Jessica Willison (Delaware Valley) — 177.60

7. Victoria Willison (Delaware Valley) — 172.85

8. Meghan McCawley (Pittston Area) — 148.95

9. Sarah DeMarco (Tunkhannock) — 131.90

10. Alex Mortimer (Pittston Area) — 113.15

Class 2A Boys

1. River Strauss (Tunkhannock) — 145.65*

2. Patrick Marbaker (Tunkhannock) — 125.80*

3. Noah Dunbar (Dallas) — 120.95

Class 3A Boys

1. Ethan Horutz (Abington Heights) —238.30*

2. Dominick Horning (Williamsport) — 224.10

3. James Reese (Abington Heights) — 221.45

4. James Brust (Abington Heights) — 162.05

5. Angel Agosto (West Scranton) — 143.60

6. Sebastian Zakiewicz (Delaware Valley) — 137.60

7. Luke Peereboom (Delaware Valley) — 113.85