🔊 Listen to this

Tyler Sikura secured an important point for the Penguins on Saturday night. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s performance, though, was probably deserving of the full two in the standings.

Despite a big advantage in shots, the Penguins needed a late goal by Sikura just to force overtime, where they lost 2-1 to Belleville at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton finished with a 39-22 edge in shots but found themselves behind 1-0 for much of the game thanks to a Roby Jarventie goal late in the first period.

With the Penguins in danger of getting shut out, it was Sikura who came through with a clutch goal with just 2:08 left in regulation, stuffing home a wraparound at the right post.

Sikura’s seventh of the season came off assists from Valtteri Puustinen and Filip Hallander to send the game to overtime.

But it was the Senators who secured the win as Cole Reinhardt found the back of the net on Belleville’s first shot of the extra frame at the 1:26 mark.

Rookie Taylor Gauthier finished with 20 saves on 22 shots for the Penguins. Dylan Ferguson came up big for the Senators with 38 saves.

Up next, the Penguins start a three-game trip on Wednesday in Hershey.