🔊 Listen to this

Though the calendar hasn’t turned the page to March just yet, today’s college basketball schedule provides the first chance for college hoops fans to get a taste of the Madness.

Postseason college basketball is here, courtesy of the Atlantic Sun Conference, who kicks off its conference tournament with a pair of first-round contests at 7 p.m. this evening.

From here until Selection Sunday, teams will duke it out for the right to call themselves conference champs, and for many schools, are fighting for the chance just to get to the Big Dance.

Having gone to a school with a mid-major Division I basketball program, I’ve grown to love conference tournament season almost as much as I love the NCAA Tournament itself.

Power schools have, for the most part, had their fates settled already, and most of the big programs don’t really need a Big 12 or ACC title to boost their resume.

For a school coming out of a conference like the Atlantic Sun, however? Winning the league represents the only path to the NCAA Tournament. It’s only in rare cases that mid-major programs play their way into an at-large tournament bid; for these schools, it’s win and in.

You can’t beat that, especially as a precursor to the NCAA Tournament’s “survive and advance” energy.

In the spirit of the season, I’m taking sides in both of today’s ASUN Tournament games, along with an extra regular season game from the Big Sky Conference.

My UC Riverside and Kansas picks both came through last week; the former was a winner all the way, while Kansas made me sweat a bit before locking up the win.

Let’s keep it rolling.

Bellarmine University (+3.5) vs. North Florida — Monday, 7 p.m.

Pick: North Florida -3.5

The No. 8/No. 7 matchup in the ASUN Tournament’s first round (weird metholodogy by the bracket makers, pairing 7 & 8 and 9 & 10 together), Bellarmine is the lower seed but these two teams have identical 9-9 conference records, and each won 14 games overall.

This will be the second time in three days that these teams are playing; North Florida won at home by 12 in Saturday’s season finale.

Highest seeds hosts in this particular conference tournament, so they’ll be back at North Florida tonight, and I think the Ospreys will be able to cover this number yet again.

In terms of styles, these two teams are like polar opposites: North Florida is a top-tier ASUN offense and a bottom of the barrel defense; Bellarmine is third in points allowed, and 13th in points scored.

But in the KenPom system, the real standout unit is North Florida’s offense, ranked 86th in the country according to Mr. Pomeroy. Both Bellarmine’s offense and defense are down in the mid 200’s.

If you’re not a stats guy, consider this: North Florida went 6-2 in February, with wins over Eastern Kentucky (No. 3 seed in this tournament), Stetson (No. 4) and Lipscomb (No. 5). They beat top-seeded Kennesaw State in January, as well.

And, as previously mentioned, they beat Bellarmine just two days ago. I don’t see why the result won’t hold up this time, too.

Florida Gulf Coast (+1.5) vs. Queens College — Monday, 7 p.m.

Pick: Gulf Coast ML

First, I’d just like to say how much I hate that these two games are being played at the same time. That’s the issue with leagues not using neutral sites; I think the ASUN quarterfinal games all go off around the same time, too. Silly.

Anyway, Gulf Coast is the No. 10 seed here against the No. 9 Queens College team playing their first season at the Division I level.

Queens has done well for themselves, winning seven league games and qualifying for the conference tournament ahead of four more tenured ASUN programs.

But, after four losses in their last five games, and a brutal scheduling quirk that pitted them against Liberty in back-to-back games, I think this team’s about all out of gas.

Florida Gulf Coast got to beat up on Austin Peay in Saturday’s finale, they’ll likely be a bit more rested, but no less tested.

Gulf Coast stumbled through the conference schedule after a stellar early-season run, 10-3 in non-conference action with wins over USC, St. Bonaventure, Drexel and Northern Kentucky. One of those conference losses was, in fact, to Queens by an 84-82 score in January.

I’ll defer to FGCU’s edges in the NET rankings (ranked 173rd to Queens’ 208), KenPom (181 to 215) as signs that, in another matchup between these two, Gulf Coast should pull away.

If you want to allow nostalgia to play in, just remember the magical Sweet 16 run FGCU went on in 2013. This is just the first step back to that level.

Weber State (+1) vs. Northern Arizona — Monday, 8 p.m.

Pick: Weber State ML

While my primary attention will be on those two tournament games, I found one other game I didn’t want to pass up.

It’s not a lot of digging I’m doing here, I’m not exactly crunching numbers on this one, but Weber State has won six in a row, and 13 of their last 14 against Northern Arizona.

They’ve covered their last five spreads against NAU, all five of them as a favorite. Earlier this season, Weber State beat NAU by 16 as a 7.5-point favorite.

Now, they’re headed to NAU as a slight underdog. Maybe there’s a raucous atmosphere awaiting them there, but I don’t see Weber dropping this one on their way to a high seed in the Big Sky Tournament.