🔊 Listen to this

North Carolina’s Kennedy Todd-Williams shoots over Duke’s Vanessa de Jesus during the second half half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Celeste Taylor, left, and North Carolina’s Anya Poole dive for the ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Durham, N.C.

DURHAM, N.C. — Three players scored nine points and No. 22 North Carolina went 9 of 9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to deny No. 11 Duke a share of the ACC championship on Sunday with a 45-41 win, the lowest scoring game in the 105 meetings of these bitter rivals.

Combined with No. 10 Notre Dame coming from behind to win at Louisville, the Irish win the conference title outright.

In 112 quarters this season, North Carolina (20-9, 11-7) failed to reach double figures just five times but only scored eight in each of the first two quarters to trail 20-16. Duke was in single digits in both the second and third quarters, for 10 on the season.

Elizabeth Balogun led Duke (24-5, 14-4), which was 13-0 at home, with 12 points.

North Carolina shot 34% (15 of 21) with 21 turnovers but went 12 of 15 from the foul line. Duke shot 30% (16 of 53) but was only 5 of 6 from the line and had 25 turnovers.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 73, GEORGIA 63

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Zia Cooke added 12 points as South Carolina completed a perfect Southeastern Conference season with a victory over Georgia.

Boston and Cooke, part of “The Freshies” top-ranked 2019 recruiting class, celebrated their Senior Day with pre-game tears, then followed with another fabulous showing as the Gamecocks (29-0, 16-0) won their 35th straight and their seventh SEC title in the past 10 seasons.

Georgia (20-10, 9-7) kept things uncomfortably close into the second quarter before the Gamecocks pulled away for their 17th straight victory in the series. Diamond Battles led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

South Carolina heads to next week’s SEC Tournament — only a two-hour drive from campus in Greenville — as heavy favorites to recapture the crown that eluded them a year ago.

NO. 6 IOWA 86, NO. 2 INDIANA 85

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Iowa to a win over Indiana.

Clark, who scored 34 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists, took the inbound pass from Kate Martin with 1.5 seconds left, dribbled once, and took an off-balance shot from the right side that rolled in as the horn sounded.

Indiana had held the Hawkeyes without a field goal in the final 1:30, taking an 85-83 lead on Mackenzie Holmes’ two free throws.

The Hawkeyes (23-6, 15-3 Big Ten), denied a chance to share the Big Ten title after Tuesday’s 96-68 loss to Maryland, snapped the 14-game winning streak of the Hoosiers (26-2, 16-2) and finished in a tie with Maryland for second place in the conference.

Holmes led Indiana with 21 points.

NO. 5 LSU 74, MISSISSIPPI STATE 59

BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese had 23 points and 26 rebounds to tie Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record of 27 double-doubles in a season, and the Tigers topped Mississippi State.

Alexis Morris also scored 23 for LSU (27-1, 15-1 SEC) and nearly had three more when she hit a more than half-court shot moments after the third quarter expired. LaDazhia Williams added 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Tigers, whose regular-season record matched the program’s best, set in the 2004-05 season by a squad starring Seimone Augustus.

JerKaila Jordan, a New Orleans native who’s been among the SEC’s most productive players this month, scored 16 for Mississippi State (20-9, 9-7), which had won five of its previous six before visiting an LSU team whose only loss this season came at unbeaten and top-ranked South Carolina.

NO. 9 VIRGINIA TECH 65, GEORGIA TECH 52

ATLANTA — Elizabeth Kitley scored a season-high 29 points and added 11 rebounds to lead Virginia Tech to a victory over Georgia Tech.

Kayana Traylor added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Georgia Amoore had eight points, seven assists and two steals for Virginia Tech (24-4, 14-4 ACC).

The Hokies, who have won eight straight games, won 14 games in the ACC for the first time and have reached the highest AP ranking in program history.

Cameron Swartz had 20 points and was the only player in double-figures scoring for the Yellow Jackets (13-16, 4-14).

NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 68, LOUISVILLE 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sonia Citron scored 27 points, including four key free throws in the final 1:20, and Notre Dame overcame the loss to star guard Olivia Miles to a knee injury to beat Louisville and clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title.

Miles was hurt with 2:35 remaining before halftime while diving for a loose ball. The sophomore was able to flex her knee and eventually limped off the floor without assistance to applause as she made her way to the locker room.

Miles then watched Notre Dame (24-4, 15-3 ACC) rally from a 33-24 halftime deficit and take the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Hailey Van Lith had 23 points for Louisville (21-10, 12-6).

WISCONSIN 78, NO. 12 MICHIGAN 70

MADISON, Wisc. — Julie Pospisilova scored 25 points and Wisconsin made 12 of 14 free throws in the final two minutes to beat Michigan.

Maty Wilke added 15 points, Serah Williams 14 and Avery LaBarbera 12 with eight rebounds for the Badgers (11-19, 6-12).

Wisconsin had not beaten Michigan since 2014.

Maddie Nolan hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Wolverines (21-8, 11-7), who were trying to match their record for regular-season wins. Emily Kiser added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Jordan Hobbs had a career-high 16 points.

Michigan was without leading scorers Leigha Brown (18.2) and Laila Phelia (17.0).

CLEMSON 74, NO. 23 FLORIDA STATE 61

CLEMSON, S.C. — Amari Robinson scored 20 points and Clemson made all the clutch plays in the fourth quarter to beat Florida State.

Brie Perpignan scored 17 points and had seven assists for the Tigers (16-14, 7-11). After winning only three league games last season, Clemson has two wins over ranked ACC foes this year.

Makayla Timpson scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Florida State (23-7, 12-6), which dropped to the fifth-seed for the league tournament beginning on Wednesday. Ta’Niya Latson, who leads the ACC with a freshman record of 21.8 points per game, was held to four on 1-of-9 shooting, hitting her only field goal with 3:40 left in the game.

NO. 25 ILLINOIS 75, RUTGERS 53

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Jada Peebles scored 20 points, Genesis Bryant added 15 points and Illinois defeated Rutgers.

Peebles made 7 of 9 shots with 4 of 6 3-pointers. Bryant added five assists and four rebounds. Adalia McKenzie added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Fighting Illini (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) and Kendall Bostic scored 12 points.

Kaylene Smikle had 18 points, Chyna Cornwell 11 and Kassondra Brown 10 for the Scarlet Knights (11-19, 5-13).