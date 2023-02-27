🔊 Listen to this

Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) dribbles the ball as center Matthew Nicholson (34) blocks Maryland forward Patrick Emilien (15) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in College Park, Md.

Maryland guard Jahmir Young dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Northwestern on Sunday in College Park, Md.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No matter what the postseason holds for the Maryland Terrapins, they’ll be able to point to some real accomplishments in Kevin Willard’s first season as their coach.

For example, they won all their Big Ten home games.

Jahmir Young scored 18 points and Don Carey added 13 to help Maryland wrap up an undefeated home season in conference play with a 75-59 victory over No. 21 Northwestern on Sunday.

“Going 10-0 in this conference at home, that’s pretty impressive for this group,” Willard said. “I just think it shows you how great of a program this is, how great of a fan base it is.”

The Terrapins (20-9, 11-7) finished 16-1 overall at home, and they used unusually impressive 3-point shooting to turn back the Wildcats (20-9, 11-7). Maryland’s win also clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title for No. 5 Purdue.

The Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) now have a record 25 Big Ten championships, three more than Indiana, which is one of several teams that can still tie Purdue at the top this year. Remarkably, Maryland and Northwestern also are in that group. The Terps have made huge strides since Willard arrived from Seton Hall, and Chris Collins’ Wildcats entered the AP Top 25 this week before losing to Illinois and Maryland.

“This league is hard. You play good teams,” Collins said. “We’re not down in any way. We’re still excited. We’ve got a big week coming up again, and you’ve just got to learn from these games and go home and try to make it right when you get another opportunity to play.”

The Terrapins have not been a good 3-point shooting team this season. They entered their game Sunday at 31% from beyond the arc but went 14 of 22 against Northwestern. Young and Carey made four each.

The 6-foot-1 Young threw down an emphatic dunk to give Maryland a 35-32 lead. He later made a 3 at the buzzer to put the Terps up 41-39 at halftime.

“I was feeling it from 3 early on, so just trying to get a shot up,” said Young, who scored 16 of his points before halftime.

Maryland was 8 for 11 from long distance in the first half, and both teams were shooting around 60% from the field. The Terps didn’t regress much in the second. A 3 by Carey capped a 12-2 run that put Maryland up 67-51, and it was smooth sailing from there.

Chase Audige led Northwestern with 16 points.

NO. 4 UCLA 60, COLORADO 56

BOULDER, Colo. — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points and Tyger Campbell had 13 of his 14 points in the second half as UCLA hung on to beat Colorado and claimed the Pac-12 regular-season title.

Amari Bailey added 11 points for UCLA (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12), which won its eighth in a row to close out an undefeated February.

KJ Simpson had 14 points to lead Colorado (15-15, 7-12). Tristan da Silva, who left the game with just over five minutes remaining with an apparent lower leg injury, and Luke O’Brien each scored 13 points.

NO. 20 PROVIDENCE 88, GEORGETOWN 68

WASHINGTON — Ed Croswell scored a career-high 25 points and Providence easily dispatched last-place Georgetown despite leading scorer Bryce Hopkins matching his season low with six points.

The Friars (21-8, 13-5) got double-digit performances from Jared Bynum, who had 18 points, and Noah Locke and Devin Carter, who each added 12. That helped Providence bounce back from its largest loss of the season — an 87-69 defeat at No. 18 UConn on Wednesday — as it continues to position itself for one of the top seeds in the Big East Tournament.

Primo Spears had 26 points to lead Georgetown (7-23, 2-17), which has lost 13 straight games against AP Top 25 teams dating back to its surprising 2021 Big East Tournament championship under coach Patrick Ewing. The Hoyas also have lost their last 11 games at home to ranked opponents, last beating then-No. 25 Creighton on Jan. 15, 2020.

RUTGERS 59, PENN STATE 56

STATE COLLEGE – Derek Simpson tied his career high with 16 points, including the go-ahead three-point play in the closing seconds, Cam Spencer scored 11 of his 13 in the second half and Rutgers rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat Penn State.

Caleb McConnell added 12 points for Rutgers (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) and Clifford Omoruyi scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Simpson, a 6-foot-3 freshman, went around a screen by Omoruyi, drove the right side of the lane and was fouled as he made a driving layup. He hit the and-1 free throw with 1:24 left to make it 57-56. Seth Lundy missed to 3-point shots on Penn State’s next offensive possession and, after Simpson missed a driving left-hand layup, Omoruyi grabbed the offensive rebound and his putback with 36 seconds to play capped the scoring.

Camren Wynter led (17-12, 8-10) with 16 points and Jalen Pickett had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Lundy — who went into the game second on the Nittany Lions in scoring at 15.2 per game — finished with seven points and eight rebounds but made just 1 of 16 from the field, 0 of 11 from behind the arc.

Kebba Njie made a layup that gave Penn State a 10-point lead with 9:16 left in the game but the Nittany Lions went 0 for 14 from the field and committed five turnovers from there. McConnell scored seven points in an 11-1 run that made it 54-all when his 3-pointer capped the spurt with 2:36 remaining. Lundy made two free throws to put Penn State back in front about a minute later.

Penn State used a 21-2 first-half run to take a 16 point lead midway through the first half and Lundy’s dunk with 17:02 to play capped a 13-2 spurt to open the second half and gave the Nittany Lions a 42-23 lead. Spencer answered 15 seconds later with a 3-pointer and Oscar Palmquist made two more 3s as the Scarlet Knights scored 18 of the next 24 points to trim its deficit to seven points when McConnell made a layup with 10:37 to play.