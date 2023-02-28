🔊 Listen to this

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart eyes the basket on a drive during the first half of an NBA game against the New York Knicks on Monday in New York.

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon shoots over New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein during the first half of an NBA game Monday in New York.

NEW YORK — Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley each scored 23 points, and the surging New York Knicks knocked the Boston Celtics out of the top spot in the NBA with their sixth straight victory, 109-94 on Monday night.

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum struggled through a 6-for-18 shooting performance and was ejected in the fourth quarter after picking up his second technical foul. He finished with 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Jalen Brunson added 17 points for the Knicks (36-27), who inched ahead of Brooklyn into fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 for the Celtics (44-18), who were missing All-Star Jaylen Brown due to personal reasons. They slipped percentage points behind Milwaukee (43-17), which has won 14 straight games and now owns the NBA’s best record.

Marcus Smart added 19 points but Boston missed 20 of its first 22 attempts from 3-point range and had its three-game winning streak snapped.

New York took control in the second quarter and never gave it up. The margin was in double digits for most of the second half, with the Celtics unable to shoot well enough to sustain any good stretch.

Tatum beat the 76ers on Saturday in Philadelphia with a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left for a 110-107 victory, but couldn’t get his outside shot going Monday. He missed his first six 3-point tries and finished 1 for 9 behind the arc. Even when he got inside, things didn’t work out. His driving dunk in the third quarter was followed by his first technical foul for hanging onto the rim.

He picked up his second and was thrown out moments after his final 3-point miss in the fourth, screaming and gesturing at halfcourt believing he was fouled.

Randle scored 12 points in the first quarter and Boston went 1 for 12 behind the arc as New York took a 27-15 lead.

Brunson’s three-point play capped an 8-0 run and gave the Knicks a 47-27 lead midway through the second quarter. The Celtics rallied with 12 in a row to get within 49-41, but RJ Barrett steadied the Knicks with a 3-pointer followed by a three-point play, and the lead was back up to 60-46 at the break.

The teams meet again Sunday in Boston.

HEAT 101, 76ERS 99

PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Butler hit an acrobatic reverse layup in the final minutes, and his 23 points led five Miami players in double figures as the Heat edged the Philadelphia 76ers 101-99 on Monday night.

Butler was an assist shy of a triple-double, adding 11 rebounds and nine assists. His spinning move and finishing layup while driving between the Sixers’ Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker gave the Heat a 100-99 lead with 1:28 to play after Philadelphia rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter. He added a free throw with 8.1 seconds left.

James Harden had a chance to win the game for the 76ers, but his 3-point try at the buzzer bounced off the back of the rim.

Gabe Vincent scored 14 points and Bam Adebayo added 13 as the Heat snapped a four-game losing streak.

Embiid led all scorers with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Harden finished with 20 points and 12 assists.

Max Struss hit a pair of free throws with 7:10 to play in the fourth quarter, giving the Heat an 11-point lead. But the 76ers mounted a furious rally, erasing the deficit and taking the lead on a pair of Harden free throws.

The Sixers rally was keyed by Tyrese Maxey, who scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half before fouling out with 3:21 to play.

The Heat did a nice job on Philadelphia defensively, forcing 18 turnovers. However, the 76ers also missed several layups, especially in the second half.

Miami also got help from the bench as Struss scored 13 points and Victor Oladipo added 11.

The 76ers have lost back-to-back games. Philadelphia hasn’t lost three-in-a-row since the first week of December. They look to avoid the skid in a rematch with the Heat on Wednesday in Miami.

HORNETS 117, PISTONS 106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball made six 3-pointers before breaking his right ankle in the third quarter, and the Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-106 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Terry Rozier scored 22 points, Gordon Hayward had 19 points and rookie Mark Williams added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte, which is still second-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings — ahead of only Detroit.

Ball finished with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, his fifth straight game making at least five 3s. He was hurt on a non-contact play, and the Hornets announced after the game that he had fractured his right ankle.

Hamidou Diallo scored 23 points, and James Wiseman had his best game since coming to Detroit from Golden State as part of a four-team trade, finishing with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Marvin Bagley added 21 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Detroit, which has lost five straight.

MAGIC 101, PELICANS 93

NEW ORLEANS — Paolo Banchero capped a 29-point performance with three clutch mid-range jumpers in the closing minutes, and Orlando beat New Orleans.

The first two of Banchero’s big shots broke ties before he hit another to make it 97-93. Franz Wagner, who had 11 points, added a 10-foot floater from the baseline with 25 seconds left and Orlando held on from there. New Orleans lost its fourth straight.

Markelle Fultz and Moritz Wagner each scored 14 points for Orlando.

Brandon Ingram scored 25 points for New Orleans, which is clinging to the 10th and final Western Conference play-in spot by percentage points over Portland.