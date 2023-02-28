🔊 Listen to this

The aftermath of Monday night’s weather has resulted in three schedule changes in District 2 basketball.

The Class 4A boys third-place game — Tunkhannock at Nanticoke Area — has been moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Class 6A boys semifinal game — Delaware Valley at Williamsport — has been moved to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Class 5A girls third-place game — Scranton at Wallenpaupack — is now 7 p.m. Thursday.

All other games remain as scheduled.