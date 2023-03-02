🔊 Listen to this

The Penguins found some secondary scoring in a big way on Wednesday. It wasn’t enough to come away with a win at Hershey.

Towering forward Justin Addamo scored the first two AHL goals of his career to help Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tie the game in the third period, but the Bears scored late for a 5-3 victory at Giant Center.

Looking to climb out of last place in the Atlantic Division, the Penguins got a pair of power play goals from Addamo, the leading scorer from ECHL Wheeling who signed a tryout deal for the game earlier in the day.

The 6-foot-6 native of France centered the fourth line but also put his size to use as a net-front presence on the power play.

He parked himself in front of Hershey goalie Zach Fucale and got a piece of a Colin Swoyer shot from the blue line to tie the game 1-1 late in the first period.

Hershey took a 3-1 lead after two periods on goals by Ethen Frank and Joe Snively. Addamo got his second of the game 3:38 into the third on the man advantage, spinning to corral a rebound and stuff it home.

Addamo has 21 goals and 33 points in 42 games for the Nailers this season. This was his sixth game with the Penguins.

Alex Nylander tied the game up just 1:34 later as he was sprung on a breakaway by Jon Lizotte before turning Fucale inside out with a deke for his team-leading 24th goal.

The Bears broke the tie with 4:05 left in regulation as Snively scored his second of the game. Mike Vecchione added an empty-netter.

Dustin Tokarski finished with 30 saves on 34 shots for the Penguins.

It was the 12th and final meeting between the in-state rivals on the schedule. The Penguins won six and lost six, with three of the losses coming in overtime or a shootout.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game will be outside as the Penguins play in the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium.

Deadline deals

With the NHL trade deadline approaching, parent club Pittsburgh made two deals on Wednesday night.

The Penguins sent former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton leading scorer Teddy Blueger to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a third-round draft pick and defenseman Peter DiLiberatore, who will report to the AHL.

DiLiberatore, 22, has split time between AHL Henderson and ECHL Savannah this season. In 88 career AHL games, the 6-foot, 185-pounder has three goals and 22 assists for 25 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s roster could also be getting some veteran additions in winger Brock McGinn and the return of defenseman Mark Friedman. Both players cleared waivers on Wednesday and were assigned to the AHL as Pittsburgh created salary cap space to facilitate a trade with the Nashville Predators for forward Mikael Granlund.