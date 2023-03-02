🔊 Listen to this

MMI Prep fell short of reaching Mohegan Sun Arena to play for the district title. But the Preppers boys basketball team is still alive for a spot in the state tournament.

The fourth-seeded Preppers suffered a 63-52 loss to No. 1 Notre Dame East Stroudsburg in Wednesday’s District 2/11 Class A semifinals at Pleasant Valley High School.

Notre Dame advanced to the finals against District 2’s Forest City, which beat Bethlehem Christian in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

The six-team subregional sends three teams into the PIAA Class A bracket, meaning MMI Prep will get to play No. 3 Bethlehem Christian in a third-place game on Saturday at a time and District 11 site to be determined.

The Preppers opened the postseason with a 78-51 win over Lehigh Christian in last week’s quarterfinals.

Northwest 64, South Williamsport 40

The Rangers took control in the third quarter and claimed a spot in the state tournament with a victory in the District 4 Class 2A third-place game.

Trailing at halftime, Northwest outscored South Williamsport 25-8 in the third to surge ahead.

Josh Miner had 20 points, followed by 16 from Tayler Yaple and 11 from Ryan Miner.

COLLEGES

MEN’S LACROSSE

Misericordia 13, Susquehanna 12

Connor Bevan’s third goal of the game came in double overtime to lift the Cougars to a dramatic win on the road.

Kyle Vandenburg led Misericordia with five goals while Robert Wagner added a goal and five assists. Jared Pelliccione scored twice and Sean Wallace finished with 15 saves.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Muhlenberg 15, Misericordia 9

Visiting Muhlenberg decisively erased a 7-5 deficit in the third quarter, scoring eight straight goals en route to the win.

Michelle Torzilli (assist) and Rachel Shook had three goals apiece for the Cougars. Molly Celesky added two goals.

Wilkes 10, Gwynedd-Mercy 8

Maleah Cobham figured in on five goals for the Colonels, scoring four and adding an assist in a non-conference win.

Breanne Fulling and Brooklyn Pedana each had two goals and an assist. Samathna Scott had 13 saves to preserve the win.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Stevens 3, Wilkes 0

The Colonels hosted the nation’s No. 1 ranked team in Division III, losing 25-15, 25-13, 25-15. Jackson Shafer had 11 kills to lead Wilkes.

Misericordia 3, St. Elizabeth 1

Logan Romeika racked up 16 kills and Jackson Fehnel had 15 for the Cougars in a 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 victory.

Austin Kill had 11 kills, three aces and two blocks.