🔊 Listen to this

The Royals’ Zach Perta goes up for the dunk to help Holy Redeemer pull away in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s District 2 Class 3A championship.

Holy Redeemer’s Jacob Hunter (10) drives to the basket against Mid Valley in Thursday night’s Class 3A championship.

Jacob Hunter (10) takes an outside shot against Mid Valley for Holy Redeemer in first half action of the district championship game.

Holy Redeemer’s Darryl Wright sails in for two points in the Royals District 2 Class 3A title win over Mid Valley on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Holy Redeemer’s Jacob Hunter grabbed his ninth rebound and quickly fired the ball to Zach Perta. Perta finished off the pass with a dunk for the first double-digit lead of the game late in the fourth quarter.

The Royals had officially shaken off a Mid Valley team which gave them trouble for most of Thursday night’s District 2 Class 3A boys basketball championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Redeemer limited Mid Valley to three field goals — 3 of 19 shooting — in the second half to post its second consecutive D2-3A title and 20th consecutive win. The Royals (25-2) will face the District 12 fourth seed in the state playoffs on Saturday, March 11.

Perta finished with a game-high 19 points followed by Jacob Hunter with 13 to go along with nine boards. Darryl Wright, Redeemer’s super-quick 5-foot-5 senior, added 10. Reserve big man George Sabatini had nine rebounds.

Mid Valley (19-6) will play the District 4 champion in states.

“Because of the foul trouble, we struggled to score at time,” Mid Valley coach Mike Abda said. “With that said, we missed a lot of layups and free throws. Ultimately, that’s what it comes down to.”

Mid Valley led 12-6 after one quarter and 22-21 at halftime behind Danny Nemitz, who scored 12 of the Spartans’ 22 points.

“They played way faster than I thought they were,” Perta said. “They shot good, played really good, they were really aggressive. They did things we didn’t think they were going to do.”

Nemitz, who scored 25 points in last year’s title game loss to Dallas, had just four points the rest of the game.

“At halftime, that was the only change we made,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said. “Just try to shade Nemitz a little bit more and make him play without the basketball.”

The defensive tweak ignited Redeemer. Perta finished off the third quarter with a fastbreak layup off a pass from Wright and a jumper as the Royals took a 34-31 lead it didn’t relinquish.

Mid Valley’s Ricky Vinansky opened the fourth with a transition layup, but the Spartans’ next field goal didn’t come until the waning seconds with the game in the hands of the reserves.

“That’s big for us,” Guido said of the Mid Valley cold spell on offense. “We kind of talked about that at halftime. If we could get that little defensive adjustment and that will get us some stops and hopefully that leads us out to some transition.”

Redeemer ripped off seven consecutive points after Vinansky’s bucket and then a couple milder outburst. Perta’s dunk at 1:28 of the fourth made it 45-35 in favor of the Royals.

District 2 Class 3A Championship

Holy Redeemer 51, Mid Valley 40

MID VALLEY (40) — O’Malley 1 3-4 5, Sadaka 0 0-0 0, Lesher 2 0-1 4, Vinansky 2 3-7 7, Nemitz 5 5-7 16, Dunston 1 3-3 5, Crisafucci 0 0-0 0, Lettieri 0 0-0 0, Hughes 0 0-0 0, Pratt 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 14-22 40.

HOLY REDEEMER (51) — Perta 6 6-7 19, Wright 4 1-2 10, Lussi 2 2-5 7, Hunter 4 5-8 13, Kozerski 0 0-0 0, Sabatini 0 2-4 2, Atherton 0 0-0 0, Rosen 0 0-0 0, Spiccioli 0 0-0 0, Ha 0 0-0 0, Dubaskas 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-25 51.

Mid Valley`12`10`9`9 — 40

Holy Redeemer`6`15`13`17 — 51

Three-point goals — MV 2 (Nemitz, Pratt). HR 3 (Perta, Wright, Lussi).