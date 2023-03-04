🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary’s Zhantore Akylbekov points to the side of the pool after winning the 100 fly at Friday’s district championship meet.

Wyoming Seminary’s Harry Feng takes off his goggles after winning a district title in the 50 freestyle in 22.61 seconds on Friday.

PLAINS TWP. — Under most circumstances, a district record would be a golden opportunity for a swimmer to improve on techniques and training that allowed them to achieve extraordinary times. In other words, to talk about themselves.

Maddoc Watkins just wanted to gloat about his friends.

After all, his friends paved the way for another repeat Dallas title.

The Mountaineers remained on top of the District 2 Class 2A championships standings Friday after the opening day of competition. Leading by 47 and 39 points, respectively, the Dallas girls and boys teams look to claim the district championship once again at Wilkes-Barre Area High School’s natatorium.

Watkins and his teammates galvanized the Mountaineers by sweeping the first three spots on the podium in the boys 200 free. Fellow junior classmen Jacob Hoegen and Andrew Wilk touched the wall for second and third place to give Dallas a well-needed jolt in the standings.

“That was probably the biggest part of it for me,” Watkins said. “I knew we had a shot to do that going into the race. I am super proud of them. That’s the biggest accomplishment of the race: to go first, second and third with my best friends.”

Watkins had enough time to welcome Hoegen and Wilk – and maybe even catch his breath – at the finish. He finished more than 14 seconds ahead of the field to break the district record. Watkins smashed Holy Redeemer grad Adam Mahler’s record by more than 1.5 seconds with a time of 1:40.53.

“I felt really strong in the middle 100 yards,” Watkins said. “Going into that, I had a lot of energy left. Once I got into the last 50, the pain started to kick in.”

On the girls side, Dallas was propelled by Lydia Gonzales. Favored by seven-tenths of a second in the 200 IM, Gonzales dropped 4.75 seconds off her seed time to finish well ahead of the pack. She finished in 2:05.2, nearly three seconds quicker than MMI Prep’s Mary Kate Kupsky.

Gonzales anchored a 200 free relay squad to a district gold medal to close out the afternoon. Olivia Thomas took a slight lead on the third leg, and Gonzales outlegged Scranton Prep by 1.41 seconds to punch the Mountaineers’ ticket to Lewisburg. Thomas and Gonzales joined Peyton Stauffer and Audrey Haydu with a final time of 1:40.76.

“I was just thinking that this is the last event so I need to go all out,” Gonzales said. “It was a tight race. As an anchor, I had to bring it home for us.”

After seven events, the Dallas girls lead 177-130 over Scranton Prep. The Mountaineers boys squad has a 160-121 advantage over Tunkhannock. If both teams hold off, it will be their third and sixth consecutive championships.

MMI Prep’s Woobie Kupsky broke his own district record in the boys 200 IM. Kupsky clocked in at 1:51.68 to insert a new standard in the record book. He beat last year’s mark by 1.97 seconds.

The Wyoming Seminary girls won two individual and a relay district gold medal. The Blue Knights’ relay of Cara McCall, Alyssa Kelly, Ryleigh Collins and Claire Stretanski earned the top spot in the 200 medley relay with a 1:49.97 performance.

In what was anticipated to be one of the few close races, Kelly’s blistering start in the 100 butterfly gave her an ample lead to win the event. The Blue Knights junior led by 1.5 seconds at the midway mark and cruised to a victory in 57.74 seconds.

“I haven’t dropped (time) since my freshman year at states,” Kelly said. “My teammates were helping me all along the way. I am so glad they were there to help me.”

Minutes after winning a relay title, teammate Collins returned to the top of the podium with a four-second win in the 200 free. She finished with a mark of 1:54.69.

“I’m used to swimming back-to-back events,” Collins said. “I have been doing it for a long time. My seed time was really quick. I have things to work on at states like getting out faster.”

The Wyoming Seminary boys also garnered two individual and one relay gold medal.

Zhantore Akylbekov came less than two-tenths of a second shy of breaking the district record in the 100 fly. Draping a Kazakhstan flag around him on the podium, Akylbekov celebrated a 49.39-second finish.

Harry Feng overpowered the field in the 50 dash. He clocked in 22.61 seconds to win the sprint by just under a half-second.

“I wanted to go faster but a win is a win,” Feng said. “I felt pretty good on the first 25 yards, but I lost momentum on the push. I’ll be hoping to swim better at states.”

Feng helped the Blue Knights overtake Scranton Prep in the 200 medley relay. Trailing by nearly three seconds, Akylbekov closed the gap on the second leg. Feng had a fantastic turn on the third leg to take the lead. Kevin Yang anchored the finish for an opening gold medal. They teamed with Jack Heiser to produce a 1:41.75 finish.

Dallas also earned a boys 200 free relay gold medal to finish the afternoon. Watkins, Hoegen, Landan Daney and Artem Smagin beat out a relay of Wyoming Seminary’s fastest swimmers with a 1:30.46 mark.

Competition resumes Saturday at 11 a.m.

District 2 Swimming Championships

Class 2A Girls

Team Standings: 1. Dallas (DAL) 177, 2. Scranton Prep (SP) 130, 3. Wyoming Seminary (SEM) 127, 4. Elk Lake (EL) 91, 5. Valley View (VV) 59, 6. Lake-Lehman (LL) 56, 7. Dunmore (DUN) 48, 8. Wyoming Area (WA) 30, 9. Wallenpaupack (WAL) 24, 10. Holy Redeemer (HR) 22), T11. MMI Prep (MMI) 13, T11. Carbondale (CAR) 13, 13. North Pocono (NP) 9, 14. Lakeland (LAK) 5

200 MEDLEY RELAY: 1. SEM (Cara McCall, Alyssa Kelly, Ryleigh Collins, Claire Stretanski) 1:49.97; 2. SP (Mackenzie Cross, Camdyn Jervis, Ava Forgione, Tessa Mangan) 1:53.65; 3. DAL (Maria-Lucia Pirore, Sarah Gauntlett, Erika Doran, Olivia Sitkowski) 2:01.25; 4. LL (Cortney Guastella, Allison Vitanovec, Karissa Legapsi, Amanda McGurk) 2:01.76; 5. WA (Ameriana Walker, Karamia Marranca, Ava Menditto, Maddie Johnson) 2:09.96; 6. DUN (Giovanna Matrone, Rylie Heusner, Maura Sheets, Giulie Escobar) 2:10.77; 7. EL; 8. HR; 9. WAL; 10. VV

200 FREE: 1. SEM Ryleigh Collins 1:54.69, 2. DAL Peyton Stauffer 1:58.71; 3. SP Tessa Mangan 1:59.12; 4. DAL Olivia Thomas 2:01.4; 5. SP Ava Newman 2:04.07; 6. SEM Claire Stretanski 2:04.77; 7. DAL Olivia Sitkowski, 8. LAK Molly Kawash, 9. EL Hannah Howell, 10. SEM Anna Prusak, 11. SP Maeve Cawley, 12. EL Annabele Bauman

200 IM: 1. DAL Lydia Gonzales 2:05.2, 2. MMI Mary Kate Kupsky 2:08.09, 3. VV Molly Hubal 2:12.03, 4. DAL Erika Doran 2:16.06, 5. SP Ava Forgione 2:18.01, 6. SP Camdyn Jervis 2:22.73, 7. SEM Abigail Ryu, 8. LL Amanda McGurk, 9. LL Allison Vitanovec, 10. LL Karissa Legapsi, 11. DAL Sarah Gauntlett, 12. VV Della Noon

50 FREE: 1. VV Lily Nemeth 25.65, 2. CAR Maddie Borders 25.86, 3. DUN Maura Sheets 25.94, 4. DAL Audrey Haydu 26.03, 5. EL Brynn Warriner 26.2, 6. NP Hope Gilgallon 26.51, 7. SP Carly Schofield, 8. SEM Ava Betnar, 9. EL Gelina Smith, 10. EL Allison Grosvenor, 11. WAL Rachel Keane, 12. DAL Megan Kuzma

100 BUTTERFLY: 1. SEM Alyssa Kelly 57.74; 2. SP Mackenzie Cross 1:00.33; 3. SEM Cara McCall 1:00.9; 4. EL Allison Grosvenor 1:04.89; 5. LL Karissa Legaspi 1:05.77; 6. SP Sophia Galko 1:06.46; 7. SEM Trinity Kong, 8. SP Anna Millett, 9. HR Arden Brunn, 10. WA Maddie Johnson, 11. LL Cassidy Gallagher, 12. SP Savannah Bonavoglia

200 FREE RELAY: 1. DAL (Peyton Stauffer, Audrey Haydu, Olivia Thomas, Lydia Gonzales) 1:40.76; 2. SP (Ava Forgione, Mackenzie Cross, Carly Schofield, Tessa Mangan) 1:42.74; 3. VV (Molly Hubal, Della Noon, Lorelai Ancherani, Lily Nemeth) 1:45.42; 4. EL (Gelina Smith, Allison Grosvenor, Hannah Howell, Brynn Warriner) 1:46.34; 5. SEM (Eva Blaum, Abigail Ryu, Ava Betnar, Claire Stretanski) 1:46.82; 6. DUN (Rylie Heusner, Giovanna Matrone, Catherine Gilhooley, Maura Sheets) 1:52.46; 7. WAL, 8. LL. 9. HR

Class 2A Boys

Team Standings: 1. Dallas (DAL) 160, 2. Tunkhannock (TUN) 121, 3. Wyoming Seminary (SEM) 95, 4. Scranton Prep (SP) 79.5, 5. Lake-Lehman (LL) 68, 6. Elk Lake (EL) 63, 7. Holy Redeemer (HR) 51, 8. Berwick (BER) 35, 9. Wallenpaupack (WAL) 33, 10. Dunmore (DUN) 29.5, 11. MMI Prep (MMI) 16, 12. Western Wayne (WW) 11, 13. Pittston Area (PA) 6, 14. Wyoming Area (WA) 4, Mid Valley (MV)

200 MEDLEY RELAY: 1. SEM (Jack Heisler, Zhantore Akylbekov, Harry Feng, Kevin Yang) 1:41.75; 2. SP (Alex Iannone, Lukas Iannone, Michael DeVitto, Liam Ong) 1:45.14; 3. DAL (Artem Smagin, Stephen Miller, Nico Wilk, Andrew Wilk) 1:48.43; 4. HR (Chris Dutko, John Evans, Max Filchak, Chris Maciejczyk) 1:49.6; 5. TUN (Aidan Edwards, Patrick Marbaker, Joshia Parr, Mark Holovacs,) 1:50.63; 6. LL (Jonathan McGurk, Connor Runquist, Andrew Morris, Nick Major) 1:56.4; 7. BER; 8. EL; 9. WAL

20 FREE: 1. DAL Maddoc Watkins 1:40.53; 2. DAL Jacob Hoegen 1:54.54; 3. DAL Andrew Wilk 1:55.83; 4. WW Adrian Agnello 1:56.18; 5. TUN Aidan Edwards 1:59.7; 6. LL Jack Kashatus 2:01.12; 7. EL Isaiah Jones; 8. HR Chris Dutko; 9. TUN Braydon Christopher; 10 HR Chris Maciejczyk; 11. HR Matt Maciejczyk; 12. LL Aiden Gallagher

200 IM: 1. MMI Woobie Kupsky 1:51.68, T2. SP Lukas Iannone 2:02.9, T2. DUN Luke Healey 2:02.9, 4. SP Alex Iannone 2:04.32, 5. DAL Landon Daney 2:09.13, 6. SP Liam Ong 2:10.4, 7. HR John Evans, 8. LL Andrew Morris, 9. SP Michael DeVitto, 10. DAL Kevin Basalyga, 11. EL Jacob Buffington

50 FREE: 1. SEM Harry Feng 22.61, 2. LL Jackson Kuhar 23.09, 3. TUN Josh Gaudet 23.15, 4. BER Thomas Andrews 23.26, 5. DAL Artem Smagin 23.35, 6. TUN Jaden Baltrusaitis 23.86, 7. TUN Mark Holovacs, 8. SEM Kevin Yang, 9. WAL Brendan Creamer, 10. WAL Christian Vargo, 11. HR Max Filchat, 12. DAL Casey McGlynn

100 BUTTERFLY: 1. SEM Zhantore Akylbekov 49.39, 2. EL Quin Grosvenor 55.62, 3. DAL Nico Wilk 56.76, 4. EL Jackson Lincoln 57.17, 5. DAL Landon Daney 58.49, 6. DUN Anthony Bonavoglia 59.97, 7. HR Max Filchak, 8. DAL Casey McGlynn, 9. TUN Joshia Parr, 10. SP Noah Lynch, 11. TUN Andrew Lance, 12. HR Chris Marriott

200 FREE RELAY: 1. DAL (Maddoc Watkins, Jacob Hoegen, Landon Daney, Artem Smagin) 1:30.46; 2. SEM (Zhantore Akylbekov, Kevin Yang, Jack Heisler, Harry Feng) 1:32.47; 3. TUN (Jaden Baltrusaitis, Aidan Edwards, Josh Gaudet, Mark Holovacs) 1:33.63; 4. LL (Jonathan McGurk, Jack Kashatus, Nick Major, Jackson Kuhar) 1:38.66; 5. EL (Quinn Grosvenor, Isaiah Jones, Cohen Farrell, Jackson Lincoln) 1:39.48; 6. WAL (Thomas Ferrara, Grady Hearn, Christian Vargo, Brendan Creamer) 1:43.41; 7. SP, 8. BER, 9. DUN, 10. PA, 11. WA, 12. HR