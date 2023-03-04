🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area saw two of its wrestlers advance to the semifinals at the Class 2A Northeast Regional wrestling tournament Friday night in Williamsport. Meanwhile, in the Class 3A competition in Bethlehem, Pittston Area and Crestwood each put a wrestler into the semifinals.

Wrestling continues Saturday with consolation rounds, semifinals and finals at both tournaments.

Two-time defending state champion Jaden Pepe advanced to the final four in Class 2A for the Warriors.

Pepe scored a 14-3 major decision over Benton’s Dylan Granahan, the fourth seed from District 4. He will face Midd-West’s Conner Heckman in the semifinals. Heckman, the No. 2 wrestler out of District 4, pinned Western Wayne’s Liam Farley in 2:30 to advance.

Pepe’s teammate, Anthony Evanitsky, advanced to the semifinals at 139 pounds. He scored an 8-0 major decision over Benton’s Ethan Kolb, also the No. 4 wrestler from District 4.

He will face Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie in the semifinals. Barvitskie, the No. 2 wrestler out of District 4, advanced with a pin of Honesdale’s T.J. Martin at 3:49.

Crestwood’s Magnus Bibla and Pittston Area’s Jimmy Spindler advanced to the semifinals in Class 3A.

Bibla pinned Pocono Mountain West’s Brandon Stiehler in 1:39 in quarterfinals at 215 pounds. He will face Bethlehem Catholic’s Augustus Warke, a 5-0 winner over Pittston Area’s Brody Spindler, in the semifinals.

Jimmy Spindler scored a 10-2 major decision over Nazareth’s Brayden Zuercher in the quarterfinals. He will face Easton’s Nolan Krazer in the semifinals. Krazer pinned Archbishop Ryan’s Nicolas Rehfuss in 3:32 in the quarterfinals.

Class 2A

WVC wrestlers still alive in consolations are:

• At 107, Hanover Area’s Dan Warman and Lake-Lehman’s Lexi Schechterly. Warman lost on a 18-3 technical fall to Montoursville’s Arstotelis Bobotas in the quarterfinals. Schechterly lost a 13-5 major decision to Montgomery’s Manny Stoltzfus.

• At 114, Wyoming Area’s Connor Novakowski. Novakowski was pinned at 3:42 by Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner in the quarterfinals.

• At 121, Berwick’s Anthony Kalapach. Kalapach was pinned by Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel at 1:43 in the quarterfinals.

• At 137, Berwick’s Kyle Winter. Winter was pinned at 3:35 by Warrior Run’s Tyler Ulrich in the quarterfinals.

• At 145, Wyoming Area’s Kendall Heck. Heck lost by technical fall in the quarterfinals, falling 18-2 to Meadowbrook’s Cade Wirnsberger.

• At 152, Lake-Lehman’s Jimmy Mitkowski. Mitkowski lost a 16-5 major decision to Hudson Ward in the first round.

• At 160, Tunkhannock’s Cole Stauffer. Stauffer was pinned by Line Mountain’s Kohen Shingara at 4:34.

• At 172, Nanticoke Area’s Brayden Emel. Emel lost a 3-0 decision to Warrior Run’s Cole Shupp in the quarterfinals.

• At 189, Berwick’s Trystan English. English dropped a 6-3 decision to Loyalsock’s Kaden Rodarmel.

• At 215, Berwick’s Liam Carroll. Carroll was pinned by Montoursville’s Cole Yonkin in 0:48 in the quarterfinals..

• At 285, Berwick’s Bruce Hartman. Harman lost a 3-1 decision to Athens’ Joshua Nittenger in the quarterfinals.

Class 3A

WVC wrestlers still alive in consolations are:

• At 107, Wyoming Valley West’s Dorian Hoffman. Hoffman pinned Frankford’s Wayne Singleton at 1:38 in the round of 16 before dropping a 11-3 major decision to Bethlehem Catholic’s Keanu Dillard in the quarterfinals. He will face Wallenpaupack’s Giovanni Lomonaco in his first consolation bout.

• At 121, Hazleton Area’s Simon Zamudio and Wyoming Valley West’s Louden Giza.

Zamudio pinned Franklin Towne Charter’s James McFadden in 1:49 in the round of 16 before losing by technical fall, 16-1, to Freedom’s Christian Horvath in the quarterfinals. He will face Central’s Ethan Lam in his first consolation bout.

Giza pinned St. Joseph’s Prep’s Giovanni Mauro at 3:08 in the round of 16 before being pinned himself by Northampton’s Trey Wagner at 2:38 in the quarterfinals.

• At 127, Valley West’s Caleb Hoffman. Hoffman lost a major decision, 16-5, to Benjamin Fanelli in the first round. He faces Abington Heights’ Luke Evans in his consolation bout.

• At 133, Crestwood’s Santino Cassarella and Dallas’ Lucas Tirpak.

Cassarella opened the tournament with a 20-8 victory over Roman Catholic’s Rocco Trivelli before losing on a technical fall, 22-7, to Nazareth’s Charlie Bunting. He will face Northampton’s Austin Noe in consolations.

Tirpak pinned LaSalle’s Samuel Johnson at 3:48 in the first round losing by default to Bethlehem Catholic’s Cael McIntyre. He’s scheduled to wrestle St. Joseph’s Prep Keegan Swift in consolations.

• At 139, Pittston Area’s Dominic Innamorati, Hazleton Area’s Edonel Rodriguez and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Liam Evanko.

Innamorati pinned LaSalle’s Luke Johnson at 3:32 in the first round before being pinned by Bethlehem Catholic’s Kollin Rath at 0:57 in the quarterfinals. He will wrestler Franklin Towne Charter’s Timothy McFadden in the quarterfinals.

Rodriguez pinned Northampton’s Mason Basara at 1:19 in the first round before being pinned at 5:47 while holding a 5-2 lead in the quarterfinals. He will face Northeast’s Nasir Rahming in consolations.

Evanko scored an 8-2 decision over Rahming in the first round before falling on a 18-6 major decision to Easton’s Oliver Fairchild in the quarterfinals. He will face Basara in consolations.

• At 152, Crestwood’s Devin Shaw and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Gene Ardo.

Shaw posted a 7-6 decision over Mariana Bracetti Academy’s Leo Petroski in the first round before losing on a 20-4 technical fall to Northampton’s Dagen Condomitti in the quarterfinals.

Ardo was pinned at o:55 by LaSalle’s Cormac Morrissey in the first round, but scored a 7-0 decision in his first consolation bout over Central’s Alexandre Kerelashvili. He will face Nazareth’s Cade Campbell on Saturday.

• At 160, Valley West’s Mason Sgarlat. Sgarlat pinned St. Joseph’s Prep’s Emilio Diaz-Conty Fonseca at 3:58 in the first round before being pinned by Bethlehem Catholic’s Andrew Harmon at :49 in the quarterfinals. He will face Roman Catholic’s James Taft in the consolation round.

• At 172, Valley West’s Joe Rivas and Hazleton Area’s Robert Anderson.

Rivas and Anderson will meet in the consolation round.

Rivas opened his tournament with a 6-2 decision over LaSalle’s Nick Colucci before being pinned by Freedom’s Hared Karabinus in 1:55.

Anderson lost a 6-2 decision to Colucci before pinning Archbishop Wood’s Owen Gallagher in :58 in his first consolation bout.

• At 189, Crestwood’s Lincoln Bibla and Valley West’s Jake Griffin.

Bibla pinned Father Judge’s Thomas Gonglik in :58 in the first round before being pinned himself by Parkland’s Adrian Gacek at :40 in the quarterfinals. He will wrestle Shane Rowland in consolations.

Griffin pinned LaSalle’s Dylan Clair at :28 seconds in the first round dropping an 14-8 decision to Whitehall’s Melquan Warren. He will wrestle Bethlehem Catholic’s James Deluise on Saturday.

• At 215, Pittston Area’s Brody Spindler. Spindler pinned Martin Luther King’s Khalid Bueno at 6:49 in the first round before dropping a 5-0 decision to Bethlehem Catholic’s Augustus Warke in the second round. He will wrestle Emmaus’ Jake Gross in the consolations.

• At 285, Pittston Area’s David Sudo. Sudo dropped a 3-2 decision to LaSalle’s Andrew Brennan in the first round before pinning Archbishop Ryan’s David Obasi at 1:11 in his first consolation bout. He will wrestle Parkland’s Michael Gavrilesku in his next consolation bout.