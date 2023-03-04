🔊 Listen to this

Tunkhannock’s Samantha Roerig during the breast stroke leg of the 200 medley relay to help the Tigers win the event in 1:58.80.

Berwick’s Madelyn Frey works on the backstroke leg of the 200 IM on her way to a victory in 2:15.82 on Friday.

Nanticoke Area’s Cassandra Cabonilas reacts to defending her district title in the 50 freestyle as she looks up at her teammates on the pool deck on Friday.

PLAINS TWP. — In a Class 3A session otherwise controlled by schools from the Lackawanna Conference, several standout Wyoming Valley Conference swimmers found their moments to shine through the first day of the District 2 swimming championships.

Through the first 18 events at Wilkes-Barre Area High School, Williamsport and Delaware Valley occupy the top two spots in both boys and girls competition. Williamsport took a big lead on the girls’ side, and Delaware Valley held a narrow edge in boys competition.

But the WVC was able to reach the podium throughout the evening, with several swimmers winning gold and punching their tickets to the state tournament.

Hazleton Area won three gold medals, starting with Chase Kaschak’s victory in the 200 freestyle. Later, teammate Logan Yakubowski would win gold in the 200 IM, and both swimmers would join fellow Cougars Jay Rosenstock and Billy Hanson to lead Hazleton Area to victory in the night’s final race, the 200 freestyle relay.

“I think we did really well. … We have a ton of new swimmers on the team, we were excited to get this many kids into the meet,” Hazleton Area coach Michele Yakubowski said. “I’m really happy with the three wins so far.”

The Cougars find themselves in fourth place in the boys team standings, and fifth in the girls standings. Fellow WVC girls squads Tunkhannock and Berwick sit in third and fourth place, respectively, with the Tigers kicking the session off with a win in the 200 Medley relay.

Logan Yakubowski’s win in the 200 IM was his second straight district title, one of three WVC swimmers to repeat as champs this year.

On the other side of the 200 IM, Berwick’s Madelyn Frey coasted through her heat and into the winner’s circle, finishing with a time of 2:15.82, nearly 1o seconds ahead of second-place finisher Aubrey Glosser.

Frey was able to shave a second off of her district-winning time from last season, as well.

“I feel really good,” Frey said. “On my breaststroke I kind of died because I think I went out too fast on the fly, but otherwise I felt pretty good. I knew that I was ahead, but I just kept pushing myself because you never know when someone’s going to catch you.”

In the 50 freestyle a little later on, Nanticoke Area’s Cassandra Cabonilas was able to hold off stiff competition to clock in at 25.48 seconds and win her second straight gold medal.

“It’s kind of unbelievable, but at the same time I’m very proud,” said Cabonilas, who also won silver in Districts in 2021 as a sophomore. “I was so nervous, but I knew I could turn that into adrenaline. … I felt amazing when I hit the water.”

All of Friday’s gold medal winners have now earned berths in the PIAA Class 3A Swimming championships, scheduled for March 16-18 at Bucknell University.

The Class 3A championships will continue Saturday starting at 5 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

District 2/4 Class 3A Championships

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay (Top 6 win medals)

1. Tunkhannock (Emma Holdredge, Samantha Roerig, Julianna Roote, Noelle Alguire) — 1:58.80

2. Delaware Valley (Kate Prior, Anaya Ruiz, JoAnn Jaggeer, Olivia Cruz) — 2:01.20

3. Berwick (Madilyn Andrews, Madelyn Frey, Francesca Pupo, Karly Kile) — 2:03.70

4. Hazleton Area (Milana Daiute, Shastyn Tihansky, Emilia Alcantara, Aubrey Gowen) — 2:05.67

5. Abington Heights (Audra Wimmer, Ella Bannon, Gianna Vachino, Phoebe Davidock) — 2:08.65

6. Wilkes-Barre Area (Kyara Pena, Jasmerlyn Lopez-Batista, Nicole Castillo, Briana Medina) — 2:18.83

Boys 200 Medley Relay

1. Williamsport Area (Cal Hockman, Parker Johnson, Keller Griswold, Jaden Rankinen) — 1:40.61

2. Delaware Valley (Liam Fass, Keith Sublett, Eddie Nieves, Jake Manning) — 1:44.13

3. Abington Heights (Geoff Stanton, Geoff Brock, Jason Casper, Derek Williams) — 1:45.13

4. West Scranton (Jacob Schultz, Royli Ayala, Chris Lipscomb, Luke Brink) — 1:50.07

5. Wyoming Valley West (Matthias Ryder, Chris Hummel, Cole Bolesta, Noah Hiedacavage) — 1:53.85

6. Nanticoke Area (Noah Stachyra, Aiden Nealon, Lucas West, Brady Rushton) — 2:00.89

Girls 200 Freestyle

1. Sydney Kelley, Williamsport — 1:56.38

2. Ashlynn Martz, Williamsport — 2:14.91

3. Charley Greevy, Williamsport — 2:15.30

4. Madilyn Andrews, Berwick — 2:15.47

5. Kaylee Butler, Scranton — 2:16.31

6. Dylana Richards, Williamsport — 2:16.48

Boys 200 Freestyle

1. Chase Kaschak, Hazleton Area — 1:55.53

2. Tyler Ingraham, Delaware Valley — 1:57.36

3. LJ Shaffer, Williamsport — 1:58.65

4. Geoff Brock, Abington Heights — 1:59.75

5. Dean Finelli, Delaware Valley — 2:00.19

6. Jacob Schultz, West Scranton — 2:00.26

Girls 200 IM

1. Madelyn Frey, Berwick — 2:15.82

2. Aubrey Glosser, Williamsport — 2:25.12

3. Julianna Roote, Tunkhannock — 2:30.94

4. Milana Daiute, Hazleton Area — 2:34.79

5. Kyla Becker, Williamsport — 2:37.84

6. Kate Prior, Delaware Valley — 2:38.34

Boys 200 IM

1. Logan Yakubowski, Hazleton Area — 1:59.90

2. Cal Hockman, Williamsport — 2:06.20

3. Geoff Stanton, Abington Heights — 2:10.30

4. Jay Rosenstock, Hazleton Area — 2:14.00

5. Keith Sublett, Delaware Valley — 2:14.66

6. Cooper Allmaras, Williamsport — 2:15.14

Girls 50 Freestyle

1. Cassandra Cabonilas, Nanticoke Area — 25.48

2. Shastyn Tibansky, Hazleton Area — 25.95

3. Anaya Ruiz, Delaware Valley — 26.03

4. Molly Garrison, Williamsport — 26.05

5. Noelle Alguire, Tunkhannock — 26.65

6. Aviya Halstead, Williamsport — 27.41

Boys 50 Freestyle

1. Derek Williams, Abington Heights — 22.55

2. Jaden Rankinen, Williamsport — 23.05

3. Jake Manning, Delaware Valley — 24.11

4. Brady Ross, Williamsport — 24.16

5. Joseph Kessler, Delaware Valley — 24.42

6. Chris Lipscomb, West Scranton — 24.45

Girls 1oo Butterfly

1. Kendall Cohick, Williamsport — 1:00.41

2. Samantha Roerig, Tunkhannock — 1:01.85

3. JoAnn Jagger, Delaware Valley — 1:03.97

4. Gianna Vachino, Abington Heights — 1:04.83

5. Emilia Alcantara, Hazleton Area — 1:08.14

6. Maggie Holderith, Delaware Valley — 1:10.23

Boys 100 Butterfly

1. Keller Griswold, Williamsport — 53.30

2. Jason Casper, Abington Heights — 54.32

3. Nate Wiley, Williamsport — 54.94

4. Jay Rosenstock, Hazleton Area — 57.01

5. Eddie Nieves, Delaware Valley — 58.43

6. Royli Ayala, West Scranton — 58.66

Girls 200 Freestyle Relay

1. Williamsport (Sydney Kelley, Molly Garrison, Aubrey Glosser, Kendall Cohick) — 1:43.17

2. Tunkhannock (Emma Holdredge, Noelle Alguire, Julianna Roote, Samantha Roerig) — 1:47.87

3. Delaware Valley (JoAnn Jagger, Olivia Cruz, Kate Prior, Anaya Ruiz) — 1:48.16

4. Berwick (Karly Kile, Francesca Pupo, Madilyn Andrews, Madelyn Frey) — 1:49.26

5. Abington Heights (Audra Wimmer, Ella Bannon, Phoebe Davidock, Gianna Vachino) — 1:54.74

6. Pittston Area (Daniella Bermuedez, Molly Fetchko, Bella Petrucci, Cassie Hintze) — 1:56.08

Boys 200 Freestyle Relay

1. Hazleton Area (Logan Yakubowski, Chase Kaschak, Billy Hanson, Jay Rosenstock) — 1:34.15

2. Williamsport (Nate Wiley, Brady Ross, LJ Shaffer, Cooper Allmaras) — 1:35.83

3. Delaware Valley (Eddie Nieves, Matthew O’Connell, Keith Sublett, Jake Manning) — 1:35.85

4. Abington Heights (Geoff Brock, Kenny Lynch, Jackson Wentz, Jack Shoemaker) — 1:39.71

5. Wyoming Valley West (Cole Bolesta, Noah Hiedacavage, Antonio Torres, Chris Hummel) — 1:42.91

6. Nanticoke Area (Noah Stachyra, Aiden Nealon, Lucas West, Brady Rushton) — 1:45.41

Team Standings

GIRLS

1. Williamsport — 177 points

2. Delaware Valley — 131

3. Tunkhannock — 117

4. Berwick — 87

5. Hazleton Area — 84

6. Abington Heights — 81

7. Pittston Area — 45

8. Wilkes-Barre Area — 36

9. Nanticoke Area — 34

10. West Scranton — 12

11. Scranton — 10

12. Wyoming Valley West — 6

BOYS

1. Delaware Valley — 174

2. Williamsport — 169

3. Abington Heights — 148

4. Hazleton Area — 94

5. West Scranton — 67

6. Wyoming Valley West — 48

7. Nanticoke Area — 37

8. Scranton — 33

9. Wilkes-Barre Area — 20