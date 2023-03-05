🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area claimed two championships at the Class 2A Northeast Regional wrestling tournament held in Williamsport.

Jaden Pepe and Anthony Evanitsky each won gold in their weight classes on Saturday.

Pepe, a two-time defending state champion, won at 133 pounds. He started his day with a 10-4decision over Midd-West’s Conner Heckman in the semifinals. He met Muncy’s Scott Johnson in the finals, winning a 8-4 decision.

After a scoreless first period, Pepe took charge of the title bout in the second period with a pair of takedowns for a 4-2 lead. A pair of escapes and a takedown in the final period clinched the title.

Evanitsky, who won at 139 pounds, started his day with a 4-2 decision over Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie that went to overtime. He scored a reversal with 23 seconds left in the second extra period to win the match.

In the finals, he scored a 5-1 victory over Warrior Runs’ Reagan Milheim.

The two were the only two wrestlers from the Wyoming Valley Conference to win titles at regionals. Both advance to next week’s PIAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey.

Also advancing to states in Class 2A is Berwick’s Bruce Hartman at 285.

In Class 3A, Crestwood’s Magnus Bibla and Pittston Area’s Jimmy Spindler both came up just short of winning a championship in Bethlehem.

Spindler, at 160 pounds, won his semifinal bout over Easton’s Nolan Krazer with a 6-0 decision. He then dropped a major decision to Bethlehem Catholic’s Andrew Harmon, 9-0, in the title match.

Both wrestlers advance to next weekend’s PIAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey.

Also advancing in 3A are Valley West’s Dorain Hoffman at 107, Hazleton Area’s Simon Zamudio at 121 and Crestwood’s Lincoln Bibla at 189.

Here’s how other Wyoming Valley Conference wrestlers fared:

Class 2A

107 – Consolation quarterfinals: Lexi Schechterly (Lake-Lehmam) major decision Carmen Malt (Berwick), 16-2. Consolation semifinals: Aristotelis Bobotas (Montoursville) major decision Schechterly, 16-2. Fifth-place match: Lyle Vermilya (Canton) forfiet Schechterly.

114 – Consolation Round 1: Justin Scanlon (Honesdale) pin Taylor Daniles (Tunkhannock), 4:30. Consolation quarterfinals: Scanlon pin Connor Novakowski (Wyoming Area), 2:37.

121 – Consolation Round 1: C.J. Carr (Wyalusing) major decision L.J. Morgan (Lake-Lehman), 13-0. Consolation quarterfinals: Carr pin Anthony Kalapach (Berwick), 1:37.

127 – Consolation quarterfinals: Dylan Geertgens (Montrose) pin Kyle Winter (Berwick), 1:29.

145 – Consolation quarterfinals: Kendall Heck (Wyoming Area) pin Joey Giannetti (Honesdale) , 2:17. Consolation semifinals: Gage Wentzel (Montoursville) pin Heck, 3:45. Fifth-place match: Lane Schadel (Line Mountain) pin Heck, 1:10.

152 – Consolation Round 1: Max Bluhm (Lackawanna Trail) pin Jimmy Mitkowski (Lake-Lehman), 5-0.

160 – Consolation Round 1: Evan Brokenshire (Benton) major decision Cole Stauffer (Tunkhannock) 10-1; Brokenshire decision John Guerriero (Berwick), 7-6.

171 – Consolation quarterfinals: Riley Parker (Canton) pin Brayden Emel, 2:31.

189 – Consolation quarterfinals: Nicholas Wharton (Bloomsburg) decision Trystan English (Berwick), 6-5.

215 – Consolation quarterfinals: Mason Woodward (Troy) pin Liam Carroll (Berwick), 2:01.

285 – Consolation Round 1: Bruce Hartman (Berwick) pin Alex Hurtak (Montrose), 1:58. Consolation quarterfinals: Hartman pin Matthew Becker (Honesdale), :54. Consolation semifinals: Hartman pin Carter Secora (Loyalstock), 1:11. Third-place match: Andrew Wolfe (Benton) pin Hartman, 1:41.

Class 3A

107 – Consolation 8 No. 2: Dorain Hoffman (Valley West) technical fall Giovanni Lomonaco (Wallenpaupack), 17-1, 4:46; Consolation quarterfonals: Hoffman decision Jackson Hersh (LaSalle), 4-0. Consolation semifinals: Hoffman major decision Hunter Brown (Stroudsburg), 12-0. Third-place match: Nicholas Salamone (Easton) decision Hoffman, 9-7.

121 – Consolation of 8 N0. 2: Luke Magnotta (North Pocono) win by forfeit Louden Giza (Valley West). Consolation quarterfinals: Simon Zamudio (Hazleton Area) pin Aaron Ciampittiell0 (Parkland), 7-6. Consolation semifinals: Zamudio decision Ryder Campbell (Bethlehem Catholic), 7-5. Third-pace match: Scotty Raymond (PM East) decision Zamudio, 8-6,

127 – Consolation of 8 No. 2: Chad Hoffman (Valley West) decision Luke Evans (Abington Heights), 8-2. Consolation quarterfinals: Connor Demcher (Pottsville) major decision Hoffman, 10-2.

133 – Consolation of 8 N0. 1: Austin Noe (Northampton) pin Santino Cassarella (Crestwood), 2-0. Consolation of 8 No. 2: Lucas Tirpak (Dallas) pin Keegan Swift (St. Joseph’s Prep), 13-1. Consolation quarterfinals: Dan Moyer (Delaware Valley) decision Tirpak, 5-0.

139 – Consolation of 8 No. 2: Liam Evanko (Wilkes-Barre Area) decision Mason Basara (Northampton), 4-3; Edonel Rodriguez (Hazleton Area) decision Nasir Rahming (Northeast), 7-3; Dominic Innamorati (Pittston Area) pin Timothy McFadden (Franklin Towne Charter), 2-0. Consolation quarterfinals: Austin Smith (Abington Heights) pin Evanko, 4:09; Innamorati pin Rodriguez, 4:32. Consolation semifinals: Oliver Fairchild (Easton) pin Innamorati, 3:57. Fifth-place match: Blake Bender (Pottsville) pin Innamorati, 1:18.

152 – Consolation of 8 No. 1: Leyton Ruck (St. Joseph’s Prep) pin, Jake Aftewicz (Pittston Area), 2:14. Consolation of 8 No. 2: Devin Shaw (Crestwood) pin Anthony Toczydlowski (Archbishop Ryan), 1:41; Cade Campbell (Nazareth) decision Gene Ardo (Wilkes-Barre Area), 1-0. Consolation quarterfinals: Campbell decision Shaw, 7-0.

160 – Consolation of 8 No. 2: Mason Sgarlat (Valley West) pin James Taft (Roman Catholic), :57. Consolation quarterfinals: Sgarlat pin Robert Bibeau (ES North), 2:10. Consolation semifinals: Nolan Krazer (Easton) major decision Sgarlat, 15-2.

172 – Consolation of 8 No. 1: Robert Anderson (Hazleton Area) pin Owen Gallagher (Archbishop Wood), :58. Consolation of 8 No. 2: Joe Rivas (Wyoming Valley West) pin Anderson, 3:51. Consolation quarterfinals: Rivas wins by forfeit. Consolation semifinals: Luke Thomas (Bethlehem Catholci) decision Rivas, 5-1. Fifth-place bout: C.J. Walton (VAlley West) decision Rivas, 8-1.

189 – Consolation of 8 No. 2: Lincoln Bibla (Crestwood) pin Shane Rowland (St. Joseph’s Prep), :11; James Deluise (Bethlehem Catholic) dec. Jake Griffin (Valley West), 11-8. Consolation quarterfinals: Bibla pin Zaiden Schock (Wallenpaupack), 9-6. Consolation semifinals: Bibla pin Marco Malerba (Nazareth), 2:34. Third-place match: Caleb Marzolino (Abington Heights) pin Bibla, 1:22.

215 – Consolation of 8 No. 2: Jake Gross (Emmaus) decision Brody Spindler (Pittston Area), 2-1.

285 – Consolation of 8 No. 1: Malachi Walters (PM West) technical fall Nick Giza (Wyoming Valley West), 18-2; David Sudo (Pittston Area) pin David Obasi (Archbishop Ryan), 1:11. Consolation of 8 No. 2: Michael Gavrilesku (Parkland) pin Sudo, 4:21.