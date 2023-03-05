🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A few new records were set, and a few new individual champs crowned Saturday. But the end result remained the same as it has for the last few years.

The road to a District 2 championship runs through Dallas High School.

The Mountaineers boys and girls teams swept the team titles in Class 2A competition on Saturday, the second day of the swimming championships at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

For the Dallas girls, this marks three consecutive team titles; for the boys, this year’s win is the program’s sixth in a row.

“They want to succeed. … They’ve really bought into this program,” said Dallas head coach Romayne Mosier after her teams received their championship plaque – and took a celebratory dip in the pool, with Mosier and the coaching staff following right behind them.

The Mountaineers won three more gold medals on Saturday, two individual and one in the boys 400 freestyle relay to wrap up the competition.

Maddoc Watkins was right at the center of the Dallas boys’ success Saturday, kicking the day off with a record-setting win in the 100 freestyle.

Watkins finished in 46.01 seconds, eclipsing the previous time of 46.13, set in 1997 and untouched for 25 seasons.

“It feels good to break the record,” Watkins said, though he admitted that he actually wasn’t totally satisfied with his time. “I wanted to go a little bit faster, but I’m certainly happy.”

Watkins would be back in the pool to anchor Dallas’s gold medal-winning 400 freestyle relay team in the afternoon’s final event, helping guide Dallas to the finish line a full 11 seconds ahead of the field.

Lydia Gonzales, already with multiple gold medals to her name from Friday’s action, brought home another win for Dallas on the girls’ side of the competition in the 500 freestyle, clocking in at 4:59.00, seven seconds ahead of second-place finisher Mary Kate Kupsky of MMI Prep.

“It feels great, my goal coming into this season was to swim under five (minutes), so I’m really happy with this,” Gonzales said.

The Dallas girls finished with 283 points, ahead of second-place Scranton Prep (238.5) and Wyoming Seminary in third with 225 points. The Sem girls won gold in the 400 freestyle relay, and Ryleigh Collins won the meet’s first race of the day, the 100 freestyle.

In the boys’ competition, Dallas scored 282 points, with Tunkhannock taking second at 193 points and Scranton Prep third with 146.5.

Saturday’s session also featured MMI Prep’s Woobie Kupsky, the record-holder in the 500 freestyle, shattering his own mark by three seconds to set a new record at 4:33.71.

Kupsky, a junior, only got faster as the race wore on, reaching the finish almost 37 seconds ahead of Dallas’ Andrew Wilk, who took second.

Even in a distant second, Wilk’s silver medal highlighted what made Dallas’s championship performance so successful: the Mountaineers, even in races where they didn’t win gold, routinely got two or three swimmers onto the podium. Wilk’s teammate Stephen Miller took third in the 500 freestyle.

After climbing out of the pool, Mosier was asked if, with so many district titles in the team’s trophy case, the celebratory moments with her team ever got any less sweet.

“Heck no,” she said. “Why do you think I keep doing this?”

District 2 Class 2A Championships

Girls

Team Standings: 1. Dallas (DAL) 283, 2. Scranton Prep (SP) 238.5, 3. Wyoming Seminary (SEM) 225, 4. Elk Lake (EL) 128, 5. Valley View (VV) 115, 6. Lake-Lehman (LL) 86, 7. Dunmore (DUN) 75.5, 8. Wyoming Area (WA) 45, 9. Wallenpaupack Area (WAL) 44, 10. MMI Prep (MMI) 26, 11. Holy Redeemer (HR) 25, 12. Carbondale (CAR) 23, 13. North Pocono (NP) 22, 14. Lakeland (LAK) 9, 15. Mid Valley (MV) 5.

100 FREE: 1. SEM Ryleigh Collins 52.40, 2. DAL Peyton Stauffer 54.45, 3. SP Ava Forgione 55.68, 4. VV Lily Nemeth 56.81, 5. ELK Brynn Warriner 57.33, 6. DUN Maura Sheets 58.08

500 FREE: 1. DAL Lydia Gonzales 4:59.00, 2. MMI Mary Kate Kupsky 5:06.33, 3. DAL Olivia Thomas 5:21.74, 4. DAL Erika Doran 5:24.75, 5. SP Tessa Mangan 5:26.04, 6. SP Ava Newman 5:26.04

100 BACKSTROKE: 1. SEM Cara McCall 1:00.30, 2. NP Hope Gilgallon 1:00.85, 3. SP Haylee Cross 1:04.36, 4. DAL Audrey Haydu 1:04.50, 5. CAR Maddie Borders 1:04.68, 6. SP Sophia Galko 1:05.68

100 BREASTSTROKE: 1. VV Molly Hubal 1:05.02, 2. SEM Alyssa Kelly 1:05.98, 3. SP Mackenzie Cross 1:11.17, 4. SP Camdyn Jervis 1:11.22, 5. WAL Rachel Keane 1:11.91, 6. DUN Rylie Heusner 1:12.61

400 FREE RELAY: 1. SEM (Cara McCall, Ava Betnar, Alyssa Kelly, Ryleigh Collins) 3:36.94; 2. DAL (Peyton Stauffer, Audrey Haydu, Olivia Thomas, Lydia Gonzales) 3:37.73; 3. VV (Molly Hubal, Della Noon, Lorelai Ancherani, Lily Nemeth) 3:52.08; 4. SP (Carly Schofield, Camdyn Jervis, Sophia Galko, Ava Newman) 3:53.19; 5. ELK (Hannah Howell, Jessie Noldy, Allison Grosvenor, Brynn Warriner) 3:58.31; 6. LL (Amanda McGurk, Mollie Kuhar, Allison Vitanovec, Karissa Legaspi) 4:00.13

BOYS

Team Standings: 1. Dallas (DAL) 282, 2. Tunkhannock (TUN) 193, 3. Scranton Prep (SP) 146.5, 4. Wyoming Seminary (SEM) 141, 5. Lake-Lehman (LL) 116, 6. Elk Lake (EL) 109, 7. Holy Redeemer (HR) 93, 8. Dunmore (DUN) 57.5, 9. Wallenpaupack (WAL) 56, 10. Berwick (BER) 47, 11. MMI Prep (MMI) 32, 12. Western Wayne (WW) 23, 13. Pittston Area (PA) 14, 14. Wyoming Area (WA) 13, 15. Mid Valley (MV) 1

100 FREE: 1. DAL Maddoc Watkins 46.01, 2. TUN Josh Gaudet 50.74, 3. DAL Jacob Hoegen 51.05, 4. EL Quinn Grosvenor 51.76, 5. BER Thomas Andrews 52.07, 6. SP Liam Ong 52.63

500 FREE: 1. MMI Woobie Kupsky 4:33.71, 2. DAL Andrew Wilk 5:10.25, 3. DAL Stephen Miller 5:19.84, 4. TUN Braydon Christopher 5:36.46, 5. HR Chris Dutko 5:38.64, 6. LL Connor Runquist 5:39.14

100 BACK: 1. SP Alex Iannone 54.11, 2. SEM Harry Feng 55.64, 3. SP Lukas Iannone 55.87, 4. DAL Artem Smagin 56.48, 5. LL Jackson Kuhar 58:45, 6. DAL Nico Wilk 58.77

100 BREASTSTROKE: 1. SEM Zhantore Akylbekov 57.41, 2. DUN Luke Healey 1:00.03, 3. WW Adrian Agnello 1:05.12, 4. HR John Evans 1:06.30, 5. SEM Kevin Yang 1:06.97, 6. DAL Jack Barr 1:09.47

400 FREE RELAY: 1. DAL (Tommy Doran, Jacob Hoegen, Landon Daney, Maddoc Watkins) 3:18.15; 2. SP (Alex Iannone, Gavin Gallagher, Lukas Iannone, Liam Ong) 3:29.69; 3. TUN (Jaden Baltrusaitis, Andrew Lance, Aidan Edwards, Josh Gaudet) 3:31.64; 4. EL (Quinn Grosvenor, Isaiah Jones, Cohen Farrell, Jackson Lincoln) 3:35.73; 5. LL (Jackson Kuhar, Andrew Morris, Connor Runquist, Jack Kashatus) 3:36.77; 6. HR (Max Filchak, Chris Dutko, Chris Maciejczyk, John Evans) 3:39.77