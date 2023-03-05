🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The dominance by the Lackawanna Conference and District 4’s Williamsport from the first day of the District 2/4 Class 3A swimming championships showed no signs of slowing down Saturday.

The Williamsport girls won four of five gold medals up for grabs Saturday to cruise to a team title, while Delaware Valley was able to surge ahead and knock off the Millionaires in the boys competition.

A win in the 100 breaststroke from Keith Sublett and a fourth-place finish from Eddie Nieves were enough to put Delaware Valley over the top, despite a win for Williamsport in the evening’s final event, the 400 freestyle relay.

Though falling short of any team titles, the Wyoming Valley Conference picked up three gold medals on Saturday, two coming from Hazleton Area swimmers as the Cougars put together a strong showing, finishing fourth in both the boys and girls team title races.

Fresh off golds in the 200 IM and as part of the 200 freestyle relay on Friday, Hazleton Area’s Logan Yakubowski found enough in the tank to hold off a strong surge from Williamsport’s Keller Griswold in the 100 freestyle.

Yakubowski made it to the wall in 48.44 seconds, four tenths of a second ahead of Griswold, to pick up the win.

“It was tight, we (Yakubowski and Griswold) both knew that we were really going to have to step up at the end of that race,” Yakubowski said. “It’s kind of what I was looking forward to the whole week.”

Later, in the boys 500 freestyle, Chase Kaschak provided perhaps the biggest moment of the day.

Kaschak’s seeded time in the 500 free was 5:42.10, nearly 20 seconds behind the seed times of Brady Ross and Joe Ingraham, from Williamsport and Delaware Valley, respectively.

That didn’t stop Kaschak from blowing his previous record time out of the water, clocking in at 5:16.31, shaving over 25 seconds off his seed time and turning away Ross and Ingraham for the gold.

“I didn’t expect to win,” Kaschak said. “I’m so proud to be a part of this team.”

A third WVC gold came from Berwick junior Madelyn Frey, who withstood a strong challenge from Tunkhannock’s Samantha Roerig to win her second individual gold medal of the weekend.

“I’m really excited, I was really happy with my time,” Frey said after the race. “I’m so glad to represent Berwick, it’s an honor to be here.”

Frey, Kaschak and Yakubowski will head to the PIAA Class 3A swimming championships later this month; all three had guaranteed themselves a trip to Bucknell University with wins in Friday’s session.

Joining them at the state tournament will be Nanticoke Area’s Cassandra Cabonilas, winner in Friday’s 50 freestyle, as well as the Tunkhannock girls 200 medley relay team and the Hazleton Area boys 200 freestyle relay team.

District 2/4 Class 3A Swimming Championships

GIRLS:

Team Standings: 1. Williamsport (WIL) 325, 2. Delaware Valley (DV) 213, 3. Tunkhannock (TUN) 204, 4. Hazleton Area (HAZ) 144, T-5. Abington Heights (AH) 121, T-5. Berwick (BER) 121, 7. Pittston Area (PA) 73, 8. Nanticoke Area (NAN) 47, 9. Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 45, 10. Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 44, 11. Scranton (SCR) 17, 12. West Scranton (WS) 12.

100 FREE: 1. WIL Sydney Kelley 53.77, 2. WIL Molly Garrison 56.59, 3. AH Gianna Vachino 57.26, 4. HAZ Shastyn Tihansky 58.68, 5. DV JoAnn Jagger 58.84, 6. WIL Aviya Halstead 1:01.15

500 FREE: 1. WIL Aubrey Glosser 5:36.59, 2. WIL Dylana Richards 5:55.74, 3. TUN Emma Holdredge 5:57.24, 4. TUN Julianna Roote 5:59.10, 5. AH Phoebe Davidock 6:07.46, 6. HAZ Milana Daiute 6:09.38

100 BACK: 1. WIL Kendall Cohick 1:00.40, 2. NAN Cassandra Cabonilas 1:01.46, 3. TUN Emma Holdredge 1:08.62, 4. WIL Kendall Brouse 1:08.96, 5. DV Maya Sussman 1:10.94, 6. DV Kate Prior 1:12.14

100 BREAST: 1. BER Frey 1:08.75, 2. TUN Samantha Roerig 1:09.34, 3. DV Anaya Ruiz 1:14.05, 4. WVW Dinah Lazinsky 1:16.75, 5. TUN Callaway Madus 1:18.38, 6. WIL Kyla Becker 1:18.45

400 FREE RELAY: 1. WIL (Kendall Cohick, Molly Garrison, Aubrey Glosser, Sydney Kelley) 3:44.92; 2. HAZ (Shastyn Tihansky, Milana Daiute, Jordyn McCollum, Aubrey Gowen) 4:09.33; 3. DV (Maggie Holderith, Payton Yakupcin, Michelle Zakharova, Eva Bogusta) 4:12.53; 4. TUN (Eliza Talcott, Sarah DeMarco, Paige Christopher, Callaway Madus) 4:17.15; 5. PA (Daniella Bermuedez, Molly Fetchko, Bella Petrucci, Cassie Hintze) 4:19.77; 6. WVW (Kali Piczon, Emily Bolan, Zoe Ratchford, Dinah Lazinsky) 4:34.84

BOYS:

Team Standings: 1. Delaware Valley (DV) 292, 2. Williamsport (WIL) 267, 3. Abington Heights (AH) 201, 4. Hazleton Area (HAZ) 140, 5. West Scranton (WS) 91, 6. Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 68, 7. Nanticoke Area (NAN) 48, 8. Scranton (SCR) 35, 9. Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 20.

100 FREE: 1. HAZ Logan Yakubowski 48.44, 2. WIL Keller Griswold 48.84, 3. AH Jason Casper 50.58, 4. WIL Jaden Rankinen 51.61, 5. WIL Nate Wiley 51.79, 6. AH Derek Williams 52.14

500 FREE: 1. HAZ Chase Kaschak 5:16.31, 2. DV Tyler Ingraham 5:17.44, 3. WIL Brady Ross 5:26.99, 4. DV Dean Finelli 5:31.20, 5. WIL Jett Johnson 5:37.82, 6. DV Christian Perunsky 5:40.57

100 BACK: 1. WIL Cal Hockman 56.28, 2. AH Geoff Stanton 58.67, 3. DV Liam Fass 59.88, 4. WS Jacob Schultz 1:01.93, 5. WIL Cooper Allmaras 1:02.10, 6. NAN Noah Stachyra 1:03.27

100 BREAST: 1. DV Keith Sublett 59.86, 2. WS Royli Ayala 1:02.02, 3. WIL Parker Johnson 1:03.97, 4. DV Eddie Nieves 1:05.44, 5. WVW Chris Hummel 1:06.45, 6. AH Geoff Brock 1:07.50

400 FREE RELAY: 1. WIL 3:22.04; 2. AH 3:25.75; 3. HAZ 3:27.87; 4. DV 3:33.32; 5. WVW 3:43.72; 6. WS 3:45.87