Dunmore rolls after erasing deficit

Holy Redeemer’s Tessa Cegelka and Megan Albrecht watch the first-place medals being awarded to the Dunmore players after the District 2 Class 3A championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Holy Redeemer’s Madison Wylie (41) walks off the court with the basketball as the Dunmore Bucks celebrate their 50-30 win for the PIAA Class 3A girls championship Saturday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Holy Redeemer’s Mia Ashton attemps to go to the basket as Dumore’s Tristan Canavan tries to block the shot during the third quarter of Saturday afternoon’s District 2 Class 3A championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Surpassing Dunmore was one thing. Staying ahead of the Bucks was another.

Holy Redeemer managed to rally and take a four-point lead late in the third quarter Saturday, only see the offense go incredibly cold and Dunmore get incredibly hot.

The result was Dunmore winning its second consecutive District 2 girls basketball title, this one at the Class 3A level with a 50-30 victory at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Dunmore, which won the Class 4A championship last season, outscored Redeemer 18-1 in the fourth quarter and 25-1 after Redeemer took a 29-25 lead on a pair of free throws by Angelina Corridoni with 1:45 left in the third period.

“We ran out of gas in the fourth quarter with the big court and things like that,” Redeemer coach John Jezorwski said. “Playing from behind really hurt us. But I’m so proud of these girls. They played hard every single minute, they fought for everything.”

Redeemer (17-11) will get to fight again Friday at the District 4 champion Mount Carmel (25-2). Dunmore (22-3) will host District 3 third seed Bloomsburg, also on Friday.

The second quarter was horrible for both teams. Dunmore missed its first 11 shots and finished 1-of-14 from the field. Redeemer was 1-of-8 as the Royals trimmed just one point off Dunmore’s 20-14 halftime lead.

“I said we have to keep playing defense,” Dunmore coach Carrie Toomey said. “Luckily, our defense wasn’t allowing them to score either. And just keep shooting. They’re going to fall.”

Dunmore’s Amanda Dempsey opened the third with a 3-pointer, but consecutive treys by Redeemer’s Mia Ashton and Jillian DelBalso triggered a 9-2 run resulting in a 29-25 lead.

For the rest of the game, Redeemer would manage a lone free throw by Megan Albrecht two minutes into the fourth quarter. Dunmore’s Jaclyn Brown finished off the third by converting a steal into a three-point play and a 32-29 lead.

“The and-1 really got us going,” said Dunmore sophomore guard Sophia Talutto, who finished with a game-high 21 points. “The snowball effect.”

Redeemer’s abrupt slump allowed Dunmore — and in particular 6-foot-4 North Carolina recruit Ciera Toomey — to seize control of the game.

Toomey, playing on the same court where a knee injury resulted in surgery, canned two inside baskets to start the fourth. She then dominated the boards and swatted away some shots. She also helped swat away any Redeemer championship hopes.

Toomey finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six blocks in her longest stint of the season. She played in only nine games previously, averaging about 10 minutes on the court.

“A once-in-a-lifetime prospect like Ciera in the lane intimidates any person,” Jezorwski said, “never mind the freshmen we had on the floor.”

Redeemer jumped to a 5-0 lead on a drive by Albrecht and a three-point play by DelBalso. The Royals’ concern about Toomey on offense opened by several driving lanes for Talutto, who scored on three attacks to the basket as the Bucks took a 18-11 lead after one quarter.

District 2 Class 3A Championship

Dunmore 50, Holy Redeemer 30

HOLY REDEEMER (30) — Albrecht 1 1-2 3, P.Kroptavich 0 0-2 0, Racicky 0 0-0 0, Ashton 2 2-4 8, DelBalso 4 2-2 11, Cegelka 1 0-0 3, Corridoni 0 2-4 2, Karnes 0 0-0 0, Chimoch 1 1-2 3, Boylan 0 0-0 0, Quinn 0 0-0 0, B.Kroptavich 0 0-0 0, Wylie 0 0-0 0, Skibitsky 0 0-0 0, Gdovin 0 0-0 0, Pekarovsky 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 8-16 30.

DUNMORE (50) — Talutto 7 7-10 21, A.Dempsey 2 0-0 5, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Ciera Toomey 5 0-0 11, Canavan 1 2-4 4, Brown 3 1-1 7, Summa 0 0-0 0, Pacewicz 1 0-1 2, Monahan 0 0-0 0, A.Dempsey 0 0-0 0, Valvano 0 0-0 0, Conte 0 0-0 0, Waters 0 0-0 0, Brier 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-16 50.

Holy Redeemer`11`3`15`1 — 30

Dunmore`18`2`12`18 — 50

Three-point goals — HR 4 (Ashton 2, DelBalso, Cegelka). DUN 2 (A.Dempsey, Toomey).