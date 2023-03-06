🔊 Listen to this

Jin Young Ko of South Korea poses with the trophy after winning the HSBC Women’s World Championship at the Sentosa Golf course in Singapore, on Sunday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kurt Kitayama only had to look around at the players next to him in the practice area and right below him on the leaderboard at Bay Hill to know what he was up against Sunday in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“You can’t ignore it. You got to know where you’re at and you know who is there and just embrace the whole situation, I guess,” Kitayama said after a final two hours of pure theater for his first PGA Tour win.

He got the result he desperately wanted in a fashion he never imagined.

First came the wild tee shot that sailed out-of-bounds on the ninth hole that led to triple bogey and let an All-Star cast — Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton and Harris English — back into the tournament.

And then the 30-year-old Californian, who has played on 11 tours around the world to hone is game, delivered the winner.

Part of a five-way tie for the lead with three holes to play, he drilled a 6-iron to just inside 15 feet on the par-3 17th and holed it for birdie to take the lead. From the gnarly rough left of the 18th fairway, he gouged an 8-iron onto the green to 50 feet. Needing two putts to win, the first one stopped an inch from the cup.

The tap-in for an even-par 72 was the easiest shot he faced all day, giving him a one-shot win over McIlroy and English.

The soft-spoken Kitayama was due. Over the last year he finished one shot behind to Jon Rahm in Mexico, to Xander Schauffele in Scotland, to McIlroy in South Carolina.

This time, he beat them all.

“I think just a little bit of luck finally went my way,” Kitayama said. “When it’s that close at the top, that’s what you need. Anyone probably could have won it. Luckily, it just happened to be me.”

He finished at 9-under 279 and earned $3.6 million, moving to No. 19 in the world.

McIlroy roared into the mix with four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn, took on a shot he didn’t need because he didn’t realize he was tied for the lead on the 14th, and ultimately missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole and shot 70.

English remarkably went bogey-free on brittle Bay Hill for the entire weekend. He missed an 18-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 70.

“I know Kurt more from European tour stuff,” McIlroy said. “But he’s done really well. He’s persevered and played wherever he could get starts and all of a sudden he’s won one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour. So good for him.”

Scheffler was a foot away from having a close look at birdie on the 18th and a chance to take the lead. Instead, his ball spun back into the rough, his chip came out weakly and he finished with a bogey for a 73.

“I wish I played a little bit better, but at the end of the day I put up a good fight,” Scheffler said. “But Kurt played fantastic golf today. I think to birdie 17 and par 18 to finish and win by one is pretty special.”

Spieth was among six players who had at least a share of the lead over the final two hours. He missed four straight putts inside 8 feet from the 14th through the 17th holes — three of them for par. After taking the lead with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole, he played his last five holes in 3 over.

“I wouldn’t have hit any of the putts differently. I hit my line on every single one of them. I misread all four by just barely,” Spieth said.

Spieth (70), Scheffler Patrick Cantlay (68) and Hatton (72) all finished two shots behind.

They all had a chance, mostly because of one swing. Kitayama had a two-shot lead when he hit a wild hook out-of-bounds on the ninth hole, leading to triple bogey.

“It went south on 9,” Kitayama said. “All of a sudden, I’m not leading any more. I just fought back hard, and I’m proud of myself for that.”

The finish kept everyone guessing, especially when there was a five-way tie for the lead deep in the round, all of them one swing or one putt away from potentially winning.

“I certainly felt it on the golf course, so I’m sure it was pretty good to watch,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard because the lead was changing hands with guys making bogeys, not really making birdies. So don’t know how people find that entertainment value.

“But it was a great back nine. It was great to be involved with,” he said. “I’m really happy for Kurt. He’s been playing well for a while now and I’m happy to see him get his first win.”

Of the top seven players, all of them have either won majors or played in the Ryder Cup. The exception is Kitayama, who groomed himself for a moment like this with so many close calls against players with polished pedigrees.

Kitayama, who played at UNLV, didn’t find much success on the Korn Ferry Tour and took his trade overseas to the Asian Tour and European tour, along with stops in Canada, South Africa, China, Korea, Japan, the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Development Tour.

Now he has a red cardigan for winning at Arnie’s place and a big feather in his cap for the players he had to beat.

LPGA TOUR

SINGAPORE — Jin Young Ko held off an early charge from Nelly Korda and closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the HSBC Women’s World Championship, her first victory in a year.

Ko became the first player to win back-to-back at the tournament and joined Inbee Park as the only multiple winners of the LPGA Tour event at Sentosa Golf Club.

She said it was the most important of her 14 wins on the LPGA Tour and 11 on the Korea LPGA because of going so long without a win while struggling with a wrist injury late last year.

Korda also closed with a 69. She ran off three straight birdies on the front nine to get within one shot, only to make bogey on the sixth hole. She never made another serious run at the 27-year-old South Korean the rest of the way.

Ko finished at 17-under 271 and won $270,000. She was No. 1 in the world at this time a year ago and since had dropped to No. 5.

PGA TOUR

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Colombian rookie Nico Echavarria seized control with two straight birdies on the back nine and closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Puerto Rico Open for his first PGA Tour title.

Echavarria was soaked on a sunny day at Grand Reserve, with friends and family spraying him with champagne after he tapped in for par.

He tied the tournament record at 21-under 267.

Akshay Bhatia, who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, closed with a 65 to finish alone in second and earn special temporary membership on the PGA Tour. Carson Young, who led through 36 holes, had a 71 and finished third with Nate Lashley (69).

Echavarria, a 28-year-old who played at Arkansas, becomes the third Colombian to win on the PGA Tour along with Sebastian Munoz and Camilo Villegas.

The victory gets him into The Players Championship and its $25 million purse next week at the TPC Sawgrass. He also earned a spot in the PGA Championship and has a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

TUCSON, Ariz. — David Toms got up-and-down for his third bogey of the week on the par-4 18th hole at Tucson National to beat Robert Karlsson by one stroke in the Cologuard Classic on the PGA Tour Champions.

The 56-year-old Toms was surprised to learn that his tee shot on 18 had rolled into the water flanking the right side of the fairway. After a penalty drop, he hit his third shot right of the green, then left his chip about 6 feet short. He pumped his fist as the bogey putt curled in to secure his third victory on the over-50 tour.

Toms closed with a 4-under 68 for a three-day total of 15-under 202 and won $330,000.

Karlsson shot 67. The 53-year-old Swede won 11 times on the European tour but has never won in the United States.

Gene Sauers (64) and Mark Hensby (65) tied for third, three shots back, and Doug Barron (65) was alone in fifth.

OTHER TOURS

Agathe Laisne of France made up a six-shot deficit by closing with a 6-under 66 and winning a three-way playoff in the Florida Natural Charity Classic, the opening event on the Epson Tour. She won the playoff over Kiira Riihijarvi (68) and Jillian Hollis (72). … Brendan Jones of Australia closed with a 5-under 66 for a three-shot victory in the New Zealand Open. The 48-year-old Jones won for the second time on the Asian Tour, to go along with 15 titles he has won on the Japan Golf Tour. … Jiyai Shin, a former world No. 1 from South Korea, opened the Japan LPGA season by winning the Daikin Orchid Ladies in Okinawa. Shin closed with a 1-under 71 for a three-shot victory over Momoko Ueda and Olympic silver medalist Mone Inami. … Lily May Humphreys of England captured her first Ladies European Tour title when she closed with a 6-under 67 and rallied from six shots behind to win the Joburg Ladies Open by two shots over Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain and Moa Folke of Sweden.