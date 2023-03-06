🔊 Listen to this

Drake Caggiula picked up three points (2+1) including the game-winning goal, as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Cleveland Monsters, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The win raised Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s (23-23-4-5) mark to 2-0-2-0 against the Monsters (23-25-4-2) in this season’s series, and gave the visitors three points out of four in the two-game weekend set.

Cleveland scored the game’s first goal with Roman Ahcan finding twine at the nine-minute mark of the opening frame.

The Penguins responded roughly three minutes later.

Ty Glover was awarded a penalty shot when he was hooked off the puck during a breakaway. Glover used a tricky fake before sliding the puck five-hole on Monsters goalie Daniil Tarasov for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s first penalty shot goal in over three years.

However, Cleveland pulled back ahead, 2-1, on a man-advantage marker from Carson Meyer at 15:12 of the first period.

Glover scored again midway through the second, giving him his first career multi-goal game in the AHL, kickstarting a rapid-fire exchange of offense.

Trey Fix-Wolansky put Cleveland back ahead 61 seconds after Glover’s goal, followed by a quick strike by Alex Whelan that put the Monsters ahead, 4-2.

It was all Penguins from there though.

Taylor Fedun rifled a shot through traffic and hit the back of the net at 16:46 of the second stanza, bringing the Penguins back within one.

Drake Caggiula buried a power-play goal 69 seconds later, evening the scales at four tallies apiece.

The game remained tied at 4-4 until Caggiula notched his second tally of the night – and second on the man advantage – with 6:01 left in regulation

Alex Nylander iced the game with an empty net goal – Nylander’s team-leading 25th score of the season, at 19:14.

Taylor Gauthier made 29 saves to record his seventh win this season.