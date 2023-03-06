🔊 Listen to this

The Philadelphia Flyers’ Scott Laughton, left, collides with the Detroit Red Wings’ Jake Walman during the first period of an NHL game Sunday in Philadelphia.

A fan poses for a photo before an NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Deslauriers is mostly a fourth-line grinder for Philadelphia and certainly not on the team to score goals. So when he does punch one in — as he did to help the Flyers snap a four-game losing streak — it’s reason to cut loose.

“The guys are pumped. It’s funny,” Deslauriers said. “When I go to touch hands, they’re all laughing, so it’s great.”

The Flyers needed a lighthearted moment in a week full of more angst for the downtrodden franchise.

Deslauriers, Noah Cates and Scott Laughton scored goals for the Philadelphia Flyers and Carter Hart stopped 24 shots in a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

The victory was a needed respite from the bubbling unrest surrounding the franchise.

Flyers fans have been fed up for years — the Wells Fargo Center is no longer one of the more intimidating arenas in the NHL — and anger reached its zenith this past week when general manager Chuck Fletcher declined to make any major deals at the deadline. James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes were among the high-priced veterans that weren’t moved for any kind of prospects or draft picks.

One fan Sunday stuck a paper bag on his head and held signs that read “Fire Fletcher” and “Sell the Team.” Another fan wore a homemade Flyers sweatshirt with “FIRE FLETCHER” on the front. Fletcher was even booed Saturday at an event for season-ticket holders.

The Flyers were just plucky enough against the Red Wings — a day after Detroit lost 4-1 to the Islanders — to win for just the second time since early February.

David Perron scored his 16th goal for the Red Wings early in the first for a 1-0 lead, and Ville Husso had 34 saves.

Deslauriers stole the puck off a sloppy pass from Jake Walman at the far blue line and streaked all alone to score his fifth goal of the season. He put it past Husso for a short-handed goal in the second period and stretched his arms out like a plane as he skated away in celebration.

“You see the bench when he scores. They are so happy for him because of all the dirty he has to do for this team,” coach John Tortorella said. “He makes a good stick-check on the play. Huge play in the game to generate energy on the bench.”

The Flyers went up 2-1 in the second when Nick Seeler’s shot from along the boards was redirected by Cates for his 10th goal. The Flyers haven’t had much to celebrate this season, so both seldom-scorers were mobbed by their teammates for a rare reason to smile in a season that is mercifully near the end.

“It’s more about the team but to work hard and push defensively, but to get rewarded offensively, help the team and try to win a game here is huge,” Cates said. “So, if you can help offensively and defensively it’s a big game and you get some jump.”

Laughton scored an empty-netter in the final minutes in his 500th NHL game.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, CANADIENS 3

LAS VEGAS — Ivan Barbashev scored his first two goals with Vegas and Jonathan Quick got his first victory with the Golden Knights in a win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which got its third straight home win. Quick, acquired from Columbus on Thursday — two days after he was traded from Los Angeles to the Blue Jackets — had 25 saves.

Mike Matheson, Alex Belzile and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for Montreal, which lost its third straight to finish a four-game trip. Jake Allen had 24 saves.

DEVILS 5, COYOTES 4, OT

TEMPE, Ariz. — Nico Hischier scored 23 seconds into overtime to lift New Jersey.

Jesper Boqvist scored twice, Timo Meier had a goal in his Devils debut and Damon Severson had a goal and an assist. Dougie Hamilton and Erik Haula each had two assists, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 22 shots as New Jersey extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1) and stayed two points behind first-place Carolina in the Metropolitan Division.

Jack McBain had a goal and an assist, and Nick Schmaltz, Zack Kassian and Matias Maccelli also scored for the Coyotes. Juuso Valimaki had two assists and Connor Ingram finished with 35 saves.

KRAKEN 3, AVALANCHE 2, OT

DENVER — Yanni Gourde scored 1:24 into overtime, and Seattle rallied for its fourth straight win.

Brandon Tanev and Alexander Wennberg also scored for Seattle and Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 shots against his former team.

Alexandar Georgiev rebounded from a rough game in Dallas with 32 saves, and Nathan MacKinnon and Denis Malgin had goals for Colorado.

The Kraken controlled the puck in overtime and won it when Gourde got a breakaway and beat Georgiev for his 10th goal of the season.

HURRICANES 6, LIGHTNING 0

RALEIGH, N.C. — Teuvo Teravainen had three goals to lead Carolina past Tampa Bay.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and four assists, recent acquisition Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and two assists in his first Carolina home game, and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won 14 of their past 17 games. Martin Necas had three assists.

Frederik Andersen made 14 saves for his first shutout of the season and 24th of his career. Carolina went 4 for 5 on the power play.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 32 saves for the Lightning, who lost their fifth straight (0-4-1) and were held without a shot on goal in the second period.