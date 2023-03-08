🔊 Listen to this

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grant Basile scored 20 points, Justyn Mutts added 18 and Viriginia Tech rallied to beat Notre Dame 67-64 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Rodney Rice’s 3-pointer and a layup from Mutts gave Virginia Tech a 63-62 advantage with 1:02 left. The game was tied 64-all when Mutts scored on a dunk, and then Rice blocked Cormac Ryan’s layup attempt with 12 seconds to play.

Sean Pedulla split a pair of free throws for the Hokies with 10 seconds left. Mutts blocked Marcus Hammond’s 3-pointer and Nate Laszewski missed a 3 to end it.

Pedulla added 13 points for 11th-seeded Virginia Tech (19-13), which has won six straight in the series. Hunter Cattoor had 11 points.

Marcus Hammond scored 23 points for No. 14 seed Notre Dame (11-21), which may have played its last game with coach Mike Brey, who is stepping down after 23 years at the helm. Ryan finished with 18 points.

The Fighting Irish led 58-53 with 5:35 to play, but they trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half before pulling to 32-31 with 1:01 left before the break.

The Hokies face sixth-seeded North Carolina State on Wednesday in the second round.

NBA

76ers 117, T-wolves 94

MINNEAPOLIS — Joel Embiid scored 39 points, Tyrese Maxey added 27 and Philadelphia beat Minnesota despite playing without star James Harden.

Harden, the team’s second-leading scorer and NBA assist leader, was held out with left foot soreness. Embiid made up for Harden’s absence, scoring 22 points in the third quarter as Philadelphia pulled away and wrapped up its five-game road trip with a 4-1 mark.

De’Anthony Melton scored 11 for the 76ers, who recovered from a slow start on the second night of a back-to-back.

Anthony Edwards scored 32 points for Minnesota, which returned home following a 3-1 West Coast trip. The Timberwolves shot a season-low 39.5% from the field and were 11 of 36 from 3-point distance.

Philadelphia’s defense had allowed at least 126 points in three previous games, and gave up 143 in a win against Indiana a night earlier.

But the 76ers, who entered the game eighth in the league in defensive rating, harassed Edwards and Minnesota, which came back for wins against the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers and Sacramento Kings to end the road trip and boost its playoff chances.

The Wolves started the day sixth in the Western Conference.

Philadelphia opened the day four games behind Milwaukee and two behind Boston in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid and lock-down defense was a good formula Tuesday, even without Harden.

The 76ers ended the first half on a 27-9 run for a 58-45 lead, and pushed the advantage to as many as 28 points in the second half.