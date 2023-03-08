🔊 Listen to this

Brendan Gray brought home the winning run with a single in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Misericordia baseball team’s streak alive with a 4-3 win over St. John’s (Minn.) on Tuesday in Port Charlotte, Fla.

The Cougars won their sixth straight, rallying from a 3-1 deficit when Brock Bollinger stole second and third base before scoring the tying run on a squeeze play in the eighth.

Both teams turned in impressive defensive plays to keep the game tied heading into the 11th, where Brady Madden and Derrick Vosburg reached base before Gray’s base hit to center ended the game.

Wilkes 8, Thiel 7

Darren Kerdesky’s RBI double in the bottom of the eighth proved to be the difference as the Colonels held on for a win during their spring break trip to Fort Pierce, Fla.

Kerdesky, Mike Show, Peyton Schuck, AJ Brosious and Todd Kolbicka all had two hits apiece for the Colonels, who jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first innings and led the rest of the way.

But Thiel turned a 5-1 deficit into 6-4 before Wilkes led 8-4 heading into the ninth. Thiel pulled within 8-6 with no outs before Show took over on the mound and got out of the jam, earning his first collegiate save with a game-ending strikeout.

Wilkes starter Teagan Shortlidge went six innings withou allowing an earned run for the win.

SOFTBALL

Monarchs earn split

King’s defeated Montclair State 4-2 to open a doubleheader before falling 7-4 against Kean in a pair of games at the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Kiersten Krouse and Bailey Loyack each finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Monarchs in their win. Emily Novicki went all seven innings and struck out eight for the win.

King’s led the nigthcap 4-1 after five innings before Kean rallied to take the lead in the sixth. Krouse added two more hits in the loss.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Marywood 6, Wilkes 5

Matthew Warns scored in the fourth quarter to pull the Colonels within a goal, but Marywood held on for the non-conference win.

Joseph Kozlowski led Wilkes with two goals. Colby Opromolla and Tim Hartka also scored.