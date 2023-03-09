🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes baseball team wrapped up its spring break trip on Wednesday by getting an extra innings victory to split a doubleheader against Norwich.

Wilkes lost the opener 5-3 before prevailing in the second game 3-1 in eight innings. The Colonels finished 4-3 on their trip to Fort Pierce, Fla.

Colonels pitcher Hunter Lawall took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his first collegiate start as Wilkes led 1-0 on a Darren Kerdeskhy sac fly. Down to their final out, the Cadets tied it in the seventh on an RBI single before the Colonels pushed across the go-ahead run in extras on an error. AJ Brosious added a sac fly for insurance.

Mike Show, who got things started in the eighth with a double, picked up his second save in as many days, striking out two in the bottom of the frame. Todd Kolbicka went 3-for-3.

Norwich erased a pair of one-run deficits in the first game, taking control with four runs on three hits and two errors in the sixth.

Jimmy Brazkosky had two hits and RBI while Show drove in two runs in the loss.

Misericordia 14, Heidelberg 6

The Cougars won their seventh straight game as Nick Giardino finished with three hits and four RBI at the Snowbird Classic in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Garrett McIlhenney also had three hits to go with two RBI. Brock Bollinger drove in three runs and Derrick Vosburg knocked in two. Jaiden Cioffi pitched four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Hood 16, King’s 5

Ryan Lynch had a goal and an assist for the Monarchs in a non-conference loss on the road.

Ben Spencer, Jack Wall, Ryan Barnes and EJ Schreiner also scored for King’s.

MEN’S TENNIS

King’s 6, Wentworth 3

John Toussaint and Patrick Pech both recorded wins in singles and doubles to lead the Monarchs in a spring trip to Orlando.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Sioux Falls 9, King’s 0

The Monarchs were swept to close out their spring training trip to Orlando.