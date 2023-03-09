🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area’s state qualifiers got off to good starts at the PIAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey on Thursday. The two scored impressive victories in the Class 2A, first-round matches.

Jaden Pepe, a two-time defending state champion, scored a 14-7 decision over Burgettstown’s Gaven Suica in the first round at 133 pounds.

Pepe scored four takedowns in the first period and led 8-4 after period. He scored two more takedowns in the second period for a 12-6 lead and finished with a takedown in the third.

He will face Cambridge Springs’ Brody Beck in the quarterfinals Friday.Beck scored a 3-2 decision over West Perry’s Blain Puchalsky in the first round.

Anthony Evanitsky scored a 12-2 major decision over Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee at 139 pounds.

Evanitsky took control of the match right from the start, just 1:15 seconds into the match and then scored a near pin with 30 seconds left in the first period. He led 5-0 at the end of one period and 8-0 at the end of 2. Mingee didn’t score until he registered an escapre with 1:13 left in the third period.

He will face Suacon Valley’s Jackson Albert in the quarterfinals Friday. Albert scored a 7-5 decision over Marion Center’s Liam Cornetto in the first round.

Berwick’s Bruce Hartman didn’t have as much luck in his first-round bout. He dropped a 5-3 decision fo Huntington Area’s Gunner Singleton.

Hartman will face Brockway’s Gavin Thompson in a second-round consolation match Friday.

The Class 3A competition gets underway later today.