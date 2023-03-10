🔊 Listen to this

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was in town Thursday night for the Maxwell Football Club Gala at Mohegan Pennsylvania. Sirianni was recognized by the Maxwell Club as its NFL coach of the year.

Former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford talks to members of the media at a press conference for the Maxwell Football Club Gala on Thursday at Mohegan Pennsylvania in Plains Township.

Former Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. talks to members of the media at a press conference for the Maxwell Football Club Gala on Thursday at Mohegan Pennsylvania in Plains Township.

PLAINS TWP. — The theme of Thursday night’s Maxwell Football Club awards dinner was “celebrating people who have all done great things.”

And that theme rang through the entire night.

Headlining the event at Mohegan Pennsylvania, attended by some 650 fans, were Philadelphia Eagles’ All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni.

USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was there as the Maxwell Award winner as college player of the year along with Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., who received the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football.

Sirianni, 41, said he feels fortunate to still be a part of a team — the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

After quipping that he had asked Anderson to hang in at the NFL draft until the 10th pick — the Eagles’ first spot — Sirianni said he cried three times at Super Bowl LVII, which his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.

“I cried at the national anthem, then after we lost the game, and for the third time when my wife told me how proud she was of me,” Sirianni said. “I will tell you that it is great to be coach of this team, to play for our great fans and for a great organization. I tell everybody that the key to being a goof coach is to get great players and we have great players.”

Hurts said the key for him has been his determination, diligence and dedication.

“We compete every day,” Hurts said in crediting his teammates for his success. “I’ve had some pain, that pain has become my strength.”

Hurts said he feels blessed to be able to play with great teammates, a great coach and a great organization.

“I always knew that this is what I wanted to do,” he said. “And we aren’t through. We are always working hard to get better.”

CLIFFORD LOOKS FORWARD

No, Penn State fans, quarterback Sean Clifford is not returning to the Nittany Lions for a seventh year under center.

“I’m really excited to take that next step,” Clifford said Thursday. “I’m very thankful to Penn State, but at the same time I was ready to leave as well.

“So I’m excited to see where I land.”

The former Penn State quarterback was one of several stars who appeared Thursday morning for a press conference ahead of the evening’s gala at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Clifford was on hand to pick up the Brian Westbrook Regional Player Award which goes annually to the top collegiate player attending a school in the Northeast Region.

Award winners at the dinner included:

• Sirianni was honored with the Greasy Neale Award, which is presented annually to the presented annually to the top head coach in the NFL.

• Hurts was honored with the Bert Bell Award, which is presented annually to the top player in the NFL. Bell was the founder of the Maxwell Football Club and an NFL commissioner. Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski presented the award to Hurts.

• Former New York Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko. Klecko was being presented with the Legends Award for memorable contributions to the game of football. A member of the Jets’ “New York Sack Exchange” defense, Klecko was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year.

• NFL Vice President of Football Development Roman Oben. Oben was honored with the Reds Bagnell Award for promoting the integrity of the game of football.

• Tulane coach Willie Fritz. Fritz received the George Munger Award as the top coach in college football.

• North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. Maye received the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

• Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich. Perkovich received the Andy Talley Regional Coach of the Year Award.

• West Morris High School’s Stefano Montella. Montella received the Jim Henry Award as the regional high school player of the year.

• Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and coach Van Malone. The two were honored with the Get in the Game Impact Award for work with the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation.

• Philadelphia defensive end Eagle Brandon Graham. Graham was honored with the Steinberg-DeNicola Humanitarian Award for community and charitable service.

• Caleb Downs of Mill Creek (Ala.) was honored as the National High School Player of the Year, but did not attend the ceremony. He is currently attending classes at Alabama.

For his part, Clifford was thrilled to receive the Westbrook Award after a career at Penn State that spanned six years thanks to a redshirt year and an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just to be honored with a guy like (former Eagles running back) Brian Westbrook, somebody I have a lot of respect for in college and in pro, somebody who’s had a lot of success where I want to go in the future …” Clifford said. “Just to take that step in the right direction and be honored with this award is nothing but a blessing.

“I thank my family and my friends, Penn State coaches, players that I got to play and really everybody who came into my life and impacted my in a positive direction.”

Clifford holds a number of school records at Penn State, including completion percentage (.612), completions (833), passing yards (10,661), passing touchdowns (86) and pass attempts (1,356).

But he feels he left a legacy that was about more than just statistics, including founding the first student-athlete-run NIL agency.

“I’ve always wanted to be a servant leader,” he said. “I learned that early when I was at St. Xavier High School, so being able to do that at Penn State – especially a university that is so large and that impacts so many people – that’s what I set out to do. I never set out to set records or to win games. …

“That was really the legacy I wanted to leave — servant leadership and being their for others.”

For now, Clifford is content to leave his Penn State legacy in the past and focus on building an NFL career.