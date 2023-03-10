🔊 Listen to this

Three Wyoming Valley Conference wrestlers remain in the running for state titles after the first day of the PIAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday in Hershey.

Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe and Anthony Evanitsky in Class 2A and Crestwood’s Magnus Bibla in Class 3A can still bring home gold medals. All three will wrestle in the quarterfinals Friday. The Class 2A semifinals are also Friday. The Class 3A semifinals are Saturday.

Pepe, a two-time defending state champion, scored a 14-7 decision over Burgettstown’s Gaven Suica in the first round at 133 pounds.

Pepe scored four takedowns in the first period and led 8-4 after period. He scored two more takedowns in the second period for a 12-6 lead and finished with a takedown in the third.

He will face Cambridge Springs’ Brody Beck in the quarterfinals Friday. Beck scored a 3-2 decision over West Perry’s Blain Puchalsky in the first round.

Evanitsky earned a 12-2 major decision over Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee at 139 pounds.

Evanitsky took control of the match right from the start and then scored a near fall with 30 seconds left in the first period. He led 5-0 at the end of one period and 8-0 at the end of two. Mingee didn’t score until he registered an escape with 1:13 left in the third period.

He will face Saucon Valley’s Jackson Albert in the quarterfinals Friday. Albert scored a 7-5 decision over Marion Center’s Liam Cornetto in the first round.

Bibla decisioned Penn Trafford’s Owen Ott 5-4 at 215. Bibla used a first-period takedown and a second-period near fall for a 5-0 lead. Ott cut the deficit to 5-2 with reversal late in the second period. His final points came on a near fall with six seconds left in the bout.

Bibla wrestles McCaskey’s Jose Garcia in the quarterfinals Friday. Garcia pinned Pottsgrove’s Dominic DeMeno in 1:30 in his first-round march.

Berwick’s Bruce Hartman didn’t have as much luck in his Class 2A first-round bout at 285. He dropped a 5-3 decision to Huntington Area’s Gunner Singleton. He opened his day with a 4-0 decision over Tri-Valley’s Justis Troutman.

Hartman will face Brockway’s Gavin Thompson in a second-round consolation match Friday.

Four other WVC wrestlers were in the Class 3A competition.

Pittston Area’s Jimmy Spindler had a marathon match in the 160-pound first-round consolations. After being pinned in 5:46 by Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush in the first round, Spindler faced Nazareth’s Braydon Zuercher a consolation bout that went to the seventh period.

Spindler defeated Zuercher 2-1 in the ultimate tiebreaker with an escape with less than 17 seconds left in the seventh period. He led 1-0 after the second period on the strength of an escape. Zuercher knotted the score 1-1 with an escape in the third period. Spindler will be in the second-round consolations Friday.

Wyoming Valley West 107-pounder Dorian Hoffman opened with a 9-2 victory over Gettysburg’s William Yordy in the preliminaries. Hoffman led 5-0 after one period as he recorded a takedown and near pin. He added three more points in the third period with an escape and takedown.

Hoffman moved to the first round where he lost 3-2 to Altoona’s Braiden Weaver. Hoffman trailed 3-0 entering the third period. He picked up one point for a stalling infraction by Weaver and another on an escape. Hoffman will wrestle in the second-round consolation bracket on Friday.

Hazleton Area’s Simon Zamudio won his preliminary bout at 121. Zamudio led Kennett’s Zach Jaffe 2-0 after the opening period. He ended the match with a pin at the 3:11 mark. Zamudio’s first-round match ended in 37 seconds as he was pinned by Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo. He will wrestle in the second-round consolations on Friday.

Crestwood’s Lincoln Bibla, Magnus’ brother, was pinned in his 189-pound preliminary match in 37 seconds by Strath Haven’s Sam Mulligan. He fell behind 9-0 to Central Mountain’s Rocco Serafini in the first-round consolations before being pinned at 2:15 and was eliminated.