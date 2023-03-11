🔊 Listen to this

Anthony Evanitsky, center, gave Wyoming Area two state champions on Saturday after winning the PIAA crown at 139 pounds.

Wyoming Area will have to make some more room in its trophy case.

Both Jaden Pepe and Anthony Evanitsky won Class 2A titles Saturday at the at the PIAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey.

Pepe captured the title at 133 pounds, his third straight state championship. He scored a 5-3 decision over Midd-West’s Conner Heckman in Saturday’s title bout. He used takedowns in the first and second periods of the match to take a 4-3 lead heading into the third period.

The only scoring in the third came on a Pepe escape with 1:04 left in the match.

Pepe won the 2A state title at 113 in 2021 and at 120 in 2022.

Evanitsky won his first state title, winning the championship at 139 pounds. He scored a 7-4 decision over Warrior Run’s Reagan Milheim in Saturday’s championship match.

A pair of first period takedowns put Evanitsky in charge of the match and gave him a 4-1 lead heading into the second period.

Milheim closed to 4-2 with an escape in the second, but another takedown pushed Evanitsky’s lead out to 6-2 heading into the final period. An escape in the third period had Evanitsky up 7-2 before Milheim was awarded two points on separate stalling calls.

Crestwood 215-pounder Magnus Bibla split two matches Saturday morning and will now wrestle for fifth place in the Class 3A tournament.

Bibla will face McCaskey’s Jose Garcia in the fifth-place match. Garcia pinned Bibla in 2:14 in the quarterfinals. The Class 3A finals through seventh-place matches are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Bibla started the morning with a 6-0 victory over Armstrong’s Connor Jacobs in the fourth round of consolations. He then lost 7-3 to Kennett’s John Pardo in the fifth round.

Bibla and Jacobs were scoreless through two periods. Bibla then went up 1-0 in the third with an escape seven seconds into the period. He finished off the victory with a takedown and nearfall with 58 seconds remaining.

Bibla and Pardo battled through a scoreless first period. Pardo then used an escape and a takedown to take a 3-0 lead in the second period. Bibla picked up a point on an escape, but Pardo used a takedown in the final seconds to take a 5-1 lead into the third period.

Bibla recorded an escape three seconds into the third to cut the deficit to 5-2. Pardo came back 31 seconds later with his third takedown of the match. Bibla’s final point came on an escape.