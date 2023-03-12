🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer’s Zack Perta drives down court after grabbing the ball away from SLA Beeber in the second quarter of Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 3A first-round game.

Holy Redeemer’s Darry Wright gets blocked on his way to the basket by SLA Beeber’s Chris Slaffey (25) and Jahad Marable in the second quarter of Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 3A first-round game.

SLA Beeber’s Sa’d Jamaladdin knocks the ball away from Holy Redeemer’s Mark Atherton as time runs out in Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 3A first-round game.

SLA Beeber’s Amadou Dia tries to knock the ball from Holy Redeemer’s Darryl Wright in the last 22 seconds of Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 3A first-round game.

WILKES-BARRE — The cheers masked the undertone of relief Saturday afternoon.

The Holy Redeemer Royals had survived — barely — the first round of the PIAA Class 3A boys basketball playoffs.

Redeemer saw SLA Beeber miss two 3-point attempts in the final 10 seconds as the Royals held on for a 77-74 victory.

“It was joy, but at the same time it was mostly relief really,” said Redeemer senior guard Zach Perta, who scored a game-high 29 points including the go-ahead basket with 1:06 to play. “We were like, ‘Man, that was a close one in our home gym.’ We didn’t want to go out in the first round in a home game.”

Instead, District 2 champion Redeemer (26-2) will move to the second round on Wednesday, playing District 12 champ West Catholic (16-10) at a time and site to be determined. The Burrs routed District 3 third seed Columbia 79-43 Saturday night.

Redeemer trailed 71-67 when Jacob Hunter hit a corner 3-pointer at 1:37. Darryl Wright then made a steal, resulting in Perta finishing off a fastbreak with an inside basket for a 72-71 lead with 1:06 remaining.

A couple Beeber turnovers led to a free throw each by Mark Atherton and Perta to make it 74-71 with 22.4 seconds left.

Beeber then worked the clock to 10 seconds. Jahad Marable launched a contested 3-pointer from the left wing that hit hard off the back of the rim. Amadou Dia chased down the long rebound, turned and fired another 3-pointer from the right side. The NBA-range heavy with three seconds left hit off the far side of the hoop.

Atherton secured the high rebound and Redeemer secured its second consecutive trip to the second round.

D12 fourth-seed Beeber (18-8) played much better than Redeemer anticipated. The Rockets didn’t look overly impressive shooting in warmups but opened the game by hitting four consecutive shots that included a pair of treys.

“They played awesome today. Beeber played great,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said. “I don’t know if what we saw on film was not them and this was them or the opposite of that. The way they played today was much better than what we saw on film.”

Redeemer looked like it was going to shake away Beeber midway through the third quarter when Perta recorded a four-point play and hit a 3-pointer for a 48-42 advantage. But, as the Rockets did all game, they battled inside and had an uncanny knack of knowing where rebounds were going.

Beeber then took the lead six times in the fourth quarter. Sa’d Jamaladdin led the Rockets with 27 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Maki Pettigrew added 16 points.

“It’s the game of basketball. Everybody is going to make a run,” Beeber assistant coach Sheldon Robinson said. “Everybody is going to do that. Expect that. The thing is make your run right back at them. Don’t wait until it gets out of hand.”

PIAA Class 3A First Round

Holy Redeemer 74, SLA Beeber 71

SLA BEEBER (71) — Dia 4 5-5 13, Brady 1 0-0 2, Jamaladdin 9 8-10 27, Pettigrew 6 2-2 16, Marable 5 0-1 10, Slaffey 0 0-0 0, Hauger 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 15-18 71.

HOLY REDEEMER (74) — Perta 11 4-6 29, Wright 4 0-2 9, Lussi 1 0-0 3, Hunter 8 2-4 22, Kozerski 1 4-5 6, Sabatini 2 0-0 4, Atherton 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 11-19 74.

SLA Beeber`16`18`19`18 — 71

Holy Redeemer`17`15`22`20 — 74

Three-point goals — SB 4 (Jamaladdin, Pettigrew 2, Hauger). HR 9 (Perta 3, Wright, Lussi, Hunter 4).