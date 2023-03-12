🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — It took less than a minute of game action for Abington’s 3-point shooters to get hot, nailing three triples in the first 40 seconds.

Wyoming Valley West hung in and refused to go away, but the Spartans couldn’t get over the hump against Abington, falling to the Ghosts 69-56 in Saturday’s PIAA Class 6A girls basketball first round.

It was almost too fast to track. A quick Abington three, a steal, 3-pointer, steal, another 3-pointer and then finally a timeout, called by Spartans coach Gary Ferenchick, all before the first minute of the game ticked away.

“They came out like gangbusters, shooting threes,” Ferenchick said. “We knew that there was a lot of time left, we just couldn’t beat the pressure.”

The pressure was stifling from Abington’s defense, pressing from the onset and forcing plenty of Valley West turnovers.

With the numbers advantages created off the turnovers, the Ghosts were able to move the ball around and find open shooters, running the majority of their offense through the 3-point line.

Cire Worley, a 6-foot-1 UMass Lowell recruit who was able to play all five positions for the Ghosts, finished with a game-high 28 points. Teammate Abril Bowser added 19 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Ghosts knocked down nine 3-pointers in total on 28 attempts. Shooters like Bowser were able to get themselves open through some efficient screening on Abington’s part.

“They were hitting shots off the screens, getting wide-open looks,” Ferenchick said. “They shot the ball well.”

After switching out of a zone and into a man-to-man defense, the Spartans had better luck limiting those open looks and forcing some bad shots.

On the other end, the sweltering Abington pressure kept up, but Wyoming Valley West was able to break it down and consistently made baskets to keep the team in the game.

Anya Richet did her part down low for the Spartans, scoring 17 points and generating a few second-chance opportunities for her team on the offensive glass. Richet was also 6-for-8 at the free throw line, the only Valley West player to get to the stripe.

Mackenzie Perluke got her outside shot going in the second half, knocking down a few triples to try and keep pace with the Ghosts. Perluke finished with 13 points and three of Valley West’s six 3-pointers.

After falling behind early, Valley West kept hanging around all the way to the final horn. But they just couldn’t keep up with Abington’s offense.

“They always came up with a big basket every time we got close,” Ferenchick said. “But all our girls did a great job, I’m proud of every single one.”

Wyoming Valley West’s season comes to an end with a record of 16-9, and a District 2 championship, the program’s first since 1978.

Abington, the ninth seed from District 1 will advance to the second round of the PIAA Class 6A Girls tournament on Tuesday, where it will play Springfield Delco, the eighth seed from District 1.

PIAA 6A Tournament First Round

Abington 69, Wyoming Valley West 56

ABINGTON (69) — Worley 11 3-5 28, Johnson 3 2-3 8, Bowser 6 3-3 19, Reynolds 1 0-0 3, McGinley 0 0-0 0, Oleary 1 3-5 2, Durham 4 0-0 9, Day 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 11-16 69.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (56) — Irizarry 4 0-0 10, Richet 6 6-8 17, Marsola 1 0-0 2, Perluke 5 0-0 13, Oliphant 4 0-0 9, Rinehimer 0 0-0 0, Siegfried 0 0-0 0, Novitsky 1 1-1 3, Littman 0 0-0 0, Laudenslager 0 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Colleran 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 6-8 56.

Abington`25`12`18`14 — 69

Valley West`14`16`12`14 — 56

Three-point goals — ABI 9 (Bowser 4, Worley 3, Reynolds, Durham). WVW 6 (Perluke 3, Irizarry 2, Oliphant).