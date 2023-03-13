🔊 Listen to this

Former Lake-Lehman High School standout Connor McGovern has agreed to the three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to several internet reports.

Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reported the deal is worth $23 million. It is an agreement only and no contract can be signed until Wednesday per NFL free agent rules.

McGovern started 15 games at guard for the Dallas Cowboys this past season and 29 of the 45 games he has played. He was drafted out of Penn State in the third round (90th overall) in the 2019 draft. He was on injured reserve his rookie season with a torn pectoral muscle.