🔊 Listen to this

Stephon Gilmore is on the move again, Darren Waller is getting traded from the Raiders less than two weeks after marrying Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum and James Bradberry is staying in Philadelphia.

Those were among the biggest moves on the eve of free agency Tuesday, the second day in which teams were allowed to negotiate with unrestricted free agents.

The deals can’t be announced until the start of the league year on Wednesday and therefore were confirmed to The Associated Press by people speaking on condition of anonymity.

The NFC champion Eagles agreed to a three-year, $38 million contract to keep Bradberry, a second-team All-Pro cornerback, in Philadelphia.

Bradberry joined the Eagles last year after he was released by the Giants and played a key role in the secondary for the NFL’s top-ranked pass defense. He helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl but his holding penalty on Kansas City’s JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the fourth quarter set up the go-ahead field goal in Philadelphia’s 38-35 loss.

Philadelphia is also set to add Seahawks running back Rashad Penny, a move that signals an exit for free agent Pro Bowler Miles Sanders.

A first-round pick by Seattle in the 2018 draft, Penny has been slowed by injuries throughout his career. He was limited to six games last season because of a broken fibula. He tore his ACL in 2019 and played just three games in 2020.

Penny’s most productive season was 2021, when he ran for a career-best 749 yards with six touchdowns and led the NFL with an average of 6.3 yards per carry. He rushed for 349 yards last season, with an average of 6.1 per carry. Penny’s career average is 5.7 yards per carry.

The Eagles likely won’t re-sign Sanders, who led the team with 1,269 yards rushing last season. Sanders tweeted Tuesday: “To the city of Philadelphia Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

In other notable decisions, the Indianapolis Colts will release longtime NFL quarterback Matt Ryan in a cost-cutting move Wednesday and the Carolina Panthers, who own the top pick in the NFL draft next month and are targeting a quarterback, found their stop-gap QB when they agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with unrestricted free agent Andy Dalton.

While no teams spent as the Denver Broncos did on Day 1, when they committed a whopping $219.25 million in salaries to a half dozen players, there was plenty of action leading up to the official start of the league year, which arrives at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Broncos’ new Walton-Penner ownership group, by far the richest in the league, continued its spending spree Tuesday by agreeing to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with former Bengals running back Samaje Perine.

Denver’s starter last season, Javonte Williams, is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained in 2022 and could miss half of the upcoming season.

That deal followed Monday’s agreements to acquire tackle Mike McGlinchey (five years, $87.5 million), guard Ben Powers (four years, $52 million), end Zach Allen (three years, $45.75 million), QB Jarrett Stidham, (two years, $10 million), TE Chris Manhertz (two years, $6 million) and ILB Alex Singleton (three years, $18 million).

The Las Vegas Raiders were busy again Tuesday, agreeing to a three-year, $33 million deal with former Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who reunites with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, his former offensive coordinator in New England.

The Raiders’ acquisition of Meyers helped make Waller expendable. They agreed to send Waller to the New York Giants for a 2023 third-round draft pick.

Waller, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020, gives Giants quarterback Daniel Jones a major playmaker and an upgrade at tight end. Last year’s starter, Daniel Bellinger, caught 30 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Elsewhere in the NFC East, the Cowboys acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a fifth-round draft pick. The addition of the five-time Pro Bowler came on the same day Dallas re-signed safety Donovan Wilson as the Cowboys try to further bolster a defense that carried the club at times during a second consecutive playoff season in 2022.

The Cowboys will give up a compensatory fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. It will be the third team in three seasons for Gilmore, the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he was with New England.