A strong showing for the Wyoming Valley Conference at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships was highlighted by a gold medal win for MMI Prep’s Woobie Kupsky.

Two weeks after Kupsky blazed through the 200 IM during the District 2 championships — beating his closest competitor by over 11 seconds and setting a new district record in the process — the MMI junior came out on top in a tight race to earn gold at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium on Wednesday.

Kupsky clocked in at 1:49.99 in the finals, almost two seconds faster than his preliminary time. He edged out silver medalist Joseph Gardner of Mt. Pleasant, who finished in 1:50.24, and Matthew Purcell of Northgate (1:50.28).

In total, WVC swimmers and divers won eight medals in the first day of competition, including four from Wyoming Seminary and three from Dallas, in addition to Kupsky’s gold for MMI Prep.

The Sem girls team got out to a hot start, with two bronze medals in the first two events of the afternoon.

First, the team of Cara McCall, Alyssa Kelly, Ryleigh Collins and Ava Betnar finished in 1:49.79 to earn state bronze in the 200 medley relay, three seconds behind first place Mt. Pleasant.

That performance was followed up by a bronze medal from Sem’s Ryleigh Collins in the 200 freestyle. The District 2 champion in the 200 free, Collins earned her state medal with a time of 1:52.41.

Alyssa Kelly added a seventh place medal in the 100 butterfly, posting a time of 57.75 seconds.

The Sem medal count was added to later on when the boys’ competition started, courtesy of junior Zhantore Akylbekov in the 100 butterfly.

Akylbekov won bronze in 49.15 seconds, narrowly missing out on a silver medal by just 0.09 seconds. He finished behind David Mutter of Mt. Pleasant and gold medalist Henry Miller of Southmoreland.

Dallas’s three medals came from Lydia Gonzales on the girls’ side, Maddoc Watkins from the boys and also from diver Brianne Dempsey, District 2’s lone diver to make it to the girls’ state championship.

Watkins brought home a silver medal for his performance in the 200 free with a time of 1:40.29, a second off the pace of gold medalist Preston Kessler, of Indiana High School.

Gonzales earned bronze in the 200 IM, clocking a time of 2:04.25. She finished just .02 seconds behind silver medalist Kimberly Shannon, of Lewisburg High School. Mapletown’s Ella Menear won gold with a time of 2:02.13, more than two seconds clear of her competitors.

In the PIAA 2A Diving championships, Dempsey finished with a total score of 232.55 points, good enough to capture the bronze medal. The diving competition was won by Bethlehem Catholic’s Anna Petke, with a score of 242.50.

In the team standings, the Wyoming Seminary girls sit in fourth place after the first day of competition with 60 points. Dallas is in 14th place with 35 points, and MMI Prep is in 40th place with five points. The girls’ competition is currently led by Mt. Pleasant at 124 points.

Team scores for the boys competition were not available Wednesday night.

The state meet continues Thursday at Bucknell with the conclusion of the Class 2A event. The Class 3A championships will be held Friday and Saturday.