Pittston Area’s Daniella Ranieli catches an over-the-head fullcourt pass from Kallie Booth n the fourth quarter against Bishop Shanahan at Martz Hall on Wednesday night.

Pittston Area’s Kallie Booth steals the ball off of Bishop Shanahan’s Alyssa Brown (12) for in first half action at Martz Hall on Wednesday night.

POTTSVILLE — Three-point shooting looked like it might doom Bishop Shanahan after one quarter Wednesday night.

Instead, it ended up dooming Pittston Area in the long run.

Shanahan opened a double-digit lead at halftime via 3-point shooting in the second quarter on the way to a 43-35 victory over Pittston Area in a PIAA girls basketball Class 5A state second-round game at Martz Hall.

District 2 champion Pittston Area ended its season at 25-3, running its two-season cumulative record to 49-8. The Patriots won just four games in the 2020-21 season.

Senior Kallie Booth scored a game-high 17 points for Pittston Area. She, Ava Callahan and Taylor Baiera played their final game for the Patriots. Sophomore Daniella Ranieli had 12.

“With these three seniors and Daniella, they have set a standard now for our younger kids to strive to attain,” Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory said.

Pittston Area trailed 9-8 after the first quarter. Shanahan shot just 1-of-7 from 3-point territory in the period. The Eagles flipped that stat in the second quarter, connecting on 3-of-6 shots from behind the arc to take a 23-13 halftime lead.

“We’re undersized,” Shanahan coach Jim Powers said. “I don’t know much about basketball up there size-wise, but down home we’re undersized. We got to attack, shoot the three, spread the floor, try to up-tempo and try to create some points off our defense.”

Ranieli had all five points for Pittston Area in the second quarter where the Patriots were outscored 14-5.

“The second quarter, we just had a bad second quarter,” Gregory said. “You can’t dig yourself a 10-point deficit, not at this point, and think you’re going to come back. You look at the other three (quarters), we were all right. The second half we were right there at times. We were making a move, but the second quarter bit us.”

Shanahan led by double digits throughout the third quarter and pushed its lead to 37-22 to start the fourth. The Eagles led 40-26 with 4:15 remaining when Alexa Bojko recorded a three-point play. Her basket, though, was the last time Shanahan scored from the field.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Ranieli and Callahan cut the deficit to 40-32 with 2:41 to play. Pittston Area, though, had a 3-pointer rim out, a drive roll across the rim and two more misses all while holding Shanahan scoreless.

The Patriots’ next points didn’t come until a three-point play by Booth with 17.7 seconds remaining. By then, Shanahan was able to add a pair of free throws to pretty much seal the win.

District 1 third-seed Shanahan (24-5) will play District 12 champion Archbishop Wood (22-5) in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

PIAA Class 5A Second Round

Bishop Shanahan 43, Pittston Area 35

BISHOP SHANAHAN (43) — Ambrose 1 1-3 3, Wolfe 3 0-0 9, Brown 3 0-1 7, Bojko 3 1-1 9, Blumenthal 6 3-3 15, Oswald 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-8 43.

PITTSTON AREA (35) — Ranieli 4 2-2 12, Booth 6 3-5 17, Karp 0 0-0 0, A.Callahan 2 0-0 6, Baiera 0 0-0 0, Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, G.Callahan 0 0-0 0, Butcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-7 35.

Bishop Shanahan`9`14`12`8 — 43

Pittston Area`8`5`9`13 — 35

Three-point goals — BH 6 (Wolfe 3, Brown, Bojko 2). PA 6 (Ranieli 2, Booth 2, A.Callahan 2).