BETHLEHEM — Holy Redeemer followed up the most successful boys basketball season in school history by extending it into the program’s best two-year stretch.

That two-year run came to an end Wednesday night when the efforts of a talented three-man senior backcourt combination were not enough as the Royals fell to West Catholic from Philadelphia, 56-47, in a PIAA Class 3A second round game.

“What we did last year and this year — for myself, for my coaches and the guys who played for us — to me, it has been nothing short of awesome,” Royals coach Paul Guido said. “I think it’s the two best years in the history of the school hoops-wise. Last year, we lost Justice (Shoats) and Matt (Prociak) and I think a lot of people had us pegged for dead to rights.

“These guys wouldn’t buy it. They busted their humps all year for us, and we had another great season.”

The biggest difference is that this season’s run ended two rounds earlier. But that, in part, is the result of the PIAA bracket putting two contenders against each other in a round-of-16 game. TribHSSN.com, a suburban Pittsburgh media outlet, had the two teams both ranked in the top five in the state in Class 3A.

Along the way, however, this year’s group was able to add the Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament title to its perfect record in Division 2.

Zion Stanford, a 6-foot-5 senior, led West Catholic’s inside dominance and finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Burrs.

West Catholic had a 7-0 advantage in offensive rebounds in the first half and a 32-20 lead in total rebounds for the game.

Budd Clark added 15 points and seven rebounds. Amyr Walker went 5-for-5 with two 3-pointers while adding 13.

Jacob Hunter, whose emergence as one of District 2’s top guards made the loss of Shoats less noticeable, led the Royals with 20 points, including some of Holy Redeemer’s biggest baskets.

Zach Perta added 14 points before fouling out. Darryl Wright, who joined them in the backcourt, added six points and led the defense with three steals.

There were five ties and five lead changes, which ended with Holy Redeemer taking a 24-22 lead on two Perta free throws.

Hunter scored eight points in a 10-3 run to end the first quarter with a 14-11 lead and neither team led by more than that again until 3:38 into the second half.

Clark delivered one of the game’s biggest baskets when a ball was deflected to him and he hit a 3-pointer from the right wing at the third-quarter buzzer for a 41-35 lead.

Hunter hit 3-pointers 31 seconds apart to cut an eight-point deficit to three with 4:55 left.

The Burrs went up 10 before George Sabatini’s three-point play with 1:03 left and Perta’s deep 3-pointer with 37.8 left cut it to 53-47.

Those were the last points of the Holy Redeemer season. West Catholic went 3-for-5 from the line and rebounded one of its misses to finish off the win.

PIAA Class 3A Second Round

West Catholic 56, Holy Redeemer 47

HOLY REDEEMER (47) – Zach Perta 4 4-4 14, Darryl Wright 3 0-0 6, Louis Lussi 1 0-0 2, Jacob Hunter 7 4-5 20, Jeff Kozerski 1 0-1 2, Mark Atherton 0 0-0 0, George Sabatini 1 1-3 3, Steven Ha 0 0-0 0, Cody Quaglia 0 0-0 0, Charlie Revitt 0 0-0 0, Henry Rosen 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-13 43.

WEST CATHOLIC (56) – Budd Clark 5 4-6 16, Tariq Jennings 0 0-0 0, Zion Stanford 8 3-5 19, Amyr Walker 5 1-2 13, Kingston Wheatley 0 0-0 0, Marcus Branker 4 1-2 9, Jasir Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-15 56.

Holy Redeemer`14`10`11`12 — 47

West Catholic`11`11`19`15 — 56

Three-point goals – HR 4 (Perta 2, Hunter 2), WC 3 (Walker 2, Clark)