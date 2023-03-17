🔊 Listen to this

The Penn State Wilkes-Barre men’s basketball team shook off a five-point deficit at halftime to claim the USCAA Div. II national championship with a 55-50 victory over Miami-Hamilton on Thursday at Virginia State University.

The Mountain Lions outscored the Harriers 33-23 in the second half to bring home the crown as the top seed in the 10-team bracket, defeating Penn State Greater Allegheny and Kent State Tuscarawas to reach the title game.

Anthony Picott played all 40 minutes for PSU Wilkes-Barre and led the way with 23 points. Allen Ozojie provided a double-double off the bench with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lions used a 43-34 advantage on the glass to help overcome a rocky shooting night. PSU Wilkes-Barre finished 18-for-59 from the floor and 14-for-26 from the foul line. Miami-Hamilton was 18-for-46 shooting and the Lions defense forced 12 turnovers.

Jalen Willis added seven points, nine assists and six rebounds. Jaymes Jackson had eight points and five boards.

BASEBALL

Wilkes 13, DeSales 6

The Colonels pounded out 15 hits to earn a MAC Freedom win on the road. Max Alessi and Todd Kolbicka had three hits apiece to lead Wilkes.

Hunter Lawall went six innings and struck out seven to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Swarthmore 13, Misericordia 9

The Cougars jumped out to an 8-0 lead only to watch host Swarthmore score 19 runs over the final three innings to claim the win.

Misericordia got the potential tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth but left the bases loaded.

Brady Madden led the Cougars with three hits while Joe Comins, Brendan Gray and Gabe Bunn had two apiece.

Clarks Summit 7, King’s 5

The Monarchs dropped their home opener as Clarks Summit took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the eighth.

Chase Yochem went 3-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI for King’s. Zach Day drove in a pair of runs.

SOFTBALL

Cougars win two

Misericordia went on the road and swept a doubleheader from York College, winning 4-0 and 5-1.

Alexa McHugh struck out nine in a five-hit shutout in the opener and Kaitlin Redling had two hits and drove in a run.

McHugh added two hits and Gianna Russo and Emma Griffin both drove in runs.

The Cougars scored all five of their runs in the top of the first inning in the nightcap to back the complete-game effort of Marisa Kelly.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes 3, Neumann 0

Paul Binner recorded 11 of the Colonels’ 43 kills in a 25-18, 25-23, 27-25 sweep on the road.

Zach Shay had 39 assists for Wilkes in the non-conference win.