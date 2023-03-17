🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary’s girls swimming team turned in an impressive performance at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University.

After seeing four swimmers medal on Thursday, the Blue Knights got medal performances from two individual swimmers and a relay team on Friday to finish second in the team competition.

Ryleigh Collins finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle. She finished in 51.71 seconds in the morning preliminary and dropped that to a 51.56 in the finals. Mt. Pleasant’s Lily King won the event in 48.93. Alyssa Kelly finished seventh. She swam a 1:05.84 in the preliminaries and 1:06.7 in the finals.

Kelly and Collins teamed with Cara McCall and Ava Betnar as Seminary’s 400 freestyle relay team finished third. The Blue Knights swam a 3:37.60 in the preliminaries and a 3:37.14 in the finals.

In all, Seminary finished with 118 points, 100.50 points behind state champion Mt. Pleasant High School. Dallas was sixth with 99 points.

Other Wyoming Valley Conference girls to make the finals on Friday were:

• Dallas’ Lydia Gonzales took second place in the 500 freestyle. She swam a 4:59.46 in the preliminary round and a 4:55.81 in the finals. She finished just behind Shannon Kimberly, who swam a 4:55.48 in the finals.

• MMI Prep’s Mary Kate Kupsky was fourth in the 500, swimming a 5:10.01 in the preliminaries and a 5:07.07 in the finals.

• Dallas’ Olivia Thomas was 14th in the 500 with a preliminary time of 5:23.62 and a 5:23.07 in the finals.

• Dallas’ Erika Doran was 15th in the 500 with 5:23.62 in the preliminaries and a 5:23.11 in the finals.

• The Dallas relay team of Thomas, Gonzales, Peyton Stauffer and Audrey Haydu finished sixth in the 400 relay with a finals time of 3:39.41 after swimming a 3:41.84 in the preliminaries.

• Dallas’ Brianne Dempsey finished third in the diving with 232.55 points. The event was won by Bethlehem Catholic’s Anna Petke with 242.50 points.

On the boys side,

• Dallas’ Maddoc Watkins finished third in the 100 freestyle with a 45.79 in the finals and a 46.73 in the preliminaries.

• MMI’s Woobie Kupsky finished third in the 500 freestyle with a 4:32.09 in the finals and a 4:36.32in the preliminaries.

• Wyoming Seminary’s Zhantore Akylbekov finished third in the 100breaststroke, swimming a 57.49 in the finals and a 56.86 in the preliminaries.

Dallas was the top Wyoming Valley Conference team in the boys team standings in 16th place with 47 points. Cathedral Prep won the title with 194 points.