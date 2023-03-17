🔊 Listen to this

Six Wyoming Valley Conference swimmers competed in the PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday at Bucknell University.

On the boys side, Hazleton Area’s Logan Yakubowski was the top finisher, placing 27th in the 200-yard IM preliminaries. He finished in 1 minute, 59.05 seconds.

Hazleton Area’s Chase Kaschak finished 32nd in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:58.22, while Hazleton Area’s 200 freestyle relay team also finished 32nd with a time of 1:35.51.

On the girls side, Berwick’s Madelyn Frey finished 27th in the 200 IM with at time of 2:15.59. Nanticoke Area’s Cassandra Cabonilas finished 30th in the 50 freestyle in 25.56, while Tunkhannock’s 200 medley relay team also finished 30th in 2:00.28.

The event continues on Saturday.

BASEBALL

Nanticoke Area 12, Holy Cross 1

Justin Spencer finished with two hits, three RBI and stole two bases to lift the Trojans to a six-inning non-conference victory on the road.

Brandon Wozniak had three hits while Caleb Butczynski added two with an RBI. Spencer went five innings for the win and struck out eight, combining with Wozniak on a three-hitter.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, North Pocono 0

The Bulldogs earned a 25-16, 25-15, 25-12 sweep of the Trojans.

Berwick was led by Brock Seely (10 kills, 12 digs), Blaze Croop (4 aces, 13 service points, 8 kills, 2 assists, 13 digs), Jackson Matash (23 assists, 1 block, 1 kill), Ethan Lear (13 service points) and Jayden Powell (7 kills, 3 blocks).

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Misericordia 23, Delaware Valley 5

The Cougars responded to a tough loss to Swarthmore on Thursday by erupting for 16 runs in the final two frames of an eight-inning win on the road to open a MAC Freedom weekend series.

Derrick Vosburg had two hits and four RBI and Connor Maryniak drove in three runs on a double and a homer.

Garrett McIlhenney scored five runs and drove in two and Nick Giardino and Brock Bollinger both had two RBI.

Steve Rinda struck out five in three innings of relief to earn the win.