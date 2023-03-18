🔊 Listen to this

The PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships concluded on Saturday with three Wyoming Valley Conference swimmers in action.

In the boys competition, two Hazleton Area swimmers competed. Logan Yakubowski finished 29th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.11 seconds in the preliminaries. Chase Kaschak was 32nd in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:24.31 in the preliminaries.

In the girls competition, Berwick’s Madelyn Frey finished 28th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.13 in the preliminaries.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 16, Bellefonte Area 3

The Blue Knights picked up a couple of milestones in a non-conference win as Matt Swartz hit 100 career points and Jack Herron reached 100 career assists.

Herron figured in on nine goals, scoring five and setting up four. Swartz finished with four goals and three assists while Xavier Beaulac added three goals and an assist. Jack Leahy scored twice with three assists.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Pleasant Valley 15, Crestwood 12

Isabella Caporuscio had a hand in all but one of the Comets’ goals, scoring eight with three assists in a non-conference loss.

Julia Glowacki had three goals and an assist. Hannah Ziegler rounded out the scoring.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Tough losses for Colonels

Wilkes dropped a 1-0 decision in extra innings to Arcadia before falling 7-4 in the second game of the doubleheader.

Tony Molitoris pitched all nine innings for the Colonels in the opener and took a no-hitter into the seventh. The game’s lone run came home in the top of the ninth after an errant pickoff throw to third base.

The nightcap went back and forth with Wilkes pulling even in the bottom of the sixth at 4-4 on a Mike Show RBI single. Arcadia answered with three runs in the seventh and Wilkes loaded the bases in the home half but couldn’t pull closer.

Darren Kerdesky had two hits and two RBI in the second game.

King’s stumbles at Stevens

The Monarchs suffered a pair of MAC Freedom losses on the road, falling 15-0 and 11-2 at Stevens.

A seven-run outburst in the fourth put the first game away. Nick Ciszak and Zach Day had a hit apiece.

Justin Richards accounted for both King’s runs on the day with a two-run homer in the second game.

SOFTBALL

Monarchs earn split

King’s opened MAC Freedom play with a pair of tight games against Stevens, winning the opener 7-4 before dropping the second game 3-2 in extra innings.

A three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth gave King’s the lead for good in game one as Kiersten Krouse (triple), Bailey Loyack (two RBI), Harley Sullivan (RBI) and Ellie Higdon all had two hits apiece. Brandi McIntosh got the win.

In the nightcap, the Monarchs erased a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings thanks to a two-run single by Higdon with one out. The Ducks took the lead back in the eighth for the win.

Loyack had three hits in the loss while Emily Novicki had two hits and pitched all eight innings, striking out eight.

Wilkes loses twinbill

The Colonels’ bats were held in check in a doubleheader at Arcadia, losing 4-1 and 7-0 in MAC Freedom play.

Wilkes’ lone run of the day came in the fifth inning of the opener when Taylor Douple singled up the middle to pull the Colonels within 2-1.

Arcadia scored all seven runs of the second game in the third inning.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

MU sweeps tri-match

Misericordia hosted Olivet a tri-match and picked up a pair of wins defeating Olivet 3-1 and Wilkes 3-0.

The Colonels also lost 3-1 to Olivet, but Paul Binner set the school record for kills on the day.

The Cougars topped Olivet 16-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 with Zane Martin recording 12 kills. Jackson Fehnel added 11.

Misericordia then swept Wilkes 25-19, 25-14, 25-21 as Fehnel had nine kills. Kyle Ganoe had seven kills, two blocks and 10 assists. Jackson Shafer had 10 kills for the Colonels.

Wilkes lost 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 to Olivet. Noah Taylor had 12 kills and Binner had nine to break the record.

Monarchs drop a pair

King’s opened the day by taking a set off the nation’s No. 1 ranked team in Division III before losing a pair of matches in a tri-meet on the road.

The Monarchs lost 22-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 to No. 1 Stevens before falling to host Stevenson 25-21, 25-17, 25-16.

Joe Herman had 15 kills and 14 digs in the first match for King’s. Jared Piontkowski had 11 kils, 10 digs and a block in the second while Herman added 10 more kills.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Wilkes 11, Manhattanville 9

Colby Opromolla surpassed 100 ground balls for his career while recording a goal and four assists to lift the Colonels to a non-conference win.

Henry O’Connor, Tim Hartka and Luke Weakland all scored three goals apiece for Wilkes.

TRACK AND FIELD

Monarch Invitational

King’s hosted the Monarch Invitational to open the outdoor season with the women’s squad earning five victories and multiple top-3 finishes.

Abigail Springer (100), Victoria Zultevicz (100 hurdles), Madelyn Perfilio (long jump), Gabriella Conforti (triple jump) and Brandy Varner (discus) all won their events.

On the men’s side, Andrew Novoricki won the 400 and helped the Monarchs take first in the 4×400 relay.

Also earning wins for King’s were Jordan Rife (high jump) and Carnell Kemp (shot put).