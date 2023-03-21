🔊 Listen to this

Ryan Novakowski had a big day on the mound and at the plate as Wilkes-Barre Area defeated host Pottsville 8-1 Monday in a non-conference baseball game.

Novakowski pitched five innings, striking out nine and surrendering two hits, to get the win. He also had a double and three RBI.

James Bottger pitched the final two innings, fanning five while allowing no hits. He also had a double and scored twice. Aiden Jones, Koleton Davies and Jason Prudente had doubles for the Wolfpack.

Tunkhannock 11, Nanticoke Area 4

Aiden Paduck struck out 11 and allowed three hits over 6.2 innings as Tunkhannock defeated Nanticoke Area.

Paduck also had two hits and scored twice. Andy Roxby homered and drove in three runs. Nick DeMarco and Pat Munley had two hits each.

Tunkhannock used a six-run seventh inning to blow open the game.

Brandon Wozniak singled and reached base three times for Nanticoke Area.

H.S. BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Lackawanna Trail 0

Berwick swept Lackawanna Trail 25-8, 25-9, 25-9.

For Berwick, Jackson Matash had 13 aces, 26 service points and 16 assists. Brock Seely had 11 kills. Blaze Croop had seven aces and 19 service points.

COLLEGES

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes 3, Bryn Athyn 0

Zach Shay set the single season assists record as Wilkes earned the sweep over Bryn Athyn College 25-8, 25-14, and 25-19.

Zach Shay had 25 assists in the match, breaking the school record with assists in a single season with 618 this year.

BASEBALL

Stevens 7, King’s 5

Stevens Institute of Technology plated two runs in the top of the eighth to defeat King’s.

Chase Yochem was 2-for-4 for King’s. Justin Richards had a two-run double.

H.S. BASEBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 8, Pottsville 1

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`3`1`1`1

De LaNuez`1`0`0`0`0

Bottger ss-p`2`2`1`0

Fritz`1`1`0`0

Prudente 3b`3`2`1`1

Lombert`1`0`0`0

Novakowski p`3`0`1`3

Mihalchik lf`2`0`0`0

Howe 1b-ss`3`0`0`0

Jones rf`4`0`1`2

Sincavage c`2`0`0`0

Herrera 2b`1`1`0`0

Rivera Montero`1`0`1`0

Hufford`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`8`6`7

Pottsville`AB`R`H`BI

Keitsock cf`0`1`0`0

Selinko ss-3b`3`0`0`1

Chivinski p-2b`2`0`0`0

Bierman p`1`0`0`0

Kerns p`1`0`0`0

Houston 1b`3`0`1`0

Direnzo dh`3`0`0`0

Strokelitus 3b`2`0`1`0

Matlock rf`3`0`0`0

Becker 2b`2`0`0`0

DiRenzo lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`23`1`2`1

WBA`006`101`0 — 8

Pottsville`100`000`0 — 1

2B — Novakowski, Davies, Prudente.

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Novakowski (W)`5`2`1`0`3`9

Bottger`2`0`0`0`1`5

Pottsville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chivinski (L)`2.0`0`2`2`2`4

Becker`0.2`3`4`4`1`1

Bierman`0.2`1`1`1`3`1

Kerns`2.0`1`1`1`3`0

Strokelitus`1.2`1`0`0`0`1

Tunkhannock 11, Nanticoke Area 4

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Brown ss`4`2`1`0

Munley c`4`2`2`1

Paduck p`4`2`2`1

Welles 1b`4`1`1`1

Roxby 3b-p`2`2`2`3

Gregory cf`4`1`0`0

Parr rf`4`0`1`0

Seidel dh`3`0`0`0

Volker dh`1`0`0`0

DeMarco 2b`4`1`2`1

Totals`34`11`11`7

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Butczynski cf`3`1`0`0

Weihbrecht rf`0`0`0`0

Wozniak p-ss`2`2`1`0

Spencer 1b`3`0`1`1

Higgins 2b`4`0`1`1

J.Shemanski dh`3`0`0`0

Stachowiak rf`4`0`0`0

Harter 3b`2`0`0`0

Miller ss-p`3`0`0`0

D.Shemanski c`2`0`1`0

Fine`1`1`0`0

Totals`27`4`4`2

Tunkhannock`301`001`6 — 11

Nanticoke Area`100`010`2 — 4

HR — Roxby.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paduck (W)`6.2`3`4`3`3`11

Roxby`0.1`1`0`0`1`0

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wozniak (L)`6.0`6`5`3`1`7

Butczynski`0.1`4`5`2`0`0

Miller`0.2`1`1`0`0`1