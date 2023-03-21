🔊 Listen to this

Misericordia baseball took the lead over DeSales on the road in the sixth inning, but the host Bulldogs smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to earn a walk-off 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Misericordia got 11 strikeouts from starter Joe Valenti, who went eight innings in a no-decision.

Brock Bollinger hit a two-out double to score a run in the fifth. In the sixth, Derrick Vosburg hit an RBI single before Brendan Gray put the Cougars ahead with an RBI double.

Stevenson 7, Wilkes 5

Trailing 7-2 in the eighth inning, the Colonels started a rally that fell short in a non-conference loss at home.

Zack Luksic had an RBI single and another run came home for Wilkes on a hit by pitch to make it 7-4. A Darren Kerdesky sac fly in the ninth cut the deficit to 7-5 before Stevenson escaped with the tying run at the plate.

Jason Spezzaferra went 2-for-3 with a double. Kerdesky drove in two runs.

Marywood 10, King’s 2

The Monarchs jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a Quin Acchione double and an error before the host Pacers powered back in front for the non-conference win.

Acchione and Zach Day each had two hits.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Manhattanville 20, Wilkes 2

Visiting Manhattanville jumped out to a 7-0 lead after one quarter en route to a non-conference win.

Breanne Fulling and Sydney Bernardi each had a goal for the Colonels.