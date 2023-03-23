🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to defeating Nanticoke Area 19-4 Wednesday in four innings via the 15-run rule in high school softball.

Madison Forsythe led Hazleton Area’s 17-hit attack. She was 4-for-4 with a triple, double, four RBI and four runs scored. Kelsie Peters homered and had three RBI. Saige Klesh had a triple while Makenna Balay and Lauren Daniels each had a double. Balay was 4-for-4.

Shaylee Heffron had two RBI for Nanticoke Area.

Nanticoke Area 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

In a game played Tuesday, Lilli Nice racked up 19 strikeouts out of the 21 outs she recorded in a complete game victory, allowing one earned run on four hits while walking seven.

The Trojanettes scored all four runs in the fifth inning as Kelsey Clark drove in a pair of runs and Haylee Shotwell added an RBI in the frame. Emily Eisenhauer went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Wallenpaupack 15, Wyoming Area 2 (5 inn.)

In a game played Tuesday, Wallenpaupack used a seven-run second inning to take control and eventually end the game by the 10-run rule.

Wren Frederick had two doubles and four RBI for Wallenpaupack. Morgan Janeski had a double for Wyoming Area.

BASEBALL

Scranton 10, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

Scranton had just five hits but benefited from 11 walks to defeat Wilkes-Barre Area.

The Knights scored eight times in the fourth inning to take a 10-0 lead.

Jake Howe had two of WBA’s eight hits, including a double. Chris De La Nuez doubled and knocked in two runs.

Dallas 8, Nanticoke Area 0

Sam Barrouk allowed two hits and struck out six over four innings to pick up the win. Two Dallas relievers held Nanticoke Area to one hit the rest of the way.

Gavin Adamski homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Dallas. Joe Peters and Dustin Shaver each had a double and a single. Shane Healey and Mike Timinski each had a pair of singles.

Nanticoke Area starter Justin Spencer struck out nine and surrendered three earned runs over five innings.

Bloomsburg 7, Berwick 1

Berwick managed just four hits as the Dawgs fell to visiting Bloomsburg.

Matt Lonczynski had two singles for Berwick. Alex Peter singled and drove in the team’s only run in the fourth inning. Colton Rinehimer had the other hit.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

King’s 20, PSU Wilkes-Barre 10

Chase Yochem, Zach Day and Brandon Loner all drove in three runs as King’s snapped a seven-game losing streak.

The game ended in the sixth inning because of darkness. The Monarchs led 20-2 entering the sixth.

SOFTBALL

Misericordia splits

Misericordia dropped the opener 1-0 to Alvernia, but rebounded with a 9-4 victory in the nightcap.

Alexa McHugh struck out 12 in the opener and surrendered three hits.

In the win, Nicole Elliott, Kaitlin Redling and Gianna Russo all had two hits and two RBI. Bridget Doherty had three hits and McHugh drove in two runs. Emily Wenner scattered five hits over five innings to earn the win.

King’s splits twinbill

Kiersten Krouse went 5-for-7 on the afternoon, while Emily Novicki threw a shutout in game two as King’s split with Alfred.

Alfred won the opener 3-1. Krouse was 3-for-3.

King’s took a 1-0 win in the second game. Novicki struck out seven. Krouse scored the game’s only run.

Wilkes sweeps Keystone

Wilkes won a pair from Keystone 2-1 and 7-2.

Olivia Dougher and Taylor Douple had an RBI each in the 2-1 win.

Nicole Howell had a two-run triple in a four-run sixth inning in the second game. She and Haylee Calaman finished with two RBI apiece.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Misericordia 15, Neumann 12

Kyle Vandenberg and Jared Pelliccione combined for eight goals to lead Misericordia.

Vandenberg had four goals and three assists and Pelliccione had four goals and an assist.

Lebanon Valley 12, Wilkes 5

Blake Billingsley, Cameron Krisko, Luke Weakland, Colby Opromolla and Tucker Palmer scored for Wilkes.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Stevenson 3, Wilkes 0

Stevenson defeated the Colonels 25-10, 25-13, 25-20.

Wilkes had a total of 24 kills in the match led by Jackson Shafer with nine. He was followed by Paul Binner, Noah Taylor and Jacob Mages each with four.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Hazleton Area 19, Nanticoke Area 4 (4 inn.)

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`3`2`2`0

Smith c`2`0`0`0

Nice p-2b`1`1`1`0

Heffron 2b-p`2`0`1`2

Eisenhauer cf`1`0`0`1

Clark lf`1`0`0`1

Stratton 3b`2`0`0`0

Emil 1b`2`0`0`0

Reed rf`2`1`2`0

Totals`16`4`6`4

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Daniels 3b`3`1`1`2

Peters c`3`3`2`3

Forsythe ss`4`4`4`4

Balay 1b`3`1`3`1

Klesh 1b`1`1`1`1

Williams cf`3`1`1`2

Hoffman dh`1`2`1`0

Seiwell p-lf`3`1`1`2

Kupsho`0`1`0`0

Mummey 2b`2`3`2`2

Swiech rf`2`1`0`1

Flaim rf`1`0`1`0

Lagowy lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`28`19`17`18

Nanticoke Area`103`0 — 4

Hazleton Area`(10)52`2 — 19

2B — Balay, Forsythe, Daniels. 3B — Klesh, Forsythe. HR — Peters

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`0.2`6`10`10`4`0

Heffron`2.1`11`9`8`0`0

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (W)`3.2`3`1`1`1`3

Sharkey`0.1`3`3`3`3`0

Nanticoke Area 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

(Tuesday)

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`4`1`1`1

Johnson`1`0`0`0

Reed lf`1`0`1`0

Nice p`3`0`0`0

Heffron cf-2b`3`1`1`0

Clark 2b-cf`3`0`1`2

Eisenhauer rf`3`0`2`0

Smith c`2`0`0`0

Muhammed`0`0`0`0

Stratton 3b`2`1`1`0

Emel 1b`2`1`0`0

Totals`24`4`7`3

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Keating lf`3`1`0`0

Burke rf`3`0`0`0

Sekelsky cf`3`0`0`0

Eddy 3b`3`0`0`0

H.Martin 1b`1`0`1`0

Dixon 1b`2`0`0`0

K.Martin p`3`1`0`0

McGuiness c`4`0`2`1

Santiago ss`3`1`0`0

Hagenbaugh 2b`3`0`1`0

Totals`28`3`4`1

Nanticoke Area`000`040`0 — 4

Wilkes-Barre Area`100`100`1 — 3

3B — Eisenhauer.

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (W)`7`4`3`1`7`19

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Martin (L)`7`7`4`4`5`7

Wallenpaupack 15, Wyoming Area 2 (5 inn.)

(Tuesday)

Wallenpaupack`AB`R`H`BI

Kielbasa ss`5`3`1`0

Babyak p`4`2`0`0

Myers c`4`2`2`3

Leighton 3b`3`2`1`0

Hubbard 1b`4`0`4`0

E.Sterner 2b`4`1`2`0

Frederick cf`4`3`2`4

Hieber dp`4`1`2`0

A.Sterner rf`3`1`2`0

Habrstmpf fx/lf`1`0`0`0

K. Weist`1`0`0`0

G. Lake`0`0`0`0

Totals`37`15`17`7

Wyoming Area` AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`2`1`0`0

Leo 3b`3`0`1`1

Janeski 1b`3`0`1`0

Williams cf`2`0`0`0

Gasek p`2`1`1`0

Scripkunas c`2`0`2`0

Hallman dh`2`0`0`0

Allen 2b`1`0`0`0

Gaylord rf`1`0`0`0

Haddock ss/fx`0`0`0`0

Giardina`1`0`0`0

Totals`19`2`5`1

Wallenpaupack`270`42 – 15

Wyoming Area`010`01 – 2

2B – Myers, Frederick 2, Janeski.

Wallenpaupack`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Babyak (W)`4`1`1`x`0`5

Leighton`1`1`1`x`0`0

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gacek (L)`5`15`15`x`1`2

H.S. BASEBALL

Scranton 10, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

Scranton`AB`R`H`BI

Ferguson 2b`3`2`2`1

O’Neill 3b`1`1`0`0

Kelly 3b-p`3`2`2`2

Leonori rf-cf`3`1`0`0

Jacklinski p-rf`3`0`0`2

Hill rf`0`0`0`0

Burke 1b`3`1`0`1

Pabst`2`1`1`1

Thomas c`2`0`0`2

Reed c`0`0`0`0

Dempsey cf`3`0`0`0

Murphy`1`0`0`0

Yevitz ss`2`0`0`0

Marte ss`0`1`0`1

Labukas`0`1`0`0

Totals`26`10`5`10

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`3`1`1`0

Bottger ss`2`1`0`0

Lombert ss`0`0`0`0

Prudente 3b-p`1`0`0`0

De La Nuez p`2`0`1`2

Novakowski 1b`1`0`0`0

Wiedlich 1b`1`0`0`0

Mihalchik p`0`0`0`0

Herrera 2b`2`0`0`0

Rivera Montero`1`1`1`0

Howe 2b-p`4`1`2`1

Jones rf`2`0`0`0

Hufford rf`2`1`1`1

Sincavage c`2`0`1`0

Gibbon c`2`0`1`1

Fritz lf`3`0`0`0

Fernandes`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`5`8`5

Scranton`002`800`0 — 10

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`121`1 — 5

2B — Howe, De La Nuez.

Scranton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Jacklinski (W)`4.0`1`1`1`2`2

Kelly`1.2`4`3`3`2`2

Ferguson`1.1`3`1`1`1`1

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mihalchik (L)`2.2`3`2`2`4`5

Howe`0.2`1`6`3`3`1

Prudente`0.2`1`2`2`3`1

De La Nuez`3.0`0`0`0`1`3

Dallas 8, Nanticoke Area 0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski c`5`1`3`3

Paczewski dh`5`1`1`0

Peters rf`4`2`2`0

Barrouk p-1b`2`0`0`1

Tinner`1`0`0`0

Healey 1b-3b`4`0`2`1

Timinski cf`3`1`2`0

Geskey 3b-lf`3`1`1`1

Healey ss`0`0`0`0

Shaver ss-p`4`1`2`0

Nocito 2b`4`1`1`1

Coyne cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`35`8`14`7

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Wozniak ss`2`0`0`0

Margalski`1`0`0`0

Butczynski cf`3`0`0`0

Nelson`1`0`1`0

Spencer p-1b`2`0`1`0

Weihbrecht rf`1`0`0`0

J.Shemanski dh`3`0`1`0

Harter 3b`2`0`0`0

Higgins 2b`2`0`0`0

D.Shemanski c`2`0`0`0

Raggi`1`0`0`0

Miller 1b-p`2`0`0`0

Skordensky`1`0`0`0

Stachowiak rf`2`0`0`0

Fine`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`0`3`0

Dallas`120`022`1 — 8

Nanticoke Area`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Adamski, Shaver, Peters. HR — Adamski.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk (W)`4.0`2`0`0`1`6

Burkhardt`2.2`1`0`0`2`2

Shaver`0.1`0`0`0`0`1

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer (L)`5.0`9`5`3`2`9

Miller`2.0`5`3`3`1`0

Bloomsburg 7, Berwick 1

Bloomsburg`AB`R`H`BI

Kreisher cf`4`3`3`1

Zeisloft p-ss`3`1`2`1

Curran c`3`1`1`1

Staib ss-p`3`0`0`0

Zentner 3b`4`0`2`2

Fornwald 1b`4`0`0`0

Schorer`3`0`0`0

Lunger lf`3`1`1`0

Smith rf`3`1`1`1

Totals`30`7`10`6

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Andrews cf`2`0`0`0

Sult 3b`3`0`0`0

Rinehimer 1b`3`0`1`0

James 1b`0`1`0`0

Lonczynski 2b`3`0`2`0

Evensen c`3`0`0`0

Peters dh`2`0`1`1

Guerriero p`2`0`0`0

Kupsky`1`0`0`0

Uram lf`2`0`0`0

Albertson`0`0`0`0

DiPippa ss`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`1`4`1

Bloomsburg`130`000`3 — 7

Berwick`000`100`0 — 1

2B — Smith, Kreisher. 3B — Kreisher

Bloomsburg`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Zeisloft (W)`5`3`1`1`1`4

Saib`2`1`0`0`1`2

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Guerriero (L)`6.1`9`7`7`1`8

Degroat`0.2`1`0`0`1`0