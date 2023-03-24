🔊 Listen to this

Down by a run heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Pittston Area baseball team rallied for two runs in the frame, walking off with a 3-2 non-conference victory with two outs on Thursday.

Drew DeLucca drove in two runs to lead the way for the Patriots, who trailed 2-0 after four innings. They also got an RBI from Jeremy Cawley, two hits from Troy Davis and a double by Nick Cerasaro.

Elijah Barr picked up the win in relief, striking out four while allowing just one hit without a walk in 3.1 innings of work.

Wallenpaupack 8, Wyoming Area 2

In a game played Wednesday, the host Buckhorns broke the game open with five runs across the fifth and sixth innings in a non-conference matchup.

Joey Colarusso had a single and the lone RBI for the Warriors, who also got base hits from Jack Mathis, Cameron Moser and Brady Noone.

Jake Holbert went 2-for-4 with a double while driving in four runs for Wallenpaupack.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake-Lehman 11, Lakeland 2

Gavin Paraschak racked up six goals to power the Black Knights past the Chiefs.

Jake Olson (3 goals, 2 assists) and Jake Eury (2 goals, 3 assists) both figured in on five goals apiece in the win. Andrew Evans finished with 11 saves in net.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Mountain View 3, Nanticoke Area 0

Mountain View earned a 25-23 25-15, 28-26 sweep on the road.

The Trojans were led by Brady Rushton (1 kill, 16 assists, 1 block), Nick Hornlein (8 service points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 3 digs) and Nathan Yatsko (2 service points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs).

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Misericordia 16, Marywood 15

Genevieve Montanye scored the game-winner in overtime to cap off a non-conference victory at home.

Montanye finished with four goals and two assists for the Cougars, who also got four goals and an assist from Skylar Dowling in her college debut. Michelle Torzilli had three goals and two assists.

H.S. BASEBALL

Pittston Area 3, Abington Heights 2

Abington Hts.`AB`R`H`BI

Pietryka cf`3`1`1`0

Nazar lf`3`0`1`1

TPentasuglio`0`0`0`0

Griffin dh-p`3`0`1`1

Lenahan p-1b`3`0`1`0

LaCoe rf`2`0`0`0

Davis 1b`3`0`0`0

HPentasuglio`0`0`0`0

Bradley 3b`2`0`1`0

Anderson 2b`2`0`0`0

Zalewski ss`3`1`1`0

Totals`24`2`6`2

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`3`0`1`1

DeLucca cf`4`0`1`2

Davis rf`3`0`2`0

Giardina 2b`3`0`1`0

Menendez 1b`3`0`1`0

Barr dh-p`3`0`0`0

Aftewicz c`3`0`1`0

Cerasaro lf`2`2`1`0

Cencetti 3b`2`1`0`0

Totals`26`3`8`3

Abington Heights`100`100`0 — 2

Pittston Area`000`010`2 — 3

2B — Pietryka, Cerasaro

Abington Hts.`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lenahan`5.0`6`1`1`0`1

Griffin, L`1.2`2`2`2`3`0

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Johnson`3.2`5`2`2`2`5

Barr, W`3.1`1`0`0`0`4

Wallenpaupack 8, Wyoming Area 2

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss`2`1`1`0

CNoone 2b`1`0`0`0

Novakowski 3b`3`0`0`0

Colarusso`2`0`1`1

Carlin p`2`0`0`0

Knaub 1b`1`0`0`0

Moser c`3`0`1`0

Layland rf`3`0`0`0

BNoone 1b-lf`2`0`1`0

Donati`1`0`0`0

DeLucca cf`2`0`0`0

Morgan`1`1`0`0

Totals`23`2`4`1

Wallenpaupack`AB`R`H`BI

Decker cf`2`3`1`0

Nelson 3b-p`4`0`0`0

Holbert ss`4`3`2`4

Santiago c`2`0`1`1

Peifer p-1b`3`0`1`1

Toth 1b`2`0`1`0

Anderson 2b`2`0`1`2

Reynolds 2b-3b`2`0`0`0

Doty lf`3`0`1`0

Hitchcoke rf`2`1`0`0

Podrail`1`1`1`0

Totals`27`8`9`8

Wyoming Area`100`100`0 — 2

Wallenpaupack`102`023`x — 8

2B — Peifer, Holbert

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carlin, L`3.0`1`3`3`3`5

Rusinchak`2.0`6`3`3`1`2

Little`1.0`2`2`0`0`1

Wallenpaupack`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Peifer, W`4.0`4`2`1`0`7

Nelson`3.0`0`0`0`2`1