WILKES-BARRE – Aiden Murphy struck out 15 in a complete game victory in the first game of a doubleheader to help Wilkes sweep King’s in MAC Freedom baseball action Sunday.

Wilkes won game one 15-1 and game two 8-5.

Wilkes improved to 10-11 overall 4-5 in the MAC Freedom. King’s fell to 7-12 overall and 1-8 in the league.

In game one,Murphy (2-1) was strong throughout as he scattered four hits and a walk in the complete game. His 15 strikeouts that tied his career high. He allowed just one unearned run in the game.

Todd Kolbicka, Connor Morgan, Mike Show, Max Alessi, Chase Vrabel and Jason Spezzaferra all had two hits for Wilkes as Show and Spezzaferra had three RBI each.

In game two, Sawyer Kemp (1-4) earned the win in relief as he went 1.2 innings allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Misericordia 10, Keyston 7

Misericordia picked up a non-league win over Keystone.

Derrick Vosburg, Connor Maryniak and Jason Sanfilippo all had three hits and Brock Bollinger had three RBI while Garrett McIlhenney scored three runs.

Justin Calvarese earned the win in relief and Steve Rinda worked 3.2 innings to picked up the save.

Griffin Yast had three hits for the Giants and Jason Thomas, Robert Estra, Giovanni Dia and Chris Hadsal all had two hits.

SOFTBALL

Arcadia 3, Misericordia 0

Misericordia 7, Arcadia 1

The Misericordia University softball team salvaged a split with Arcadia in their MAC Freedom opener at Anderson Field.

After dropping the opener, 3-0, the Cougars took the nightcap, 7-1.

Bridget Doherty and Kaitlin Redling had the only hits for MU in the opener.

Emily Wenner scattered five hits and took a shutout into seventh inning in the nightcap.

Redling and Gianna Russo both had three hits and Emily Susanj had a three-run double.

The Cougars scored five runs in the third and added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth.

Wilkes 2, Delaware Valley 1

Wilkes 12, Delaware Valley 0

Wilkes scored nine runs in the third inning in the second game of their doubleheader sweep over Delaware Valley University in Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom competition at the Ralston Athletic Complex.

Wilkes would hold off a late Delaware Valley comeback and win game one 2-1 while the Colonels ran away with game two 12-0 in five innings over the Aggies.

Wilkes improves to 10-4 on the season and 2-2 in MAC Freedom action.

The Colonels return action at the Ralston Athletic Complex when they host Penn State Hazleton on Wednesday in a doubleheader with the first game beginning at 4 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

Levannon Valley 8, King’s 1

King’s John Toussaint picked up the lone win for the Monarchs.

With the loss, the Monarchs drop to 2-4 overall, while the Dutchmen improve to 7-3.

Toussaint picked up the win at No. 2 singles, winning 7-6, 7-5, 6-2.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Misericordia 9, Alvernia 0

The Misericordia University women’s tennis team swept Alvernia in Dallas.

Brianna Pizzano, Emily Brecker, Lydia Barbour and Hailey Loughlin were all double-winners for the Cougars.

Erin Cridge and Lauren Visalli added singles wins while Cassie Benderavich and Teresa Thomas combined for a win at third doubles.

The Misericordia University men’s tennis team lost to Alvernia, 7-2, in their spring season opener, Sunday.

The Cougars won via forfeit at third doubles and sixth singles.

Zach Hemond dropped a tough 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) match at first singles while Hemond and D.J. Alexander lost 8-6 at first doubles.