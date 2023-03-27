🔊 Listen to this

The Boston Bruins’ Dmitry Orlov (81) battles the Carolina Hurricanes’ Paul Stastny (26) for the puck during the first period of an NHL game in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teravainen collides with the Boston Bruins’ Tyler Bertuzzi (59) during the first period of an NHL game in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — David Pastrnak eclipsed the 50-goal mark by scoring twice and the Boston Bruins won their seventh game in a row by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout Sunday.

Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk Scored in the shootout in a matchup of Eastern Conference division leaders.

Jakub Lauko also scored for the Bruins, who earned their 57th victory and are five wins shy of matching the all-time NHL record with nine regular-season games to play. Charlie McAvoy had two assists and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves.

Jack Drury, Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who won three of their previous four games. Brett Pesce had two assists and Frederik Andersen stopped 35 shots.

Pastrnak’s 50th goal of the season came 4:43 into the game. He received pass from McAvoy and skated half the length of the ice on a breakaway to beat Andersen.

Drury, set up in the slot, scored his second goal of the season off a pass from Jalen Chatfield at 7:44 of the second.

Just 1:28 later, Pastrnak’s second goal came on a power play when he blasted a shot from the left side just inside the post. Lauko’s fourth goal extended the lead at 11:46 of the second.

Carolina pulled even at 3-3 when Skjei and Aho scored in the first four minutes of the third period.

CHECK THE LINEUPS: Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm and forwards Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand were scratches with what the team called nagging injuries. The trio has accounted for 57 goals this season.

Carolina’s only significant lineup adjustment came with center Paul Stastny in the lineup in place of Jesse Puljuharvi, who had played in eight straight games since making his debut with the Hurricanes. Puljuharvi arrived in a trade from Edmonton in late February.

NOTES: The Bruins won two of three meetings with the Hurricanes, securing the first victory in overtime. Carolina eliminated Boston in last spring’s playoffs in seven games. … The Hurricanes maintained their string of securing a point in seven games across different seasons while wearing green Hartford Whalers-inspired jerseys. The franchise began as the Whalers before relocation in 1997.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — John Tavares scored two goals and added an assist, Joseph Woll made 22 saves and Toronto has won two of its last three.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs are seven points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division with Toronto having one game in hand. Auston Matthews had two assists.

Tyson Barrie had a goal and an assist, Cody Glass also scored and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for Nashville, which lost back-to-back home games over the weekend. The Predators remain five points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the Western Conference’s second wild-card berth, with Nashville having played two fewer games.

AVALANCHE 4, COYOTES 3, SO

TEMPE, Ariz. — Valeri Nichushkin scored a power-play goal in the third period and had the only goal in the shootout and Colorado moved into a tie for second place in the Central Division.

Nichushkin was the 14th player in the shootout and was the only one to score, poking the puck past Connor Ingram, who had 29 saves.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 shots, and Mikko Rantanen and Bowen Byram scored for the Avalanche.

Clayton Keller scored his 36th goal for Arizona, which extended its points streak at home. Matias Maccelli and Christian Fischer also scored for Arizona.

CANUCKS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO — Elias Pettersson scored twice, Phillip Di Giuseppe scored, Brock Boeser got an empty-netter, and the Vancouver Canucks won their third straight.

The Blackhawks celebrated Pride night, honoring the city’s gay community, without rainbow-colored Pride warmup jerseys or colored stick tape used in previous seasons. The organization made the decision to go without the warmup jerseys because of an anti-gay Kremlin law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December that could imperil Russian athletes when they return home.

Collin Delia stopped 29 shots in picking up his ninth win with the Canucks.

Defenseman Connor Murphy and rookie Lukas Reichel scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek made 27 saves in recording his 20th loss.